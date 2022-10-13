Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Counties most concerned about climate change in Indiana

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Indiana using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Parke County

- Worried about global warming: 51.8%

--- 6.3% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%

- Total population: 13,308 people

Canva

#49. Hancock County

- Worried about global warming: 51.8%

--- 6.2% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%

- Total population: 57,482 people

Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Union County

- Worried about global warming: 51.8%

--- 6.2% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.1%

- Total population: 5,592 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Kosciusko County

- Worried about global warming: 51.9%

--- 6.1% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.9%

- Total population: 59,962 people

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Switzerland County

- Worried about global warming: 51.9%

--- 6.1% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 46.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.7%

- Total population: 7,999 people

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Decatur County

- Worried about global warming: 52.0%

--- 6.0% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%

- Total population: 20,121 people

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 52.2%

--- 5.9% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.0%

- Total population: 25,565 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Putnam County

- Worried about global warming: 52.2%

--- 5.8% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%

- Total population: 30,096 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Randolph County

- Worried about global warming: 52.2%

--- 5.8% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%

- Total population: 19,185 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Jackson County

- Worried about global warming: 52.3%

--- 5.7% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%

- Total population: 33,245 people

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Pulaski County

- Worried about global warming: 52.5%

--- 5.5% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

- Total population: 9,687 people

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Noble County

- Worried about global warming: 52.7%

--- 5.3% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%

- Total population: 35,517 people

Huw Williams (Huwmanbeing) // Wikimedia Commons

#38. White County

- Worried about global warming: 52.8%

--- 5.3% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%

- Total population: 18,500 people

User:Mingusboodle // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Johnson County

- Worried about global warming: 53.0%

--- 5.0% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.0%

- Total population: 115,435 people

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#36. DeKalb County

- Worried about global warming: 53.2%

--- 4.8% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%

- Total population: 32,457 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Daviess County

- Worried about global warming: 53.4%

--- 4.6% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.6%

- Total population: 23,423 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Benton County

- Worried about global warming: 53.4%

--- 4.6% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%

- Total population: 6,515 people

Rapierce // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Howard County

- Worried about global warming: 53.5%

--- 4.6% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%

- Total population: 63,682 people

MrGreenBean // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Brown County

- Worried about global warming: 53.6%

--- 4.5% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%

- Total population: 12,384 people

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Jay County

- Worried about global warming: 53.6%

--- 4.4% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%

- Total population: 15,561 people

Canva

#30. Cass County

- Worried about global warming: 53.7%

--- 4.3% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.6%

- Total population: 29,069 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Perry County

- Worried about global warming: 53.8%

--- 4.2% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.2%

- Total population: 15,019 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Warrick County

- Worried about global warming: 54.0%

--- 4.0% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%

- Total population: 47,328 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Scott County

- Worried about global warming: 54.2%

--- 3.9% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%

- Total population: 18,441 people

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Marshall County

- Worried about global warming: 54.3%

--- 3.8% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%

- Total population: 34,682 people

Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Clinton County

- Worried about global warming: 54.3%

--- 3.7% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%

- Total population: 23,832 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Wayne County

- Worried about global warming: 54.9%

--- 3.1% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%

- Total population: 51,664 people

MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Steuben County

- Worried about global warming: 55.2%

--- 2.9% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.5%

- Total population: 27,382 people

12019 // Pixabay

#22. Bartholomew County

- Worried about global warming: 55.3%

--- 2.7% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%

- Total population: 62,710 people

Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Hendricks County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%

--- 2.7% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%

- Total population: 122,386 people

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Adams County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%

--- 2.6% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.9%

- Total population: 24,288 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Madison County

- Worried about global warming: 56.6%

--- 1.5% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%

- Total population: 101,228 people

Canva

#18. Floyd County

- Worried about global warming: 56.9%

--- 1.1% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.3%

- Total population: 59,696 people

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Grant County

- Worried about global warming: 57.1%

--- 0.9% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%

- Total population: 52,643 people

C. Bedford Crenshaw // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Clark County

- Worried about global warming: 57.3%

--- 0.7% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%

- Total population: 90,070 people

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#15. LaGrange County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%

--- 0.5% lower than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%

- Total population: 26,349 people

Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Boone County

- Worried about global warming: 58.0%

--- 0.0% higher than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%

- Total population: 48,174 people

Randella // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Vanderburgh County

- Worried about global warming: 58.4%

--- 0.4% higher than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%

- Total population: 141,944 people

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Allen County

- Worried about global warming: 58.6%

--- 0.5% higher than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%

- Total population: 276,268 people

MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#11. LaPorte County

- Worried about global warming: 58.6%

--- 0.6% higher than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%

- Total population: 86,374 people

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Elkhart County

- Worried about global warming: 59.0%

--- 1.0% higher than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%

- Total population: 147,836 people

Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Delaware County

- Worried about global warming: 59.1%

--- 1.0% higher than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%

- Total population: 93,704 people

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Porter County

- Worried about global warming: 60.3%

--- 2.3% higher than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%

- Total population: 131,132 people

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hamilton County

- Worried about global warming: 60.3%

--- 2.3% higher than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%

- Total population: 234,570 people

Yipdw // Wikicommons

#6. Vigo County

- Worried about global warming: 60.4%

--- 2.4% higher than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%

- Total population: 85,414 people

Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Tippecanoe County

- Worried about global warming: 63.5%

--- 5.5% higher than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%

- Total population: 152,092 people

Canva

#4. Lake County

- Worried about global warming: 63.9%

--- 5.8% higher than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%

- Total population: 370,770 people

Isslwc // Wikimedia Commons

#3. St. Joseph County

- Worried about global warming: 63.9%

--- 5.9% higher than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.2%

- Total population: 206,184 people

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Marion County

- Worried about global warming: 67.0%

--- 9.0% higher than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%

- Total population: 716,553 people

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Monroe County

- Worried about global warming: 69.1%

--- 11.1% higher than Indiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.1%

- Total population: 123,350 people