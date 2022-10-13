Read full article on original website
Teen with Charlotte-area ties on NBC's 'The Voice'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ava Lynn Thurreson landed a spot on NBC's “The Voice” after her rendition of Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time” got two judges to turn for her. The 18-year-old now lives in California, but spent some of her childhood in North Carolina, attending Weddington Elementary and Weddington Middle School.
Community highlights Black culture with massive cookout in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Community Think Tank put together a massive cookout in West Charlotte on Saturday. The nonprofit says this is the first-ever “Black Family Reunion,” an event to highlight and uplift Black culture in Charlotte and promote healthy well-being. “Seeing our kids dancing, having people...
Thousands to gather this weekend in Charlotte to end Alzheimer's
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands will gather in Charlotte on Saturday, Oct. 22 to walk to end Alzheimer's. The event, which is presented by Sharon Towers and The Home T, calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. The funds raised support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Two Shot, Others Hurt at Asian Doll College Concert in North Carolina
Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert featuring rapper Asian Doll on Saturday night, officials said. Officers called to the campus of Livingstone College in Salisbury around 11 p.m. found two people shot and others who were hurt as attendees fled the gunfire, city officials said in a statement.More from The Hollywood ReporterComcast Shutters Gaming Network G4 TVMIPCOM: Alyssa Milano Looks Back on Life of Activism, Urges Women to Stand TogetherEzra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Liquor Theft Video footage from the concert shows that a fight...
This Charlotte mom's Instagram page for her dogs has gone viral
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tucked away in her garage-turned-photography studio, Megan Futterer is waving around dog treats and snapping photos of her doodles. Futterer's photos, which showcase her two dogs dressed up in a wide variety of costumes, get posted to their Instagram account our_doodle_boone where they quickly garner likes.
WCNC
October is ADHD Awareness Month
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — October is ADHD Awareness month, a condition typically diagnosed in childhood that often lasts into adulthood. ADHD is Attention Deficit, Hyperactivity Disorder. Parenting coach and cognitive specialist Beatrice Moise joined Charlotte Today to talk about signs to look for in children and how you can help.
Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a home
Many people watch stories where people live in a motel or hotel instead of getting an apartment instead of a traditional home. However, these stories are somewhat true in that there are people who live in a motel in the southern portion of Charlotte, NC. In South Tryon Street, there is - or was - a motel called the EconoLodge. However, it was closed & locked on Friday, October 14th with a sign on the locked front office that simply read 'closed for renovation'. This led to many people walking about wondering what to do next, such as a woman named Loretta that was interviewed by WFAE 90.7 (a local source of news for the Charlotte area).
Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested Sunday on suspicion of DUI
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hornets guard James Bouknight was arrested Sunday on suspicion of DUI, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office confirms. Officials report Bouknight was released early Monday morning from the county jail in Charlotte, North Carolina on an unsecured bond. WCNC sports anchor Nick Carboni confirmed Bouknight was at practice Monday.
Shooting in north Charlotte leaves 1 injured
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in north Charlotte Sunday night seriously injured one person. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, its University City division responded to the Cheshire Chase Apartments on Connery Court at 7:40 p.m. The apartment complex is located north of W.T. Harris Boulevard and east of West Sugar Creek Road.
Madison Cawthorn to face judge for having gun at Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn is expected to be in a Charlotte courtroom Tuesday in connection with an incident at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April. Cawthorn was cited for having a loaded gun in his bag while going through security. The Republican lawmaker posted a...
'Not everyone thinks it's funny' | Legendary Charlotte ad man behind clever vodka campaign
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sextro is a new vodka that's already shaking things up in Mecklenburg County. Its ads are hard not to blush at, whether it's phrases like "You don't drink Sextro, you have Sextro" or "Have Sextro on the first date. Have Sextro with your grandma." "I was...
Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight was arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired, officials confirmed Monday. Records show Bouknight was arrested in Mecklenburg County. No additional details were immediately released. “We are aware of the incident involving James Bouknight and are in the process of gathering additional information. We […]
Catawba County hunger walk will help those locally who suffer from hunger
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, Inc. is hosting a hunger walk Sunday to raise awareness and much-needed funding for the community. Officials said its common purpose in hosting the event is to help those locally who suffer from hunger. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Hunger walk | Charlotte residents come together to end hunger
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Sunday, hundreds of people came together on a mission to end hunger and increase resources for disaster relief. It’s all part of the 44th annual Charlotte CROP Hunger Walk. Access to healthy food and clean water is a luxury some might take for granted....
Basketball player hosts walk for survivors of cardiac arrest at Queens University
CHARLOTTE — Dozens of people went on a walk for survivors of cardiac arrest at Queens University Saturday. The walk, hosted by the Omar Carter Foundation, took around 13 minutes to complete. Carter said that was how long he survived cardiac arrest. Carter said he was playing basketball at...
Panthers lose 24-10 to Rams, fall to 1-5 on season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fired head coach, multiple rough losses in a row, and now an embattled receiver are on the list of problems for the Carolina Panthers this season. In another disappointing performance, the Panthers lost 24-10 to the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Steve Wilks's first game as head coach.
'It's out of our hands' Charlotte native loses car to Hurricane Ian's surge in hospital parking lot where she works
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte native, Mandy Groulx, has been living in Fort Myers, Florida for just over a year, where she works as a child life specialist in the pediatric intensive care unit at a children's hospital. The East Carolina University graduate admitted to WCNC's Jane Monreal, she didn't...
QC happenings | 11 ways to have a fun fall weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Expect a nice, warm weekend as you head out to events happening across the Charlotte area. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
Charlotte woman takes chance on $5 scratch-off, wins $150,000
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and it paid off with a large prize. Dionyah Thompson of Charlotte bought a Cashword Multiplier ticket from 7-Eleven on South Tryon Street in south Charlotte. Thompson claimed her prize at the lottery headquarters Friday. She...
More than a dozen involved in fight at a Charlotte HS football homecoming game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fight that broke out between over a dozen people at a Charlotte high school football game Friday night resulted in two arrests, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Saturday. District leaders said around 9:15 p.m. during the high school football contest between Olympic and South Meck, a fight broke out that […]
