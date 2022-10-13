New $45.8 million east Cobb connector to open Friday morning

From left: Cobb DOT engineer Karyn Matthews, Transportation Director Drew Raessler, former Commissioner Bob Ott, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, Powers Ferry Corridor Alliance President Patricia Rice, Commissioner Monique Sheffield, Georgia Transportation Board Chairman Kevin Abel, Paul DeNard, district engineer for the Georgia Department of Transportation, and County Manager Jackie McMorris. Chart Riggall

CUMBERLAND — A little 0.8-mile stretch of roadway, Cobb County officials say, is about to make a big difference for commuters.

The road in question — the Windy Hill-Terrell Mill Connector — got its first close-up at a ribbon-cutting event Thursday. The project provides a new connection point between the two titular roads along four lanes and a multi-use paved trail.

Winding along Rottenwood Creek at its southern end, the road connects Bentley Road and Interstate North Parkway. Cobb Transportation Director Drew Raessler said the road will be officially open to the public Friday morning.

Patricia Rice, president of the Powers Ferry Corridor Alliance civic group, said her organization agreed the connector was an example of "a road done right.”

“Your asking me here today validates the respect and inclusion that Cobb County shows to its community members,” Rice said.

All told, the project cost $45.8 million to build. Much of that cost came from right-of-way acquisitions as the county condemned a number of homes along the roadway.

Revenues from a 2016 sales tax (SPLOST) paid for nearly $29 million of the final cost, while the Georgia Department of Transportation put up $15.5 million. The State Road and Tollway Authority and the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank contributed the last $1.5 million.

Raessler said the project has been decades in the making.

“What it means is, it's better access to the (I-75) express lanes. It's improved ingress and egress to the Cumberland area, and will help facilitate our game day management. It’s mobility for the people that live and work in this area,” Raessler said.

In her remarks, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid pointed out a pedestrian already taking advantage of the new trail along the road’s western side. A sidewalk runs along the east (northbound) side.

“It's good to see how all of the interests that have culminated over the past 20 years are coming together to build a lot of momentum for this area,” Cupid said.

The road will provide future connections to projects in the works like the Akers Mill Road access ramp to the I-75 express lanes, which is expected to open next year. There’s also the final leg of the Bob Callan Trail, which will terminate at the intersection of the connector and Windy Hill Road, said Kim Menefee, executive director of the Cumberland Community Improvement District.

“The whole idea is that we have a connected trail network in Cobb County … That's really the ultimate goal, is to get all of this connected,” Menefee said. “Because right now, you could ride a bike from here to Town Center, but it wouldn't be very easy. It wouldn't be very time efficient or pretty.”