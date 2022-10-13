A vehicle was a total loss following a fire Friday morning in Trenton. The Trenton Fire Fighters were called to the 1300 block of 9th Street just before 8:00 am and they arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment and fire had spread to the rear of the vehicle. Water was used to extinguish the fire and the fire crew was on the scene for about two hours. The cause of the fire is unknown.

TRENTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO