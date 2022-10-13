ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Counties most concerned about climate change in Wisconsin

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2POlxF_0iY046dY00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Wisconsin

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Wisconsin using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4di9qV_0iY046dY00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Green Lake County

- Worried about global warming: 56.5%
--- 6.8% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%
- Total population: 14,578 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRh15_0iY046dY00
Doc Searls // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Dodge County

- Worried about global warming: 56.5%
--- 6.8% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
- Total population: 69,593 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRnys_0iY046dY00
Dramsey57 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Burnett County

- Worried about global warming: 56.6%
--- 6.7% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.8%
- Total population: 12,573 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OvPPc_0iY046dY00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Pepin County

- Worried about global warming: 56.7%
--- 6.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%
- Total population: 5,745 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4ebA_0iY046dY00
Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Washburn County

- Worried about global warming: 56.8%
--- 6.5% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%
- Total population: 12,694 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LyOcJ_0iY046dY00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Jackson County

- Worried about global warming: 56.9%
--- 6.4% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%
- Total population: 16,024 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d15vw_0iY046dY00
Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Richland County

- Worried about global warming: 57.1%
--- 6.3% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%
- Total population: 13,676 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=417YMW_0iY046dY00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Buffalo County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 5.8% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%
- Total population: 10,444 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g2Hrx_0iY046dY00
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Clark County

- Worried about global warming: 57.6%
--- 5.8% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%
- Total population: 24,391 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02BVLT_0iY046dY00
Billertl // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Price County

- Worried about global warming: 57.6%
--- 5.7% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
- Total population: 11,084 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d5y68_0iY046dY00
Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Grant County

- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 5.7% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%
- Total population: 41,060 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LsJhr_0iY046dY00
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Vilas County

- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 5.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%
- Total population: 18,168 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMnJS_0iY046dY00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Manitowoc County

- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 5.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.6%
- Total population: 62,762 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bERei_0iY046dY00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Forest County

- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 5.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%
- Total population: 7,197 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DsrG5_0iY046dY00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Fond du Lac County

- Worried about global warming: 57.8%
--- 5.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.3%
- Total population: 80,646 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQjke_0iY046dY00
pasa47 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Waukesha County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 5.0% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%
- Total population: 313,584 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wd08j_0iY046dY00
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Wood County

- Worried about global warming: 58.5%
--- 4.9% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%
- Total population: 57,295 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08VdHr_0iY046dY00
James Meyer // Shutterstock

#33. Ozaukee County

- Worried about global warming: 58.6%
--- 4.8% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%
- Total population: 69,533 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HjHdB_0iY046dY00
Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Crawford County

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%
--- 4.7% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%
- Total population: 12,915 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Sdft_0iY046dY00
Chris Rand//Wikicommons

#31. Brown County

- Worried about global warming: 58.9%
--- 4.4% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%
- Total population: 198,839 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382mJL_0iY046dY00
Creative Commons

#30. Winnebago County

- Worried about global warming: 58.9%
--- 4.4% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.5%
- Total population: 135,327 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20DMm7_0iY046dY00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Oneida County

- Worried about global warming: 59.0%
--- 4.3% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%
- Total population: 29,296 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oj7BW_0iY046dY00
Wineinger // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Monroe County

- Worried about global warming: 59.2%
--- 4.1% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 34,128 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VdWsa_0iY046dY00
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 59.3%
--- 4.0% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
- Total population: 66,575 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z871v_0iY046dY00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Marathon County

- Worried about global warming: 59.3%
--- 4.0% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.9%
- Total population: 104,285 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OXVhx_0iY046dY00
Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Pierce County

- Worried about global warming: 59.3%
--- 4.0% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%
- Total population: 33,224 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VvpZV_0iY046dY00
Emistuemke // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Dunn County

- Worried about global warming: 59.7%
--- 3.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%
- Total population: 35,897 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36A62L_0iY046dY00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Iron County

- Worried about global warming: 59.8%
--- 3.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.3%
- Total population: 4,889 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xq9LA_0iY046dY00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Trempealeau County

- Worried about global warming: 59.8%
--- 3.5% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.5%
- Total population: 22,152 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F01aO_0iY046dY00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lafayette County

- Worried about global warming: 59.9%
--- 3.5% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%
- Total population: 12,640 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dC5lV_0iY046dY00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. St. Croix County

- Worried about global warming: 59.9%
--- 3.4% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
- Total population: 66,384 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02UYd2_0iY046dY00
Wtimmers // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Door County

- Worried about global warming: 60.0%
--- 3.3% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.2%
- Total population: 23,036 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ycFKC_0iY046dY00
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Green County

- Worried about global warming: 60.1%
--- 3.3% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%
- Total population: 28,642 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUJpd_0iY046dY00
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Walworth County

- Worried about global warming: 60.2%
--- 3.2% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%
- Total population: 81,316 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhJks_0iY046dY00
Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons

#16. La Crosse County

- Worried about global warming: 60.3%
--- 3.0% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%
- Total population: 94,445 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfZRL_0iY046dY00
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Portage County

- Worried about global warming: 61.0%
--- 2.4% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 56,939 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSn8m_0iY046dY00
gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Racine County

- Worried about global warming: 61.0%
--- 2.4% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.1%
- Total population: 150,012 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LEyVl_0iY046dY00
Nfarmakes // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Douglas County

- Worried about global warming: 61.3%
--- 2.0% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%
- Total population: 34,663 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OL7rk_0iY046dY00
Foreverwiser // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Sawyer County

- Worried about global warming: 61.4%
--- 2.0% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%
- Total population: 13,197 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lkwpf_0iY046dY00
bogdanstepniak // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Sauk County

- Worried about global warming: 61.6%
--- 1.8% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%
- Total population: 49,313 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UT24l_0iY046dY00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Vernon County

- Worried about global warming: 61.6%
--- 1.7% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 22,646 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ijlT1_0iY046dY00
Tgkrause // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Iowa County

- Worried about global warming: 61.7%
--- 1.7% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%
- Total population: 18,202 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zjeoa_0iY046dY00
Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Eau Claire County

- Worried about global warming: 61.8%
--- 1.5% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.7%
- Total population: 82,477 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LSBnV_0iY046dY00
Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Rock County

- Worried about global warming: 62.1%
--- 1.3% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%
- Total population: 124,225 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07WLRQ_0iY046dY00
Keith Cooper // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Kenosha County

- Worried about global warming: 62.8%
--- 0.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.6%
- Total population: 129,379 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kY2bW_0iY046dY00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Ashland County

- Worried about global warming: 64.7%
--- 1.4% higher than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%
- Total population: 12,148 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iDjQS_0iY046dY00
Dls4832 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bayfield County

- Worried about global warming: 65.1%
--- 1.7% higher than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.5%
- Total population: 12,392 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQ9Il_0iY046dY00
compujeramey // Flickr

#3. Milwaukee County

- Worried about global warming: 65.6%
--- 2.3% higher than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%
- Total population: 721,876 people

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Menominee County

- Worried about global warming: 70.3%
--- 6.9% higher than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.2%
- Total population: 3,068 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7qpN_0iY046dY00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#1. Dane County

- Worried about global warming: 72.8%
--- 9.4% higher than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.2%
- Total population: 425,840 people

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy