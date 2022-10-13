ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties most concerned about climate change in Tennessee

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

Canva

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Tennessee using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Lawrence County

- Worried about global warming: 51.4%
--- 4.1% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.1%
- Total population: 32,488 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Smith County

- Worried about global warming: 51.5%
--- 4.1% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 47.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%
- Total population: 15,158 people

Canva

#48. Grundy County

- Worried about global warming: 51.7%
--- 3.9% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 47.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.1%
- Total population: 10,448 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Gibson County

- Worried about global warming: 51.7%
--- 3.8% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
- Total population: 37,346 people

Scott Basford // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Loudon County

- Worried about global warming: 51.7%
--- 3.8% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%
- Total population: 42,044 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Carter County

- Worried about global warming: 51.8%
--- 3.7% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.2%
- Total population: 45,877 people

Canva

#44. Perry County

- Worried about global warming: 51.9%
--- 3.6% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 47.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.2%
- Total population: 6,202 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Sequatchie County

- Worried about global warming: 51.9%
--- 3.6% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 47.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
- Total population: 11,801 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Van Buren County

- Worried about global warming: 51.9%
--- 3.6% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 46.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%
- Total population: 4,678 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Bradley County

- Worried about global warming: 52.0%
--- 3.6% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%
- Total population: 82,393 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Decatur County

- Worried about global warming: 52.0%
--- 3.5% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 47.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%
- Total population: 9,182 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Bledsoe County

- Worried about global warming: 52.0%
--- 3.5% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.2%
- Total population: 12,003 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Warren County

- Worried about global warming: 52.1%
--- 3.4% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.7%
- Total population: 31,074 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Pickett County

- Worried about global warming: 52.5%
--- 3.0% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 47.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%
- Total population: 4,148 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Dickson County

- Worried about global warming: 52.6%
--- 2.9% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.5%
- Total population: 40,348 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 52.7%
--- 2.8% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%
- Total population: 103,172 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Cheatham County

- Worried about global warming: 52.8%
--- 2.8% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%
- Total population: 31,273 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Houston County

- Worried about global warming: 52.8%
--- 2.8% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.9%
- Total population: 6,408 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Weakley County

- Worried about global warming: 52.8%
--- 2.7% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.4%
- Total population: 27,029 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Robertson County

- Worried about global warming: 53.1%
--- 2.4% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%
- Total population: 53,270 people

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Giles County

- Worried about global warming: 53.3%
--- 2.2% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%
- Total population: 23,172 people

Canva

#29. Hickman County

- Worried about global warming: 53.6%
--- 1.9% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%
- Total population: 19,555 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Putnam County

- Worried about global warming: 53.7%
--- 1.9% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%
- Total population: 61,280 people

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Sumner County

- Worried about global warming: 53.7%
--- 1.8% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%
- Total population: 139,880 people

Flickr user chiacomo // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lake County

- Worried about global warming: 53.7%
--- 1.8% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%
- Total population: 6,339 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Franklin County

- Worried about global warming: 53.8%
--- 1.8% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%
- Total population: 33,249 people

Cj4258 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Henry County

- Worried about global warming: 54.1%
--- 1.4% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.8%
- Total population: 25,589 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#23. McMinn County

- Worried about global warming: 54.3%
--- 1.3% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%
- Total population: 41,805 people

Canva

#22. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 54.6%
--- 1.0% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
- Total population: 42,970 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Coffee County

- Worried about global warming: 55.0%
--- 0.6% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%
- Total population: 41,977 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Anderson County

- Worried about global warming: 55.0%
--- 0.5% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.5%
- Total population: 59,972 people

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Bedford County

- Worried about global warming: 55.2%
--- 0.3% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%
- Total population: 36,015 people

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Fayette County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%
--- 0.2% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
- Total population: 32,296 people

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Trousdale County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%
--- 0.1% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
- Total population: 8,301 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#16. DeKalb County

- Worried about global warming: 55.5%
--- 0.1% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%
- Total population: 15,514 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Blount County

- Worried about global warming: 55.5%
--- 0.0% lower than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%
- Total population: 103,392 people

Canva

#14. Maury County

- Worried about global warming: 55.6%
--- 0.0% higher than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%
- Total population: 70,426 people

Canva

#13. Rutherford County

- Worried about global warming: 56.5%
--- 1.0% higher than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
- Total population: 237,642 people

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Wilson County

- Worried about global warming: 56.6%
--- 1.0% higher than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%
- Total population: 104,160 people

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lauderdale County

- Worried about global warming: 57.1%
--- 1.6% higher than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.3%
- Total population: 20,012 people

Canva

#10. Sevier County

- Worried about global warming: 57.2%
--- 1.6% higher than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%
- Total population: 77,173 people

RealElectrical // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Hardeman County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 2.8% higher than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%
- Total population: 20,622 people

Canva

#8. Madison County

- Worried about global warming: 59.2%
--- 3.6% higher than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.7%
- Total population: 75,597 people

Canva

#7. Williamson County

- Worried about global warming: 59.5%
--- 3.9% higher than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 163,604 people

Ɱ // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Knox County

- Worried about global warming: 60.2%
--- 4.7% higher than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.2%
- Total population: 363,627 people

Canva

#5. Montgomery County

- Worried about global warming: 60.7%
--- 5.1% higher than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.4%
- Total population: 146,338 people

Canva

#4. Haywood County

- Worried about global warming: 62.6%
--- 7.1% higher than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%
- Total population: 13,624 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Hamilton County

- Worried about global warming: 63.4%
--- 7.8% higher than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.8%
- Total population: 285,630 people

Canva

#2. Shelby County

- Worried about global warming: 65.2%
--- 9.7% higher than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.0%
- Total population: 701,193 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08y0ug_0iY050Iz00
Canva

#1. Davidson County

- Worried about global warming: 69.4%
--- 13.9% higher than Tennessee average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.8%
- Total population: 542,484 people

Community Policy