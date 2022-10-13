ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Counties most concerned about climate change in South Dakota

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwUMD_0iY03nCn00
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in South Dakota

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in South Dakota using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fO2RL_0iY03nCn00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#50. McPherson County

- Worried about global warming: 54.8%
--- 3.8% lower than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%
- Total population: 1,804 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEXpI_0iY03nCn00
tochichi//Wikicommons

#49. Pennington County

- Worried about global warming: 54.9%
--- 3.8% lower than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%
- Total population: 84,917 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=031GFy_0iY03nCn00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Union County

- Worried about global warming: 55.2%
--- 3.5% lower than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%
- Total population: 11,646 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUAwR_0iY03nCn00
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#47. Sanborn County

- Worried about global warming: 55.2%
--- 3.4% lower than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%
- Total population: 1,807 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JdtNO_0iY03nCn00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Yankton County

- Worried about global warming: 55.2%
--- 3.4% lower than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%
- Total population: 17,904 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GA578_0iY03nCn00
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Turner County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%
--- 3.3% lower than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%
- Total population: 6,311 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47S2mL_0iY03nCn00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Meade County

- Worried about global warming: 55.6%
--- 3.1% lower than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.8%
- Total population: 21,282 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYMFu_0iY03nCn00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Butte County

- Worried about global warming: 55.6%
--- 3.1% lower than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%
- Total population: 7,698 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZiKV_0iY03nCn00
Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Jones County

- Worried about global warming: 55.6%
--- 3.0% lower than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%
- Total population: 649 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22YE80_0iY03nCn00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Deuel County

- Worried about global warming: 55.7%
--- 2.9% lower than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%
- Total population: 3,291 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aLwoB_0iY03nCn00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Kingsbury County

- Worried about global warming: 56.0%
--- 2.7% lower than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%
- Total population: 3,841 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GgG5I_0iY03nCn00
Canva

#39. Stanley County

- Worried about global warming: 56.2%
--- 2.4% lower than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%
- Total population: 2,329 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39RT1c_0iY03nCn00
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#38. Hyde County

- Worried about global warming: 56.4%
--- 2.3% lower than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%
- Total population: 1,066 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gFQ9v_0iY03nCn00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Bon Homme County

- Worried about global warming: 56.4%
--- 2.2% lower than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%
- Total population: 5,592 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rCSPU_0iY03nCn00
Canva

#36. Beadle County

- Worried about global warming: 56.5%
--- 2.1% lower than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%
- Total population: 13,391 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fxTnj_0iY03nCn00
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Lincoln County

- Worried about global warming: 56.6%
--- 2.1% lower than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%
- Total population: 40,784 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XT12k_0iY03nCn00
Canva

#34. Hughes County

- Worried about global warming: 56.6%
--- 2.1% lower than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%
- Total population: 13,505 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vNSRi_0iY03nCn00
Matt Lemmon (mattlemmon) // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Perkins County

- Worried about global warming: 56.7%
--- 2.0% lower than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%
- Total population: 2,274 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27lW32_0iY03nCn00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Aurora County

- Worried about global warming: 56.7%
--- 1.9% lower than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%
- Total population: 2,024 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ojtO_0iY03nCn00
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#31. Edmunds County

- Worried about global warming: 56.7%
--- 1.9% lower than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%
- Total population: 2,939 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jCMmp_0iY03nCn00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#30. Miner County

- Worried about global warming: 56.8%
--- 1.8% lower than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%
- Total population: 1,660 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=250XZm_0iY03nCn00
Runner1928 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. McCook County

- Worried about global warming: 56.9%
--- 1.8% lower than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%
- Total population: 4,029 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G8561_0iY03nCn00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Faulk County

- Worried about global warming: 57.1%
--- 1.5% lower than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%
- Total population: 1,797 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C00EF_0iY03nCn00
Canva

#27. Lake County

- Worried about global warming: 57.2%
--- 1.4% lower than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.9%
- Total population: 10,104 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmC3y_0iY03nCn00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Spink County

- Worried about global warming: 57.4%
--- 1.3% lower than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
- Total population: 4,907 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pf2DN_0iY03nCn00
puroticorico // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Custer County

- Worried about global warming: 57.8%
--- 0.9% lower than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%
- Total population: 7,333 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJL7o_0iY03nCn00
Canva

#24. Lawrence County

- Worried about global warming: 58.4%
--- 0.3% lower than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%
- Total population: 20,977 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kRnnm_0iY03nCn00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Clark County

- Worried about global warming: 58.4%
--- 0.2% lower than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%
- Total population: 2,729 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ax5xr_0iY03nCn00
Winkelvi // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Brown County

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%
--- 0.1% higher than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%
- Total population: 29,771 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=183qkR_0iY03nCn00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Marshall County

- Worried about global warming: 58.9%
--- 0.2% higher than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%
- Total population: 3,596 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y6R97_0iY03nCn00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Charles Mix County

- Worried about global warming: 58.9%
--- 0.3% higher than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.3%
- Total population: 6,566 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNdF6_0iY03nCn00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#19. Day County

- Worried about global warming: 59.1%
--- 0.4% higher than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%
- Total population: 4,256 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bagh9_0iY03nCn00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Jerauld County

- Worried about global warming: 59.7%
--- 1.1% higher than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 1,594 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RK796_0iY03nCn00
Wacekj // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Fall River County

- Worried about global warming: 59.9%
--- 1.3% higher than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%
- Total population: 5,589 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JeRak_0iY03nCn00
Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Brookings County

- Worried about global warming: 60.4%
--- 1.8% higher than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%
- Total population: 27,543 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDBeA_0iY03nCn00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#15. Moody County

- Worried about global warming: 60.6%
--- 2.0% higher than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%
- Total population: 4,840 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCexJ_0iY03nCn00
Rolf Blauert Dk4hb // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Lyman County

- Worried about global warming: 61.4%
--- 2.8% higher than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
- Total population: 2,715 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q2cm0_0iY03nCn00
Betsy Armour // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Roberts County

- Worried about global warming: 62.2%
--- 3.6% higher than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%
- Total population: 7,494 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oztmv_0iY03nCn00
Amphibol // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Brule County

- Worried about global warming: 62.3%
--- 3.6% higher than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%
- Total population: 3,931 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zzfe_0iY03nCn00
Seabear70// Wikimedia

#11. Minnehaha County

- Worried about global warming: 62.5%
--- 3.8% higher than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.3%
- Total population: 140,957 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wf5dw_0iY03nCn00
Canva

#10. Mellette County

- Worried about global warming: 63.2%
--- 4.5% higher than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%
- Total population: 1,399 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c9QiC_0iY03nCn00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Bennett County

- Worried about global warming: 63.9%
--- 5.3% higher than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.8%
- Total population: 2,200 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PmOVg_0iY03nCn00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Jackson County

- Worried about global warming: 64.3%
--- 5.7% higher than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.6%
- Total population: 2,250 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YMS4n_0iY03nCn00
User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Clay County

- Worried about global warming: 66.2%
--- 7.5% higher than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.7%
- Total population: 11,603 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29huRG_0iY03nCn00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Corson County

- Worried about global warming: 69.3%
--- 10.6% higher than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.9%
- Total population: 2,638 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8Xsa_0iY03nCn00
Runner1928 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Dewey County

- Worried about global warming: 69.4%
--- 10.7% higher than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.5%
- Total population: 3,675 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGuPG_0iY03nCn00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Todd County

- Worried about global warming: 69.9%
--- 11.2% higher than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.2%
- Total population: 5,934 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0H0U_0iY03nCn00
Harry Weddington, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Buffalo County

- Worried about global warming: 72.6%
--- 14.0% higher than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.2%
- Total population: 1,259 people

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Ziebach County

- Worried about global warming: 73.6%
--- 15.0% higher than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.8%
- Total population: 1,946 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31f6sF_0iY03nCn00
Canva

#1. Oglala Lakota County

- Worried about global warming: 77.1%
--- 18.5% higher than South Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 58.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.3%
- Total population: 9,008 people

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy