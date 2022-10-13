Read full article on original website
Look: Joe Burrow's Mom's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
Welcome back to New Orleans, Burrow family. When the Burrow family was last in New Orleans, Joe was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship. Sunday, Burrow is back, this time with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are taking on the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of kickoff in New Orleans,...
Look: Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not play well in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tom Brady let his offensive linemen know about it. Late in the second quarter, FOX cameras captured an angry Brady yelling at his line on the sideline. We've seen TB12 get mad like this before over the years, but usually, we don't get any audio of his ranting.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Rob Gronkowski Lands New Job: Fans React
Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of. Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday. The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Bill Belichick News
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft had a surprise wedding in New York City on Friday night. Kraft, the longtime owner of the Patriots, married his girlfriend, doctor Dana Blumberg, in a surprise wedding in Manhattan on Friday night. A lot of NFL stars were in attendance, from Robert Kraft...
Aaron Rodgers Toes Line On Coaching Criticisms After Loss To Jets
Aaron Rodgers might be as complex as any athlete in the NFL, which is why it came off a bit ironic Sunday as the Packers quarterback called for the struggling Green Bay offense to be “simpler.”. Rodgers stressed it a dozen times during his postgame press conference after losing...
Bucs’ Todd Bowles Calls Out Super Bowl Players ‘Living In Fantasy Land’
Super Bowl LV was two seasons ago, but it sounds like some Buccaneers players remaining from that team are still riding high off a championship victory. Despite the combination of Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett under center, Tampa Bay struggled and lost, 20-18, to the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. The “pep talk” Tom Brady gave to the Bucs offensive line had a small effect, but Pittsburgh linebacker Devin Bush made a key play to stop a two-point conversion to tie the game with 4:38 left in the fourth quarter. The Steelers hung on to the ball to finish the game and secure the win.
Patriots Rumors: Why Relationship With Mac Jones Has Gone ‘Sideways’
There might be real strain between Mac Jones and the Patriots. Jones clearly was growing increasingly frustrated before suffering a high ankle sprain a few weeks ago. The sophomore quarterback showed similar things as New England’s offense struggled during the summer, and his frustrations continued while the Patriots lumbered to a 1-2 start with him under center.
Bill Belichick explained why he wasn’t at Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg’s wedding
"I was very happy for Robert and Dana, and I heard it was a really special night." The Patriots beat the Browns 38-15 on Sunday, with Bailey Zappe orchestrating his second straight win as an NFL starter. New England, now 3-3 on the season, will face the Bears next Monday in Week 7.
NFL Rumors: Panthers Rejected Two Christian McCaffrey Trade Offers
The Panthers reportedly have opened the phone lines for one of the franchise’s best players. Carolina kicked off Week 6 by firing head coach Matt Rhule. Many thought the removal of Rhule would signal a firesale in Charlotte, and while that doesn’t appear to be the case, the Panthers reportedly are listening to offers for a top-tier trade asset: star running back Christian McCaffrey.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
Panthers Trade Robbie Anderson To Cardinals After Sideline Spat
UPDATE (2:20 p.m. ET): The deal is official. The Panthers traded Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals for two late-round draft picks. ORIGINAL STORY: One day after sending Robbie Anderson off the sideline, the Panthers reportedly sent the veteran wide receiver packing for good. Carolina on Monday afternoon traded Anderson to...
Everything Bill Belichick, Patriots said about Bailey Zappe’s second win
Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe won his second straight start as New England’s starter. The rookie hasn’t seemed overwhelmed on the field playing or at the podium talking about it. Here’s everything Bill Belichick, the Patriots players and Zappe himself said about his role in Sunday’s win:
Texans Reportedly Fire Jack Easterby, Nick Caserio Gains Control
The Houston Texans have fired executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday morning. Easterby, who served as the New England Patriots team chaplain and character coach prior to questionably ascending through the NFL ranks, was hired by Houston in 2019. Easterby had a key voice in the organization thanks to his budding relationship with Texans owner and CEO Cal McNair, but his tenure with the organization was filled with questions and controversy. Most notably, Easterby was included in a Sports Illustrated report citing the strain and division he created inside the Houston organization.
Patriots Captain ‘Gutted’ By Ace Special Teamer’s Knee Injury
CLEVELAND — One of the New England Patriots’ kicking-game stalwarts suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury during Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. Veteran special teamer Cody Davis went down clutching his knee while covering a kickoff late in the first half of New England’s 38-15 victory at FirstEnergy Stadium. He walked to the locker room with members of the Patriots’ training staff and swiftly was ruled out for the rest of the game.
What Laughing Bill Belichick Said About Viral Brenden Schooler Moment
Sunday probably marked the last time Brenden Schooler ever tries to present a football to Bill Belichick. In case you missed it, Schooler attempted to give Belichick a ball after recovering a muffed punt late in the Patriots’ 38-15 win over the Browns in Cleveland. Belichick declined and seemed totally disinterested in the gesture, and the humorous moment immediately went viral.
Patriots Reportedly Won’t Have To Deal With Browns’ New Linebacker
Deion Jones practiced this week for the Browns but reportedly won’t be on the field Sunday afternoon against the New England Patriots. Jones, recently acquired by Cleveland in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, is not expected to play in Week 6, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Saturday morning. The 27-year-old linebacker hasn’t played this season due to a shoulder injury but returned to practice this week. He’ll remain on injured reserve until the Browns add him to their 53-man roster.
Celtics Add Two Veteran Role Players Following Final Roster Cuts
Following Friday’s preseason finale, the Boston Celtics made a pair of roster additions before final cuts, keeping veterans Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson on board. Vonleh and Jackson, who both saw action during the overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors to close out Boston’s preseason action, will both serve in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason depth blueprint. During an eventful offseason, the Celtics endured some major injuries to key players, making the final roster decisions come as no surprise.
