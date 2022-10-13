Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Some ADHD Medications Could be in Short Supply for Missouri Patients
(MISSOURINET) – A rise in mental health disorder diagnoses during the pandemic and supply chain problems have caused a shortage of some attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder drugs. Greg Gilmore, owner of Grand Pharmacy in Hannibal tells Missourinet that his pharmacy has been dealing with a shortage for a while. He says his pharmacy team will often change the type of Adderall for the customer based on what’s available.
Doctors say RSV cases are on the rise in North Carolina
Doctors said they've seen an increase in RSV cases. The virus usually attacks in the winter, but in 2021 there was a high number of cases in the summer, and this fall there are already more children going to the hospital with the virus.
suntimesnews.com
New COVID cases fall 7.6 percent in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 3,978 new cases of COVID 19 for the week ending October 14th. That is down 328 from the previous week’s total of 4,306 new cases, down 7.6 percent. There were 12 new cases of COVID-19 in...
krcgtv.com
Respiratory virus spreads throughout Missouri
Columbia — According to health officials RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus has increased in at least 33 states, including Missouri. The respiratory virus can affect anyone but children under five are the greatest concern. Missouri mom, Murphy Lisch said she was terrified when she had to rush her 3-month-old baby...
wrtv.com
Indiana resident dies from the flu, IDOH encourages vaccination
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported the first death from the flu this season. According to the state's weekly flu report, the person was 65-years-old or older. No other information about them has been released. During the 2021-22 flu season, IDOH says 82 Hoosiers died after getting...
WCNC
VERIFY: COVID-19, flu and RSV are circulating; doctors say it's possible to catch more than one at once
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amid an already active flu season, an earlier-than-expected RSV season, and the possibility of COVID-19 activity heightening headed into winter, doctors are warning people to take precautions against these circulating viruses. The latest CDC flu tracker map shows North Carolina in low-to-moderate flu activity and South...
Missouri families still waiting for summer food benefits for low-income children
For some families, the delayed benefits were a missed opportunity for much-needed relief during the summer, and have been a source of concern and confusion. The post Missouri families still waiting for summer food benefits for low-income children appeared first on Missouri Independent.
abc17news.com
Breaking down tonights freeze warnings and its effect on Mid-Missouri
Temperatures are looking to cool into the mid to lower 20's throughout all of Mid-Missouri the next two nights leading to a freeze warning being issued by the National Weather Service offices throughout Missouri. A freeze warning typically only occurs once during the fall due to below freezing temperatures for...
A Missouri mother said she found THC gummies in Halloween candy. Skeptical locals say warnings to the public are a 'scare tactic' now that marijuana is on the ballot.
Some locals were suspicious of the warning, calling the claim a political move by those who oppose recreational marijuana use.
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21 years old and older, to legally possess, purchase, […]
kttn.com
Missouri state employee accused of stealing $140,000 in unemployment insurance funds
A Missouri state employee has been indicted on three federal felony charges and accused of using her position to send about $140,500 in unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives, and others. According to the indictment, Vicky Hefner, 63, of Jefferson County, Missouri, began work with Missouri’s Department of Labor and...
Can You Legally Dumpster Dive in Illinois and Missouri?
You know that old saying someone's trash is another person's treasure? Well, you just never know what you will find in the trash, but can you legally dumpster dive for it?. Well in both Illinois and Missouri you CAN LEGALLY dumpster dive to find that hidden treasure. There is no law saying that you can't, but there is a catch. In both states, you can dumpster-dive all you want as long you don't trespass on someone else's property.
kcur.org
Missouri's ballot measure could mean growth for the marijuana industry, but not everyone will win
Missouri’s marijuana industry could soon open wide if voters approve a proposed amendment on the November ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize cannabis in the state for anyone 21 and older. Businesses that already have a medical marijuana license could apply to convert to a recreational license. And, 144 micro business licenses would be made available for smaller operators looking to enter the market.
Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?
JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department […]
kjfmradio.com
Mo. Dept of Conservation purchasing tree seed from the public
MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people can...
abc17news.com
Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest. Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
Man dies in head-on collision with semi on US 50
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Clair man died Saturday night following a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 50 in Franklin County. The collision happened at about 8:05 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old William McMillian was driving westbound on U.S. 50 when he cross the center line of the roadway at Old Route 66, not far from the Highway 44 exit to Union, and struck an eastbound semitruck head-on.
abc17news.com
Tracking near record low temperatures Tuesday morning
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and breezy with temperatures in the mid-20s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 40s. EXTENDED: Tonight, winds will die down a bit, but even the 10 mph breeze will bring wind chills down into the mid-upper teens by daybreak. Overnight lows could get close to records with the forecast around 25. The record low in Columbia for tomorrow morning is 25. We likely won't see any more freeze or frost alerts because it will be a killing freeze overnight. The afternoon will be similar but not quite as breezy as temperatures rise into the upper 40s. We'll be in for another cold night tomorrow but should stay just above the record low of 22. We gradually begin to warm with highs in the low 50s on Wednesday as the upper low pressure system to our northeast begins to filter farther east. Upper winds begin to become a little more westerly, allowing temperatures to get back into the mid-60s. A warm front lifts across the region between Thursday and Friday, making for a warmer and breezy end to the week. High temperatures reach the upper 70s Friday through Sunday, making for a pleasant Mizzou Homecoming weekend. We can look forward to needed rainfall early next week with a strong upper system that will linger between Monday and Tuesday, giving us about 1" of rain. There could be a couple rumbles of thunder on Monday, but the signals for severe weather aren't there at this point.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Butler, Missouri – October 15, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat today with an early morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. On the square in Butler, Missouri:. Bates County Democrats met with Valentine for an early morning coffee…. Valentine then walked around...
thelickingnews.com
CANCELLED – State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory
The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has updated an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4348 County Rd 2120, Pomona at 4 p.m. on 10/10/2022. The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:. Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male, age 73, hgt 5’9″, 180 lbs, gray...
