TONIGHT: Mostly clear and breezy with temperatures in the mid-20s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 40s. EXTENDED: Tonight, winds will die down a bit, but even the 10 mph breeze will bring wind chills down into the mid-upper teens by daybreak. Overnight lows could get close to records with the forecast around 25. The record low in Columbia for tomorrow morning is 25. We likely won't see any more freeze or frost alerts because it will be a killing freeze overnight. The afternoon will be similar but not quite as breezy as temperatures rise into the upper 40s. We'll be in for another cold night tomorrow but should stay just above the record low of 22. We gradually begin to warm with highs in the low 50s on Wednesday as the upper low pressure system to our northeast begins to filter farther east. Upper winds begin to become a little more westerly, allowing temperatures to get back into the mid-60s. A warm front lifts across the region between Thursday and Friday, making for a warmer and breezy end to the week. High temperatures reach the upper 70s Friday through Sunday, making for a pleasant Mizzou Homecoming weekend. We can look forward to needed rainfall early next week with a strong upper system that will linger between Monday and Tuesday, giving us about 1" of rain. There could be a couple rumbles of thunder on Monday, but the signals for severe weather aren't there at this point.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO