Wallace State Park to hold annual “Fall Fun Event”
Wallace State Park near Cameron will hold its Annual Fall Fun Event later this month. Activities will be at the campground amphitheater on October 29th. Find the Pumpkin will start at 10 o’clock that morning. Hikers who find hidden pumpkins on the trails will win a prize. Operation Wildlife...
Missouri Days Marching Festival winners announced
Oak Grove won the Hannaford Sweepstakes Award for the most points scored at the Missouri Days Marching Festival Saturday in Trenton. Steve Maxey made the announcement during the awards ceremony at C.F. Russell Stadium. Oak Grove competed in Class Four placing first in its class in Parade Judging, Indoor Auxiliary,...
City Pet License Forms To Arrive In CMU Billing
The City of Chillicothe is now licensing your dogs and cats for 2023. Chillicothe residents will see the registration form arrive in their CMU bills in the near future. City officials ask that you fill out the form provided and bring (or mail) it into City Hall along with proof of rabies vaccination and whether your pet is spayed or neutered.
Chillicothe Park Board Meeting
Chillicothe’s Parks and Recreation Board will meet Monday at 6:00 pm at City Hall. The meeting will include discussions on ARPA funds and work taking place at the parks. The meeting is open to the public.
CHS Softball Wins 2nd Straight District Championship
The Chillicothe High School Softball team took down Savannah 2-0 to win the Class 3 District 8 Championship on Saturday. Kinlei Boley shined on the rubber, holding Savannah to just 2 hits. Jolie Bonderer went 3-3 at the plate with a double and two singles. The Lady Hornets outhit the...
MoDOT Roadwork Planned This Week
The Missouri Department of Transportation is transitioning to fall and preparing to the winter season, but there are still several projects taking place in the area counties. they include…. Caldwell County. I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to US 69 through early November.
Saturday Afternoon Accident Injures Albany Man
NEW HAMPTON, MO – An Albany man was taken to the hospital following an accident Saturday afternoon in New Hampton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 38-year old Princeton resident David Tatum was eastbound on US 36 around 4 in the afternoon. Tatum was hauling a combine on a flat bed. A wheel of the combine crossed the center line and struck the driver’s side of the vehicle driven by 41-year old Ronald Chadwick of Albany. Both vehicles came to a controlled stop.
Missouri man injured after combine wheel strikes SUV
HARRISON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Saturday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Peterbilt semi hauling a combine on a flatbed and driven by David S. Tatum, 38, Princeton, was eastbound on U.S. 136 in New Hampton. A...
Carpenter, Washburn, & Garr Compete At Individual State Tennis
Three Lady Hornet tennis players represented CHS in Springfield at the MSHSAA State Championship tournament over the weekend at the Cooper Tennis Complex. Cami Carpenter made a strong showing against two worthy competitors. She lost her first match to North County’s Lucy Pace 4-6, 1-6. Then, in the consolation bracket, she battled through a long, impressive two-hour match against Logan-Rogersville’s No. 1 Singles player eventually losing 5-7, 4-6.
Trenton Vehicle Fire
A vehicle was a total loss following a fire Friday morning in Trenton. The Trenton Fire Fighters were called to the 1300 block of 9th Street just before 8:00 am and they arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment and fire had spread to the rear of the vehicle. Water was used to extinguish the fire and the fire crew was on the scene for about two hours. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Wind a contributing factor in fire that burned 12 acres of a cornfield
About 12 acres of a cornfield burned in a fire near Grundy County Route Y on October 14th. Grundy County Rural Fire Chief Kenny Roberts reports two of the acres of corn that burned on property owned by Dennis Morris had not been shelled, and around 10 acres had been.
Northeast Missouri man injured after crashing pickup into creek
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt Thursday night after crashing his pickup truck into a creek. It happened at 10:30 p.m. on Macon County Route J, five miles west of Atlanta. State troopers say a pickup driven by Tucker Waddle, 20, of Atlanta, traveled...
Meadville Man And Passenger Seriously Hurt in Sunday Night Accident
A Meadville man and his passenger were left with serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident Sunday evening in Platte County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 65-year-old Meadville resident Danny D. McIntyre was driving a 2011 Buick Enclave on Missouri Route 152 at the entrance ramp for I-435 at 7:35 P.M. when his vehicle went off the roadway and went airborne before striking an embankment.
Collision with semi's load leads to injuries
HARRISON COUNTY, MO - An Albany driver was hurt in a collision with a truck driver's load Saturday afternoon. Highway Patrol says Ronald Chadwick, 41, was westbound on Route 136 in New Hampton as his vehicle passed a semi hauling a combine in the opposite lane. The wheel of the combine was crossing over the centerline, and was hit by Chadwick's vehicle. He was taken to Mosaic hospital with moderate injuries.
Troopers Arrest Four In Area Counties
The Missouri Highway Patrol reports four arrests in the area counties over the weekend. Saturday at about 9:35 pm in Linn County, Troopers arrested 19-year-old Nateonia M Russell of Florissant for alleged driving while suspended, speeding, no insurance, and failure to register a vehicle. She was processed and released. At...
Two With Serious Injuries
A Meadville man and his passenger had serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County. State Troopers reported at about 7:30 pm, 65-year-old Danny D McIntyre of Meadville and his passenger, 24-year-old Lauren E McCracken of Cadet, MO had serious injuries when McIntyre was westbound on Missouri-152 and ran off the road. His vehicle went airborne and struck an embankment. McIntyre was taken to North Kansas City Hospital and McCracken was taken to KU Medical Center. McIntyre was also arrested for alleged DWI. He was released for medical treatment.
Chillicothe Police Report For The Weekend
The Chillicothe Police Department report for the weekend shows three busy days, with more than 200 calls for service. 07:55 a.m., Officers responded to Litton Rd. for a deer that was struck by a vehicle. Officers observed the deer alive, lying off the roadway and dispatched the deer. 10:29 a.m.,...
Plans change as farm heirs take on new roles
Making succession plans for future generations can and should start early. Joe Koenen is a University of Missouri Extension ag business specialist based in Putnam County, and he says it is important to have a written estate plan, but also to talk with family members about the plan. “I think...
Sheriff’s Report For Early October
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports several incidents and arrests. October 13th at 3:58 p.m. a deputy made a vehicle stop as the license plates were not matching the vehicle and discovered the driver was revoked or suspended. Deputies arrested 37-year-old Charles Robert Smith. They also discovered methamphetamine-related items containing alleged methamphetamine. Smith was processed at the Law Enforcement Center and transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center facility. Bond was initially set at $25,000.
One of Two Sentenced In Christmas Eve Death of 2 Year Old
One of two arrested in Chillicothe in the death of a two-year-old child on Christmas Eve 2021 has been sentenced. 47-year-old Christopher Wilson of Chillicothe pled guilty on October 6th and was sentenced to 4 years for Involuntary Manslaughter and 7 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance. The sentences will run consecutively.
