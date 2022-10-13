User:DukeArcTerex // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Georgia

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Georgia using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Canva

#50. Screven County

- Worried about global warming: 59.0%

--- 4.2% lower than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.3%

- Total population: 10,968 people

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Crisp County

- Worried about global warming: 59.0%

--- 4.2% lower than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%

- Total population: 17,196 people

John Trainor // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Thomas County

- Worried about global warming: 59.4%

--- 3.7% lower than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%

- Total population: 33,982 people

Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Jenkins County

- Worried about global warming: 59.8%

--- 3.3% lower than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%

- Total population: 6,824 people

Stephen Matthew Milligan // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Burke County

- Worried about global warming: 59.8%

--- 3.3% lower than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%

- Total population: 16,642 people

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Marion County

- Worried about global warming: 59.9%

--- 3.3% lower than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%

- Total population: 6,611 people

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Glynn County

- Worried about global warming: 59.9%

--- 3.2% lower than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%

- Total population: 65,758 people

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Brooks County

- Worried about global warming: 60.0%

--- 3.1% lower than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%

- Total population: 12,136 people

S B Calvert Clariosophic // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Wilkinson County

- Worried about global warming: 60.1%

--- 3.0% lower than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%

- Total population: 6,942 people

Canva

#41. Houston County

- Worried about global warming: 60.6%

--- 2.5% lower than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.5%

- Total population: 114,120 people

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Decatur County

- Worried about global warming: 60.7%

--- 2.4% lower than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%

- Total population: 20,163 people

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Long County

- Worried about global warming: 60.9%

--- 2.2% lower than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%

- Total population: 13,418 people

Wtoc11 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Bulloch County

- Worried about global warming: 61.0%

--- 2.1% lower than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.7%

- Total population: 60,906 people

Stephen Matthew Milligan // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Baldwin County

- Worried about global warming: 61.0%

--- 2.1% lower than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.8%

- Total population: 36,607 people

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#36. Lowndes County

- Worried about global warming: 61.3%

--- 1.8% lower than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.2%

- Total population: 87,683 people

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Dooly County

- Worried about global warming: 61.6%

--- 1.5% lower than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.4%

- Total population: 11,303 people

Canva

#34. Mitchell County

- Worried about global warming: 61.6%

--- 1.5% lower than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.2%

- Total population: 17,135 people

Canva

#33. Warren County

- Worried about global warming: 61.6%

--- 1.5% lower than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%

- Total population: 4,195 people

Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 62.4%

--- 0.7% lower than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%

- Total population: 11,936 people

PTCdude // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Fayette County

- Worried about global warming: 62.5%

--- 0.6% lower than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%

- Total population: 86,091 people

Canva

#30. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 63.1%

--- 0.0% lower than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.5%

- Total population: 16,055 people

Canva

#29. Sumter County

- Worried about global warming: 63.6%

--- 0.4% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.3%

- Total population: 23,145 people

Canva

#28. Newton County

- Worried about global warming: 63.7%

--- 0.6% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%

- Total population: 79,552 people

csmith/dbb1 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Henry County

- Worried about global warming: 64.1%

--- 0.9% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%

- Total population: 166,706 people

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Terrell County

- Worried about global warming: 64.1%

--- 1.0% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.4%

- Total population: 6,782 people

Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Clay County

- Worried about global warming: 64.2%

--- 1.1% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.4%

- Total population: 2,387 people

csmith/dbb1 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Hancock County

- Worried about global warming: 64.4%

--- 1.3% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%

- Total population: 7,339 people

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Quitman County

- Worried about global warming: 64.4%

--- 1.3% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%

- Total population: 1,835 people

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Chattahoochee County

- Worried about global warming: 64.7%

--- 1.6% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.0%

- Total population: 8,314 people

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Peach County

- Worried about global warming: 65.3%

--- 2.2% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%

- Total population: 21,407 people

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Calhoun County

- Worried about global warming: 65.3%

--- 2.2% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.9%

- Total population: 5,243 people

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Talbot County

- Worried about global warming: 65.5%

--- 2.4% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%

- Total population: 5,233 people

Canva

#18. Bibb County

- Worried about global warming: 66.1%

--- 3.0% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.8%

- Total population: 115,588 people

Kåre Thor Olsen // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Douglas County

- Worried about global warming: 66.3%

--- 3.2% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.3%

- Total population: 105,909 people

SuperMmeyers // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Liberty County

- Worried about global warming: 66.8%

--- 3.7% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.6%

- Total population: 44,067 people

Canva

#15. Taliaferro County

- Worried about global warming: 67.0%

--- 3.8% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.5%

- Total population: 1,370 people

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Cobb County

- Worried about global warming: 67.2%

--- 4.1% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.0%

- Total population: 571,385 people

John Trainor // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Gwinnett County

- Worried about global warming: 67.3%

--- 4.1% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.5%

- Total population: 666,333 people

Garydunncolumbusgausa // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Muscogee County

- Worried about global warming: 67.7%

--- 4.6% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.4%

- Total population: 147,249 people

Pixabay

#11. Chatham County

- Worried about global warming: 67.9%

--- 4.8% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.4%

- Total population: 226,408 people

Mbclark2 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Macon County

- Worried about global warming: 67.9%

--- 4.8% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.8%

- Total population: 10,751 people

Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Stewart County

- Worried about global warming: 68.5%

--- 5.4% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.3%

- Total population: 5,524 people

Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#8. Richmond County

- Worried about global warming: 68.6%

--- 5.5% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.0%

- Total population: 155,177 people

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Randolph County

- Worried about global warming: 69.1%

--- 6.0% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.3%

- Total population: 5,198 people

Skarg // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Rockdale County

- Worried about global warming: 69.3%

--- 6.2% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.6%

- Total population: 67,353 people

Ireana Medlin // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Dougherty County

- Worried about global warming: 69.4%

--- 6.3% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.5%

- Total population: 68,064 people

Canva

#4. Clarke County

- Worried about global warming: 71.2%

--- 8.1% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.5%

- Total population: 104,275 people

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Clayton County

- Worried about global warming: 72.5%

--- 9.4% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 57.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.7%

- Total population: 204,017 people

User:DukeArcTerex // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Fulton County

- Worried about global warming: 74.6%

--- 11.5% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 73.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 71.3%

- Total population: 806,179 people

Truth Falcon // Wikimedia Commons

#1. DeKalb County

- Worried about global warming: 76.1%

--- 13.0% higher than Georgia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 59.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 76.9%

- Total population: 574,475 people