pikappa51 // Shutterstock

Counties most concerned about climate change in Hawaii

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Hawaii using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#4. Honolulu county

- Worried about global warming: 65.2%

--- 0.8% higher than Hawaii average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.2%

- Total population: 775,602 people

dirkr // Shutterstock

#3. Hawaii County

- Worried about global warming: 65.2%

--- 0.8% higher than Hawaii average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.2%

- Total population: 156,217 people

pikappa51 // Shutterstock

#2. Maui County

- Worried about global warming: 65.2%

--- 0.8% higher than Hawaii average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.2%

- Total population: 129,561 people

Robert Linsdell // flickr

#1. Kauai County

- Worried about global warming: 65.2%

--- 0.8% higher than Hawaii average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.2%

- Total population: 56,014 people