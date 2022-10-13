Counties most concerned about climate change in Wisconsin
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Wisconsin using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.
#50. Green Lake County
- Worried about global warming: 56.5%
--- 6.8% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%
- Total population: 14,578 people
#49. Dodge County
- Worried about global warming: 56.5%
--- 6.8% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
- Total population: 69,593 people
#48. Burnett County
- Worried about global warming: 56.6%
--- 6.7% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.8%
- Total population: 12,573 people
#47. Pepin County
- Worried about global warming: 56.7%
--- 6.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%
- Total population: 5,745 people
#46. Washburn County
- Worried about global warming: 56.8%
--- 6.5% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%
- Total population: 12,694 people
#45. Jackson County
- Worried about global warming: 56.9%
--- 6.4% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%
- Total population: 16,024 people
#44. Richland County
- Worried about global warming: 57.1%
--- 6.3% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%
- Total population: 13,676 people
#43. Buffalo County
- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 5.8% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%
- Total population: 10,444 people
#42. Clark County
- Worried about global warming: 57.6%
--- 5.8% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%
- Total population: 24,391 people
#41. Price County
- Worried about global warming: 57.6%
--- 5.7% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
- Total population: 11,084 people
#40. Grant County
- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 5.7% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%
- Total population: 41,060 people
#39. Vilas County
- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 5.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%
- Total population: 18,168 people
#38. Manitowoc County
- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 5.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.6%
- Total population: 62,762 people
#37. Forest County
- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 5.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%
- Total population: 7,197 people
#36. Fond du Lac County
- Worried about global warming: 57.8%
--- 5.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.3%
- Total population: 80,646 people
#35. Waukesha County
- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 5.0% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%
- Total population: 313,584 people
#34. Wood County
- Worried about global warming: 58.5%
--- 4.9% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%
- Total population: 57,295 people
#33. Ozaukee County
- Worried about global warming: 58.6%
--- 4.8% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%
- Total population: 69,533 people
#32. Crawford County
- Worried about global warming: 58.7%
--- 4.7% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%
- Total population: 12,915 people
#31. Brown County
- Worried about global warming: 58.9%
--- 4.4% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%
- Total population: 198,839 people
#30. Winnebago County
- Worried about global warming: 58.9%
--- 4.4% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.5%
- Total population: 135,327 people
#29. Oneida County
- Worried about global warming: 59.0%
--- 4.3% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%
- Total population: 29,296 people
#28. Monroe County
- Worried about global warming: 59.2%
--- 4.1% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 34,128 people
#27. Jefferson County
- Worried about global warming: 59.3%
--- 4.0% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
- Total population: 66,575 people
#26. Marathon County
- Worried about global warming: 59.3%
--- 4.0% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.9%
- Total population: 104,285 people
#25. Pierce County
- Worried about global warming: 59.3%
--- 4.0% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%
- Total population: 33,224 people
#24. Dunn County
- Worried about global warming: 59.7%
--- 3.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%
- Total population: 35,897 people
#23. Iron County
- Worried about global warming: 59.8%
--- 3.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.3%
- Total population: 4,889 people
#22. Trempealeau County
- Worried about global warming: 59.8%
--- 3.5% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.5%
- Total population: 22,152 people
#21. Lafayette County
- Worried about global warming: 59.9%
--- 3.5% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%
- Total population: 12,640 people
#20. St. Croix County
- Worried about global warming: 59.9%
--- 3.4% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
- Total population: 66,384 people
#19. Door County
- Worried about global warming: 60.0%
--- 3.3% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.2%
- Total population: 23,036 people
#18. Green County
- Worried about global warming: 60.1%
--- 3.3% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%
- Total population: 28,642 people
#17. Walworth County
- Worried about global warming: 60.2%
--- 3.2% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%
- Total population: 81,316 people
#16. La Crosse County
- Worried about global warming: 60.3%
--- 3.0% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%
- Total population: 94,445 people
#15. Portage County
- Worried about global warming: 61.0%
--- 2.4% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 56,939 people
#14. Racine County
- Worried about global warming: 61.0%
--- 2.4% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.1%
- Total population: 150,012 people
#13. Douglas County
- Worried about global warming: 61.3%
--- 2.0% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%
- Total population: 34,663 people
#12. Sawyer County
- Worried about global warming: 61.4%
--- 2.0% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%
- Total population: 13,197 people
#11. Sauk County
- Worried about global warming: 61.6%
--- 1.8% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%
- Total population: 49,313 people
#10. Vernon County
- Worried about global warming: 61.6%
--- 1.7% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 22,646 people
#9. Iowa County
- Worried about global warming: 61.7%
--- 1.7% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%
- Total population: 18,202 people
#8. Eau Claire County
- Worried about global warming: 61.8%
--- 1.5% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.7%
- Total population: 82,477 people
#7. Rock County
- Worried about global warming: 62.1%
--- 1.3% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%
- Total population: 124,225 people
#6. Kenosha County
- Worried about global warming: 62.8%
--- 0.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.6%
- Total population: 129,379 people
#5. Ashland County
- Worried about global warming: 64.7%
--- 1.4% higher than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%
- Total population: 12,148 people
#4. Bayfield County
- Worried about global warming: 65.1%
--- 1.7% higher than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.5%
- Total population: 12,392 people
#3. Milwaukee County
- Worried about global warming: 65.6%
--- 2.3% higher than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%
- Total population: 721,876 people
#2. Menominee County
- Worried about global warming: 70.3%
--- 6.9% higher than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.2%
- Total population: 3,068 people
#1. Dane County
- Worried about global warming: 72.8%
--- 9.4% higher than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.2%
- Total population: 425,840 people
