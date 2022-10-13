Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Wisconsin

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Wisconsin using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Green Lake County

- Worried about global warming: 56.5%

--- 6.8% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%

- Total population: 14,578 people

Doc Searls // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Dodge County

- Worried about global warming: 56.5%

--- 6.8% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

- Total population: 69,593 people

Dramsey57 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Burnett County

- Worried about global warming: 56.6%

--- 6.7% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.8%

- Total population: 12,573 people

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Pepin County

- Worried about global warming: 56.7%

--- 6.6% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%

- Total population: 5,745 people

Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Washburn County

- Worried about global warming: 56.8%

--- 6.5% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%

- Total population: 12,694 people

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Jackson County

- Worried about global warming: 56.9%

--- 6.4% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%

- Total population: 16,024 people

Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Richland County

- Worried about global warming: 57.1%

--- 6.3% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%

- Total population: 13,676 people

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Buffalo County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%

--- 5.8% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%

- Total population: 10,444 people

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Clark County

- Worried about global warming: 57.6%

--- 5.8% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%

- Total population: 24,391 people

Billertl // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Price County

- Worried about global warming: 57.6%

--- 5.7% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%

- Total population: 11,084 people

Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Grant County

- Worried about global warming: 57.7%

--- 5.7% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%

- Total population: 41,060 people

TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Vilas County

- Worried about global warming: 57.7%

--- 5.6% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%

- Total population: 18,168 people

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Manitowoc County

- Worried about global warming: 57.7%

--- 5.6% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.6%

- Total population: 62,762 people

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Forest County

- Worried about global warming: 57.7%

--- 5.6% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%

- Total population: 7,197 people

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Fond du Lac County

- Worried about global warming: 57.8%

--- 5.6% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.3%

- Total population: 80,646 people

pasa47 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Waukesha County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%

--- 5.0% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%

- Total population: 313,584 people

TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Wood County

- Worried about global warming: 58.5%

--- 4.9% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%

- Total population: 57,295 people

James Meyer // Shutterstock

#33. Ozaukee County

- Worried about global warming: 58.6%

--- 4.8% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%

- Total population: 69,533 people

Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Crawford County

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%

--- 4.7% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%

- Total population: 12,915 people

Chris Rand//Wikicommons

#31. Brown County

- Worried about global warming: 58.9%

--- 4.4% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%

- Total population: 198,839 people

Creative Commons

#30. Winnebago County

- Worried about global warming: 58.9%

--- 4.4% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.5%

- Total population: 135,327 people

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Oneida County

- Worried about global warming: 59.0%

--- 4.3% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%

- Total population: 29,296 people

Wineinger // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Monroe County

- Worried about global warming: 59.2%

--- 4.1% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%

- Total population: 34,128 people

Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 59.3%

--- 4.0% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%

- Total population: 66,575 people

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Marathon County

- Worried about global warming: 59.3%

--- 4.0% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.9%

- Total population: 104,285 people

Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Pierce County

- Worried about global warming: 59.3%

--- 4.0% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%

- Total population: 33,224 people

Emistuemke // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Dunn County

- Worried about global warming: 59.7%

--- 3.6% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%

- Total population: 35,897 people

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Iron County

- Worried about global warming: 59.8%

--- 3.6% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.3%

- Total population: 4,889 people

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Trempealeau County

- Worried about global warming: 59.8%

--- 3.5% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.5%

- Total population: 22,152 people

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lafayette County

- Worried about global warming: 59.9%

--- 3.5% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%

- Total population: 12,640 people

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. St. Croix County

- Worried about global warming: 59.9%

--- 3.4% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%

- Total population: 66,384 people

Wtimmers // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Door County

- Worried about global warming: 60.0%

--- 3.3% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.2%

- Total population: 23,036 people

SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Green County

- Worried about global warming: 60.1%

--- 3.3% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%

- Total population: 28,642 people

Yinan Chen // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Walworth County

- Worried about global warming: 60.2%

--- 3.2% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%

- Total population: 81,316 people

Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons

#16. La Crosse County

- Worried about global warming: 60.3%

--- 3.0% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%

- Total population: 94,445 people

TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Portage County

- Worried about global warming: 61.0%

--- 2.4% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%

- Total population: 56,939 people

gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Racine County

- Worried about global warming: 61.0%

--- 2.4% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.1%

- Total population: 150,012 people

Nfarmakes // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Douglas County

- Worried about global warming: 61.3%

--- 2.0% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%

- Total population: 34,663 people

Foreverwiser // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Sawyer County

- Worried about global warming: 61.4%

--- 2.0% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%

- Total population: 13,197 people

bogdanstepniak // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Sauk County

- Worried about global warming: 61.6%

--- 1.8% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%

- Total population: 49,313 people

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Vernon County

- Worried about global warming: 61.6%

--- 1.7% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%

- Total population: 22,646 people

Tgkrause // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Iowa County

- Worried about global warming: 61.7%

--- 1.7% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%

- Total population: 18,202 people

Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Eau Claire County

- Worried about global warming: 61.8%

--- 1.5% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.7%

- Total population: 82,477 people

Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Rock County

- Worried about global warming: 62.1%

--- 1.3% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%

- Total population: 124,225 people

Keith Cooper // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Kenosha County

- Worried about global warming: 62.8%

--- 0.6% lower than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.6%

- Total population: 129,379 people

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Ashland County

- Worried about global warming: 64.7%

--- 1.4% higher than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%

- Total population: 12,148 people

Dls4832 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bayfield County

- Worried about global warming: 65.1%

--- 1.7% higher than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.5%

- Total population: 12,392 people

compujeramey // Flickr

#3. Milwaukee County

- Worried about global warming: 65.6%

--- 2.3% higher than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%

- Total population: 721,876 people

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Menominee County

- Worried about global warming: 70.3%

--- 6.9% higher than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.2%

- Total population: 3,068 people

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#1. Dane County

- Worried about global warming: 72.8%

--- 9.4% higher than Wisconsin average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.2%

- Total population: 425,840 people