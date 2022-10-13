ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Counties most concerned about climate change in Indiana

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HNUgU_0iY05TZZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0iY05TZZ00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Counties most concerned about climate change in Indiana

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Indiana using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H7858_0iY05TZZ00
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Parke County

- Worried about global warming: 51.8%
--- 6.3% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%
- Total population: 13,308 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZbUm_0iY05TZZ00
Canva

#49. Hancock County

- Worried about global warming: 51.8%
--- 6.2% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%
- Total population: 57,482 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071k12_0iY05TZZ00
Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Union County

- Worried about global warming: 51.8%
--- 6.2% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.1%
- Total population: 5,592 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gzclr_0iY05TZZ00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Kosciusko County

- Worried about global warming: 51.9%
--- 6.1% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.9%
- Total population: 59,962 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43XmKM_0iY05TZZ00
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Switzerland County

- Worried about global warming: 51.9%
--- 6.1% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 46.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.7%
- Total population: 7,999 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bj3f4_0iY05TZZ00
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Decatur County

- Worried about global warming: 52.0%
--- 6.0% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%
- Total population: 20,121 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tR7oj_0iY05TZZ00
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 52.2%
--- 5.9% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.0%
- Total population: 25,565 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b88TB_0iY05TZZ00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Putnam County

- Worried about global warming: 52.2%
--- 5.8% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%
- Total population: 30,096 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QdR4v_0iY05TZZ00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Randolph County

- Worried about global warming: 52.2%
--- 5.8% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%
- Total population: 19,185 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z2wHR_0iY05TZZ00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Jackson County

- Worried about global warming: 52.3%
--- 5.7% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%
- Total population: 33,245 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27i8vp_0iY05TZZ00
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Pulaski County

- Worried about global warming: 52.5%
--- 5.5% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
- Total population: 9,687 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10asYE_0iY05TZZ00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Noble County

- Worried about global warming: 52.7%
--- 5.3% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%
- Total population: 35,517 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FvVl0_0iY05TZZ00
Huw Williams (Huwmanbeing) // Wikimedia Commons

#38. White County

- Worried about global warming: 52.8%
--- 5.3% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%
- Total population: 18,500 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ks4V4_0iY05TZZ00
User:Mingusboodle // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Johnson County

- Worried about global warming: 53.0%
--- 5.0% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.0%
- Total population: 115,435 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtPnS_0iY05TZZ00
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#36. DeKalb County

- Worried about global warming: 53.2%
--- 4.8% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%
- Total population: 32,457 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00R6VS_0iY05TZZ00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Daviess County

- Worried about global warming: 53.4%
--- 4.6% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.6%
- Total population: 23,423 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ahNfr_0iY05TZZ00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Benton County

- Worried about global warming: 53.4%
--- 4.6% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%
- Total population: 6,515 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLUts_0iY05TZZ00
Rapierce // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Howard County

- Worried about global warming: 53.5%
--- 4.6% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%
- Total population: 63,682 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kEdg_0iY05TZZ00
MrGreenBean // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Brown County

- Worried about global warming: 53.6%
--- 4.5% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%
- Total population: 12,384 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NvLMs_0iY05TZZ00
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Jay County

- Worried about global warming: 53.6%
--- 4.4% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%
- Total population: 15,561 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L3WUP_0iY05TZZ00
Canva

#30. Cass County

- Worried about global warming: 53.7%
--- 4.3% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.6%
- Total population: 29,069 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVOQv_0iY05TZZ00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Perry County

- Worried about global warming: 53.8%
--- 4.2% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.2%
- Total population: 15,019 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSrgf_0iY05TZZ00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Warrick County

- Worried about global warming: 54.0%
--- 4.0% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%
- Total population: 47,328 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ETe1r_0iY05TZZ00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Scott County

- Worried about global warming: 54.2%
--- 3.9% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%
- Total population: 18,441 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uw9Mq_0iY05TZZ00
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Marshall County

- Worried about global warming: 54.3%
--- 3.8% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%
- Total population: 34,682 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fD190_0iY05TZZ00
Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Clinton County

- Worried about global warming: 54.3%
--- 3.7% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%
- Total population: 23,832 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rnPdO_0iY05TZZ00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Wayne County

- Worried about global warming: 54.9%
--- 3.1% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%
- Total population: 51,664 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yfUS_0iY05TZZ00
MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Steuben County

- Worried about global warming: 55.2%
--- 2.9% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.5%
- Total population: 27,382 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T8Hdc_0iY05TZZ00
12019 // Pixabay

#22. Bartholomew County

- Worried about global warming: 55.3%
--- 2.7% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%
- Total population: 62,710 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0peubs_0iY05TZZ00
Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Hendricks County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%
--- 2.7% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%
- Total population: 122,386 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCO94_0iY05TZZ00
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Adams County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%
--- 2.6% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.9%
- Total population: 24,288 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQ38G_0iY05TZZ00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Madison County

- Worried about global warming: 56.6%
--- 1.5% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%
- Total population: 101,228 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vznjH_0iY05TZZ00
Canva

#18. Floyd County

- Worried about global warming: 56.9%
--- 1.1% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.3%
- Total population: 59,696 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sty19_0iY05TZZ00
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Grant County

- Worried about global warming: 57.1%
--- 0.9% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%
- Total population: 52,643 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=128k1G_0iY05TZZ00
C. Bedford Crenshaw // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Clark County

- Worried about global warming: 57.3%
--- 0.7% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%
- Total population: 90,070 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R6BxL_0iY05TZZ00
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#15. LaGrange County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 0.5% lower than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%
- Total population: 26,349 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BlpSK_0iY05TZZ00
Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Boone County

- Worried about global warming: 58.0%
--- 0.0% higher than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%
- Total population: 48,174 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009xl5_0iY05TZZ00
Randella // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Vanderburgh County

- Worried about global warming: 58.4%
--- 0.4% higher than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%
- Total population: 141,944 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nW6Df_0iY05TZZ00
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Allen County

- Worried about global warming: 58.6%
--- 0.5% higher than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%
- Total population: 276,268 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31u1So_0iY05TZZ00
MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#11. LaPorte County

- Worried about global warming: 58.6%
--- 0.6% higher than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%
- Total population: 86,374 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vuZQa_0iY05TZZ00
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Elkhart County

- Worried about global warming: 59.0%
--- 1.0% higher than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
- Total population: 147,836 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYWmf_0iY05TZZ00
Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Delaware County

- Worried about global warming: 59.1%
--- 1.0% higher than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
- Total population: 93,704 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmN5I_0iY05TZZ00
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Porter County

- Worried about global warming: 60.3%
--- 2.3% higher than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%
- Total population: 131,132 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jIyw5_0iY05TZZ00
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hamilton County

- Worried about global warming: 60.3%
--- 2.3% higher than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 234,570 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhmFx_0iY05TZZ00
Yipdw // Wikicommons

#6. Vigo County

- Worried about global warming: 60.4%
--- 2.4% higher than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%
- Total population: 85,414 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWqq1_0iY05TZZ00
Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Tippecanoe County

- Worried about global warming: 63.5%
--- 5.5% higher than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%
- Total population: 152,092 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bf7Mu_0iY05TZZ00
Canva

#4. Lake County

- Worried about global warming: 63.9%
--- 5.8% higher than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%
- Total population: 370,770 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WcdfL_0iY05TZZ00
Isslwc // Wikimedia Commons

#3. St. Joseph County

- Worried about global warming: 63.9%
--- 5.9% higher than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.2%
- Total population: 206,184 people

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Marion County

- Worried about global warming: 67.0%
--- 9.0% higher than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%
- Total population: 716,553 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0iY05TZZ00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Monroe County

- Worried about global warming: 69.1%
--- 11.1% higher than Indiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.1%
- Total population: 123,350 people

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy