WCNC

Teen with Charlotte-area ties on NBC's 'The Voice'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ava Lynn Thurreson landed a spot on NBC's “The Voice” after her rendition of Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time” got two judges to turn for her. The 18-year-old now lives in California, but spent some of her childhood in North Carolina, attending Weddington Elementary and Weddington Middle School.
WCNC

Thousands to gather this weekend in Charlotte to end Alzheimer's

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands will gather in Charlotte on Saturday, Oct. 22 to walk to end Alzheimer's. The event, which is presented by Sharon Towers and The Home T, calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. The funds raised support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Hollywood Reporter

Two Shot, Others Hurt at Asian Doll College Concert in North Carolina

Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert featuring rapper Asian Doll on Saturday night, officials said. Officers called to the campus of Livingstone College in Salisbury around 11 p.m. found two people shot and others who were hurt as attendees fled the gunfire, city officials said in a statement.More from The Hollywood ReporterComcast Shutters Gaming Network G4 TVMIPCOM: Alyssa Milano Looks Back on Life of Activism, Urges Women to Stand TogetherEzra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Liquor Theft Video footage from the concert shows that a fight...
WCNC

This Charlotte mom's Instagram page for her dogs has gone viral

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tucked away in her garage-turned-photography studio, Megan Futterer is waving around dog treats and snapping photos of her doodles. Futterer's photos, which showcase her two dogs dressed up in a wide variety of costumes, get posted to their Instagram account our_doodle_boone where they quickly garner likes.
WCNC

October is ADHD Awareness Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — October is ADHD Awareness month, a condition typically diagnosed in childhood that often lasts into adulthood. ADHD is Attention Deficit, Hyperactivity Disorder. Parenting coach and cognitive specialist Beatrice Moise joined Charlotte Today to talk about signs to look for in children and how you can help.
Tyler Mc.

Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a home

Many people watch stories where people live in a motel or hotel instead of getting an apartment instead of a traditional home. However, these stories are somewhat true in that there are people who live in a motel in the southern portion of Charlotte, NC. In South Tryon Street, there is - or was - a motel called the EconoLodge. However, it was closed & locked on Friday, October 14th with a sign on the locked front office that simply read 'closed for renovation'. This led to many people walking about wondering what to do next, such as a woman named Loretta that was interviewed by WFAE 90.7 (a local source of news for the Charlotte area).
WCNC

Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested Sunday on suspicion of DUI

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hornets guard James Bouknight was arrested Sunday on suspicion of DUI, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office confirms. Officials report Bouknight was released early Monday morning from the county jail in Charlotte, North Carolina on an unsecured bond. WCNC sports anchor Nick Carboni confirmed Bouknight was at practice Monday.
WCNC

Shooting in north Charlotte leaves 1 injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in north Charlotte Sunday night seriously injured one person. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, its University City division responded to the Cheshire Chase Apartments on Connery Court at 7:40 p.m. The apartment complex is located north of W.T. Harris Boulevard and east of West Sugar Creek Road.
WCNC

Madison Cawthorn to face judge for having gun at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn is expected to be in a Charlotte courtroom Tuesday in connection with an incident at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April. Cawthorn was cited for having a loaded gun in his bag while going through security. The Republican lawmaker posted a...
FOX8 News

Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight was arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired, officials confirmed Monday. Records show Bouknight was arrested in Mecklenburg County. No additional details were immediately released. “We are aware of the incident involving James Bouknight and are in the process of gathering additional information. We […]
WCNC

Panthers lose 24-10 to Rams, fall to 1-5 on season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fired head coach, multiple rough losses in a row, and now an embattled receiver are on the list of problems for the Carolina Panthers this season. In another disappointing performance, the Panthers lost 24-10 to the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Steve Wilks's first game as head coach.
WCNC

QC happenings | 11 ways to have a fun fall weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Expect a nice, warm weekend as you head out to events happening across the Charlotte area. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
WCNC

WCNC

