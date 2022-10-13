Counties most concerned about climate change in Georgia
Counties most concerned about climate change in Georgia
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Georgia using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.
#50. Screven County
- Worried about global warming: 59.0%
--- 4.2% lower than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.3%
- Total population: 10,968 people
#49. Crisp County
- Worried about global warming: 59.0%
--- 4.2% lower than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
- Total population: 17,196 people
#48. Thomas County
- Worried about global warming: 59.4%
--- 3.7% lower than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%
- Total population: 33,982 people
#47. Jenkins County
- Worried about global warming: 59.8%
--- 3.3% lower than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
- Total population: 6,824 people
#46. Burke County
- Worried about global warming: 59.8%
--- 3.3% lower than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%
- Total population: 16,642 people
#45. Marion County
- Worried about global warming: 59.9%
--- 3.3% lower than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%
- Total population: 6,611 people
#44. Glynn County
- Worried about global warming: 59.9%
--- 3.2% lower than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%
- Total population: 65,758 people
#43. Brooks County
- Worried about global warming: 60.0%
--- 3.1% lower than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%
- Total population: 12,136 people
#42. Wilkinson County
- Worried about global warming: 60.1%
--- 3.0% lower than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%
- Total population: 6,942 people
#41. Houston County
- Worried about global warming: 60.6%
--- 2.5% lower than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.5%
- Total population: 114,120 people
#40. Decatur County
- Worried about global warming: 60.7%
--- 2.4% lower than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%
- Total population: 20,163 people
#39. Long County
- Worried about global warming: 60.9%
--- 2.2% lower than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%
- Total population: 13,418 people
#38. Bulloch County
- Worried about global warming: 61.0%
--- 2.1% lower than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.7%
- Total population: 60,906 people
#37. Baldwin County
- Worried about global warming: 61.0%
--- 2.1% lower than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.8%
- Total population: 36,607 people
#36. Lowndes County
- Worried about global warming: 61.3%
--- 1.8% lower than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.2%
- Total population: 87,683 people
#35. Dooly County
- Worried about global warming: 61.6%
--- 1.5% lower than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.4%
- Total population: 11,303 people
#34. Mitchell County
- Worried about global warming: 61.6%
--- 1.5% lower than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.2%
- Total population: 17,135 people
#33. Warren County
- Worried about global warming: 61.6%
--- 1.5% lower than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%
- Total population: 4,195 people
#32. Jefferson County
- Worried about global warming: 62.4%
--- 0.7% lower than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%
- Total population: 11,936 people
#31. Fayette County
- Worried about global warming: 62.5%
--- 0.6% lower than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%
- Total population: 86,091 people
#30. Washington County
- Worried about global warming: 63.1%
--- 0.0% lower than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.5%
- Total population: 16,055 people
#29. Sumter County
- Worried about global warming: 63.6%
--- 0.4% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.3%
- Total population: 23,145 people
#28. Newton County
- Worried about global warming: 63.7%
--- 0.6% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%
- Total population: 79,552 people
#27. Henry County
- Worried about global warming: 64.1%
--- 0.9% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%
- Total population: 166,706 people
#26. Terrell County
- Worried about global warming: 64.1%
--- 1.0% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.4%
- Total population: 6,782 people
#25. Clay County
- Worried about global warming: 64.2%
--- 1.1% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.4%
- Total population: 2,387 people
#24. Hancock County
- Worried about global warming: 64.4%
--- 1.3% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%
- Total population: 7,339 people
#23. Quitman County
- Worried about global warming: 64.4%
--- 1.3% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%
- Total population: 1,835 people
#22. Chattahoochee County
- Worried about global warming: 64.7%
--- 1.6% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.0%
- Total population: 8,314 people
#21. Peach County
- Worried about global warming: 65.3%
--- 2.2% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%
- Total population: 21,407 people
#20. Calhoun County
- Worried about global warming: 65.3%
--- 2.2% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.9%
- Total population: 5,243 people
#19. Talbot County
- Worried about global warming: 65.5%
--- 2.4% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%
- Total population: 5,233 people
#18. Bibb County
- Worried about global warming: 66.1%
--- 3.0% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.8%
- Total population: 115,588 people
#17. Douglas County
- Worried about global warming: 66.3%
--- 3.2% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.3%
- Total population: 105,909 people
#16. Liberty County
- Worried about global warming: 66.8%
--- 3.7% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.6%
- Total population: 44,067 people
#15. Taliaferro County
- Worried about global warming: 67.0%
--- 3.8% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.5%
- Total population: 1,370 people
#14. Cobb County
- Worried about global warming: 67.2%
--- 4.1% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.0%
- Total population: 571,385 people
#13. Gwinnett County
- Worried about global warming: 67.3%
--- 4.1% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.5%
- Total population: 666,333 people
#12. Muscogee County
- Worried about global warming: 67.7%
--- 4.6% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.4%
- Total population: 147,249 people
#11. Chatham County
- Worried about global warming: 67.9%
--- 4.8% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.4%
- Total population: 226,408 people
#10. Macon County
- Worried about global warming: 67.9%
--- 4.8% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.8%
- Total population: 10,751 people
#9. Stewart County
- Worried about global warming: 68.5%
--- 5.4% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.3%
- Total population: 5,524 people
#8. Richmond County
- Worried about global warming: 68.6%
--- 5.5% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.0%
- Total population: 155,177 people
#7. Randolph County
- Worried about global warming: 69.1%
--- 6.0% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.3%
- Total population: 5,198 people
#6. Rockdale County
- Worried about global warming: 69.3%
--- 6.2% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.6%
- Total population: 67,353 people
#5. Dougherty County
- Worried about global warming: 69.4%
--- 6.3% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.5%
- Total population: 68,064 people
#4. Clarke County
- Worried about global warming: 71.2%
--- 8.1% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.5%
- Total population: 104,275 people
#3. Clayton County
- Worried about global warming: 72.5%
--- 9.4% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 57.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.7%
- Total population: 204,017 people
#2. Fulton County
- Worried about global warming: 74.6%
--- 11.5% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 73.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 71.3%
- Total population: 806,179 people
#1. DeKalb County
- Worried about global warming: 76.1%
--- 13.0% higher than Georgia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 59.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 76.9%
- Total population: 574,475 people
