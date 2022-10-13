Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama-built vehicles, including new EV, boost Mercedes third quarter U.S. sales

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

By Alabama News Center
alabamawx.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
alabamawx.com

Freeze Warning For North Alabama Tonight

WINTER PREVIEW: The coldest air so far season rolls into Alabama tonight; a freeze warning is in effect as far south as Millport, Fayette, Birmingham, and Anniston. Temperatures there by daybreak tomorrow will drop into the 27-32 degree range; a north breeze will likely persist through the night preventing much frost formation.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Coldest Air So Far This Season Arrives Tonight

SHARPLY COLDER: A cold front is pushing through Alabama in dry fashion this morning, and it will be followed by the coldest air so far this season. Today will be mostly sunny with a cool northwest wind of 10-20 mph; the high will be in the 66-71 degree range over North Alabama, with mid 70s for the southern counties of the state.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Sunday Brunch Update: Cold Front Coming

A very nice Sunday is in progress across North and Central Alabama. Filtered sunshine through high cirrus clouds is allowing temperatures to warm into the 70s in all locations, headed for highs between 80-84F. Our cold front lies just north of the Tennessee border, back into northern Arkansas. A weak...
ALABAMA STATE

