Big Spring boy accused of making threat against Midland treatment center

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department arrested a minor today after investigators said he made a threat against a Midland treatment facility.

According to a news release, around 12:15 p.m. today, Big Spring PD was contacted about a juvenile who made threats that disrupted the Oceans Behavioral Unit in Midland. Officers told the Midland Police Department about the treats and began investigating- that investigation resulted in the arrest of the minor. He has been charged with Terroristic Threats.

Big Spring PD said the investigation into the threat is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.