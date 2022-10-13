Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Family Decorates House with Unique Halloween Scene Each Day of OctoberLarry LeaseSan Antonio, TX
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsi
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Goodwill to host job fair with positions starting at $15 per hour
SAN ANTONIO - Goodwill San Antonio is hosting a career fair over at TriPoint event center. More than fifty employers will be there, including Goodwill Industries, Christus Health System, Via Transit, and Whataburger. They're ready to hire for more than 2,000 open positions. Interviews will be conducted on-site, and most...
news4sanantonio.com
SAISD is on the lookout for assistant teachers to enhance their staff
SAN ANTONIO - One of our city's major school districts is looking for help!. The San Antonio Independent School District is looking to fill a variety of Instructional Assistant Positions. That means more classroom aides that will help teachers. The starting rate is $16 an hour, a good way to start a teaching career.
news4sanantonio.com
Fire department creates calendar to fund equipment
Often times fire departments put on fundraisers with a BBQ sale or event, usually those profits go to a charity or organization. But, sometimes fire departments, especially volunteer departments, seek fundraisers as a way to make money for department resources. The Bulverde - Spring Branch Fire Department receives funding from...
news4sanantonio.com
New UT Health San Antonio hospital celebrates topping out with beam signing ceremony
SAN ANTONIO - It's celebration time for a new state-of-the-art hospital coming to the Medical Center as hundreds of people gathered today to put their names on a piece of construction equipment. An autographed steel beam will be installed in UT Health San Antonio's new Multispecialty and Research Hospital in...
news4sanantonio.com
Free eye exams and glasses available for San Antonio residents
SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of San Antonio adults and children are seeing more clearly, thanks to free eye exams. VSP Eyes of Hope and Visionworks have teamed up with the San Antonio Food Bank to hold a mobile eye clinic this week. Patients who may not otherwise be able to...
news4sanantonio.com
Ukrainian supporters rally in downtown SA
SAN ANTONIO, TX - Supporters of the ongoing fight in Ukraine gathered Saturday afternoon in front of the San Fernando Cathedral. Co-founder and Kyiv native Olenka Bravo of Ukrainian San Antonio says, "the battle of Kyiv, liberation of Kharkiv region, battle for the south, defense of Donbas and every battle that was fought by the Ukrainian nation showed the world our strength and resilience."
news4sanantonio.com
The SpiritLandia River Parade
CALL (210) 342-9632 or visit MadDogsGroup.com/SpiritLandia.
news4sanantonio.com
Minimizing traffic concerns on Bandera Rd.
"It's a high speed kind of street," says business owner Zaid Nawayseh, who has a CBD shop off of Bandera Rd. He says in front of where his shop is, near Westchase Dr., there's been several accidents. One business owner who did not want to interview said he had counted close to nine accidents right at this intersection of Bandera Rd.
news4sanantonio.com
Family of teen shot in McDonald's parking lot by ex-SAPD officer releases statement
SAN ANTONIO – The family of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, the teen who was shot by police while he waited inside his car at a McDonald’s parking lot released a statement Saturday morning. Attorney Brian Powers released the following statement on behalf of the family to News4:. “To all...
news4sanantonio.com
Residents raised awareness at the San Antonio Walk to End Alzheimer's
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Walk to End Alzheimer’s made its return to Six Flags Fiesta Texas!. Participants walked throughout the park, all to end Alzheimer’s disease. Opening ceremonies were at 8 a.m. followed by the actual walk. The annual event honors those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony.
news4sanantonio.com
Heated argument between couple leads to stabbing
SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed by his partner Sunday afternoon after a heated argument between the couple escalated, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials were dispatched to the 100 block of Brookshire St., at around 11:43 a.m. Upon arrival, a man had a wound to...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for suspect accused of robbing Northeast Side gas station
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a woman responsible for robbing a QuikTrip gas station and assaulting a victim. The robbery occurred Oct, 3, at a QuikTrip gas station on NE Loop 410 towards the Northeast side of town. According to the police, the suspect walked into the...
news4sanantonio.com
Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for crashing into bus bench, leaving four injured
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man was sent to prison four years after crashing his car into a bus bench, seriously injuring four people. According to court records, Jose Alberto Garcia was sentenced to upwards of 35 years in prison. He was found guilty last week on several counts...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission launches 8th Annual Art Contest
SAN ANTONIO - Calling all artists! The Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is launching its eight annual citywide art contest. Applicants are asked to submit a piece representing the theme of the upcoming 2023 MLK march, ‘Together We Can Be the Dream.'. The deadline to apply is November 14...
news4sanantonio.com
Investigation underway following West Side blaze
SAN ANTONIO - A structure fire on the Northwest Side of town caused some moderate damage to a house. The San Antonio Fire Department was called out to a home at the corner of Candle Bend and South Bend right before 2 p.m. It took firefighters less than an hour...
news4sanantonio.com
October 16th is Global Cat Day!
SAN ANTONIO – Give an extra hug to a furry feline friend-- it's Global Cat Day!. Sunday is an international movement aimed at bringing awareness to humane and non-lethal programs for cats. Cats and kittens face euthanization at a much higher rate than any other shelter animal. But programs...
news4sanantonio.com
Over 60 rounds fired during hookah lounge brawl, leaving one dead, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after a fight broke out outside a hookah lounge where over 60 rounds were fired, according to the San Antonio police. At around 4 a.m. officers were in the area of Babcock Rd and Sunset Haven when they heard numerous gunshots. When police arrived at the scene, they found two people shot in a vehicle.
news4sanantonio.com
Electric box pelted by rain sparks Northwest Side house fire, officials say
SAN ANTONIO - Crews battled a house fire on the city's Northwest Side early Monday morning. The fire started just after 7 a.m. at a home off Farrow Place near Ponderosa Drive. Firefighters used a ladder truck to attack the fire when they saw flames coming from the house. Investigators...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected drunk driver hospitalized after slamming car into tree, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police suspect a driver who crashed his car into a tree was driving under the influence. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the driver lost control and slammed into a tree off I-10 and Hildebrand Avenue at around 1:50 a.m. Fire crews had to cut...
news4sanantonio.com
Hispanic Heritage Month: Dancing with Ballet Folklorico Sol de San Antonio
-- The dancers are perfectly in step. The dresses show bold colors, and the music brings nostalgic energy. At Ballet Folklorico Sol de San Antonio, this dance team is performing the Vera Cruz Fandango. “It’s Mexican folk dancing,” said Artistic Director Alynna Martin. It’s a lesson in Mexican...
