New Braunfels, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Goodwill to host job fair with positions starting at $15 per hour

SAN ANTONIO - Goodwill San Antonio is hosting a career fair over at TriPoint event center. More than fifty employers will be there, including Goodwill Industries, Christus Health System, Via Transit, and Whataburger. They're ready to hire for more than 2,000 open positions. Interviews will be conducted on-site, and most...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

SAISD is on the lookout for assistant teachers to enhance their staff

SAN ANTONIO - One of our city's major school districts is looking for help!. The San Antonio Independent School District is looking to fill a variety of Instructional Assistant Positions. That means more classroom aides that will help teachers. The starting rate is $16 an hour, a good way to start a teaching career.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Fire department creates calendar to fund equipment

Often times fire departments put on fundraisers with a BBQ sale or event, usually those profits go to a charity or organization. But, sometimes fire departments, especially volunteer departments, seek fundraisers as a way to make money for department resources. The Bulverde - Spring Branch Fire Department receives funding from...
BULVERDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Free eye exams and glasses available for San Antonio residents

SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of San Antonio adults and children are seeing more clearly, thanks to free eye exams. VSP Eyes of Hope and Visionworks have teamed up with the San Antonio Food Bank to hold a mobile eye clinic this week. Patients who may not otherwise be able to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Ukrainian supporters rally in downtown SA

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Supporters of the ongoing fight in Ukraine gathered Saturday afternoon in front of the San Fernando Cathedral. Co-founder and Kyiv native Olenka Bravo of Ukrainian San Antonio says, "the battle of Kyiv, liberation of Kharkiv region, battle for the south, defense of Donbas and every battle that was fought by the Ukrainian nation showed the world our strength and resilience."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Minimizing traffic concerns on Bandera Rd.

"It's a high speed kind of street," says business owner Zaid Nawayseh, who has a CBD shop off of Bandera Rd. He says in front of where his shop is, near Westchase Dr., there's been several accidents. One business owner who did not want to interview said he had counted close to nine accidents right at this intersection of Bandera Rd.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Residents raised awareness at the San Antonio Walk to End Alzheimer's

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Walk to End Alzheimer’s made its return to Six Flags Fiesta Texas!. Participants walked throughout the park, all to end Alzheimer’s disease. Opening ceremonies were at 8 a.m. followed by the actual walk. The annual event honors those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Heated argument between couple leads to stabbing

SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed by his partner Sunday afternoon after a heated argument between the couple escalated, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials were dispatched to the 100 block of Brookshire St., at around 11:43 a.m. Upon arrival, a man had a wound to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Investigation underway following West Side blaze

SAN ANTONIO - A structure fire on the Northwest Side of town caused some moderate damage to a house. The San Antonio Fire Department was called out to a home at the corner of Candle Bend and South Bend right before 2 p.m. It took firefighters less than an hour...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

October 16th is Global Cat Day!

SAN ANTONIO – Give an extra hug to a furry feline friend-- it's Global Cat Day!. Sunday is an international movement aimed at bringing awareness to humane and non-lethal programs for cats. Cats and kittens face euthanization at a much higher rate than any other shelter animal. But programs...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Over 60 rounds fired during hookah lounge brawl, leaving one dead, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after a fight broke out outside a hookah lounge where over 60 rounds were fired, according to the San Antonio police. At around 4 a.m. officers were in the area of Babcock Rd and Sunset Haven when they heard numerous gunshots. When police arrived at the scene, they found two people shot in a vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

