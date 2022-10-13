ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

Bat-Wielding Suspects At Large In Virginia After Violent Convenience Store Robbery: Sheriff

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

Recognize them?

Police in Virginia are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a pair of wanted suspects who terrorized a Leesburg convenience store with baseball bats.

An alert was issued by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office after two men entered the Valero gas station in the 13200 block of James Monroe Highway shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and robbed it.

Investigators said that two men entered the store, and while one suspect took money from the cash register, a second assaulted an employee at the gas station several times with a wooden baton, causing undisclosed injuries.

The employee was treated at an area hospital and was later released on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The sheriff’s office described the suspects as being Black men who were wearing gloves and masks during the armed robbery. One of the men was in black pants and a grey hooded sweatshirt with a multi-colored bat, and the other was wearing grey pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and carried a red-colored baton.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or suspects has been asked to contact Det. Schmidt at the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office by calling (703) 777-1021 or submitting a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office app, which is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Pizza Delivery Driver Fights Back During Glen Burnie Robbery

Police are investigating a robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Glen Burnie over the weekend, authorities say. A delivery driver from Mr. Pizza and Subs was attempting a delivery in the 200 block of Mountain Ridge Court around 8:45 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16 when a suspect approached him from behind and placed an unknown object into his back, according to Anne Arundel County police.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WSLS

AMBER Alert issued for two toddlers abducted in Virginia

HAMPTON, Va. – Virginia State Police has issued an AMBER Alert after two toddlers were abducted. Authorities said that the abduction happened on Sunday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. The children, Adriana and Jaxon Truitt, are believed to be in extreme danger and were last seen at the Walmart at...
HAMPTON, VA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man who was shot by Virginia officers faces charges of brandishing a weapon, police say

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man is facing charges of allegedly brandishing a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm when he was shot by police in Virginia on Friday, according to authorities.El-Amin Mutee, 44, of Waldorf, Maryland, may be facing additional charges too, police said.Arlington County Police Department officers found Mutee with a gun in a Virginia Roadway when they were responding to a report of multiple shots fired near the 2100 block of Shirlington Road around 7:35 p.m., according to authorities.They instructed Mutee to drop his weapon but he allegedly refused to comply with their commands and instead raised the firearm, police said.Two officers then raised their weapons and shot Mutee, according to authorities. Investigators later examined Mutee's firearm and determined during their preliminary investigation that it had been used to fire off rounds, police said.No one was injured by Mutee's firearm or by the officers who shot Mutee, according to authorities.Following the shooting, Andy Penn, the chief of the Arlington County Police Department, asked the regional Critical Incident Response Team to investigate the incident.In accordance with the police department's policy, the two officers have been placed on administrative leave.
WALDORF, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police investigate a shooting that killed an identified male in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A male was shot and killed Saturday night in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers responded to a reported shooting at 10:48 p.m. on the Unit block of South Monastery Avenue, where they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.The identified victim was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and pronounced dead by medical personnel.This incident is under investigation. Homicide detectives ask anyone who has information about this incident to call at 410-396-2100.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
383K+
Followers
56K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy