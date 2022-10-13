ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties most concerned about climate change in Illinois

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8fiu_0iY03I2O00
Beyond My Ken // Wikimedia Commons

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Illinois using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o4UTN_0iY03I2O00
Katherine Johnson from Springfield, IL // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Logan County

- Worried about global warming: 54.0%
--- 13.7% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%
- Total population: 23,396 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZjGhl_0iY03I2O00
Canva

#49. Grundy County

- Worried about global warming: 54.1%
--- 13.6% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.5%
- Total population: 37,784 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xdFGW_0iY03I2O00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Brown County

- Worried about global warming: 54.2%
--- 13.5% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%
- Total population: 5,487 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGHFs_0iY03I2O00
Canva

#47. Adams County

- Worried about global warming: 54.4%
--- 13.4% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.9%
- Total population: 51,166 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FI8DD_0iY03I2O00
Canva

#46. Fulton County

- Worried about global warming: 54.7%
--- 13.1% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.9%
- Total population: 28,131 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a0j4m_0iY03I2O00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Henderson County

- Worried about global warming: 54.8%
--- 12.9% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%
- Total population: 5,551 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30SImw_0iY03I2O00
Canva

#44. Bond County

- Worried about global warming: 54.9%
--- 12.9% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.9%
- Total population: 13,429 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s3IGT_0iY03I2O00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Schuyler County

- Worried about global warming: 55.0%
--- 12.8% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%
- Total population: 5,649 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D28z2_0iY03I2O00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Morgan County

- Worried about global warming: 55.0%
--- 12.7% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.9%
- Total population: 27,757 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUjqV_0iY03I2O00
Dual Freq // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Piatt County

- Worried about global warming: 55.0%
--- 12.7% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%
- Total population: 12,703 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DVXzC_0iY03I2O00
Canva

#40. Henry County

- Worried about global warming: 55.1%
--- 12.6% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%
- Total population: 38,251 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gb1yn_0iY03I2O00
Canva

#39. Williamson County

- Worried about global warming: 55.2%
--- 12.6% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%
- Total population: 52,419 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3neN0I_0iY03I2O00
Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Mercer County

- Worried about global warming: 55.2%
--- 12.6% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
- Total population: 12,226 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aVt69_0iY03I2O00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Vermilion County

- Worried about global warming: 55.2%
--- 12.5% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.7%
- Total population: 59,124 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6HND_0iY03I2O00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Pulaski County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%
--- 12.3% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%
- Total population: 4,304 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8hgX_0iY03I2O00
Dual Freq // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Douglas County

- Worried about global warming: 55.5%
--- 12.3% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.9%
- Total population: 14,709 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jykUZ_0iY03I2O00
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Lee County

- Worried about global warming: 55.6%
--- 12.2% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%
- Total population: 27,580 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OqI8t_0iY03I2O00
A. McMurray (A mcmurray) // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Ogle County

- Worried about global warming: 56.1%
--- 11.7% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%
- Total population: 39,466 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTD12_0iY03I2O00
Matt Turner // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Menard County

- Worried about global warming: 56.5%
--- 11.3% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%
- Total population: 9,612 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vubpJ_0iY03I2O00
Teemu08 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. LaSalle County

- Worried about global warming: 56.5%
--- 11.2% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%
- Total population: 86,024 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0soPwl_0iY03I2O00
Kepper66 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Bureau County

- Worried about global warming: 56.8%
--- 11.0% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%
- Total population: 26,025 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2znPUH_0iY03I2O00
Canva

#29. Jo Daviess County

- Worried about global warming: 56.8%
--- 10.9% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%
- Total population: 17,463 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d9gvC_0iY03I2O00
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Coles County

- Worried about global warming: 56.9%
--- 10.9% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%
- Total population: 42,096 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SE63g_0iY03I2O00
Archedamian // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Macon County

- Worried about global warming: 57.0%
--- 10.7% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%
- Total population: 82,007 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UlEqs_0iY03I2O00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Cass County

- Worried about global warming: 57.3%
--- 10.5% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%
- Total population: 9,536 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHRlC_0iY03I2O00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Warren County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 10.2% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%
- Total population: 13,390 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hqkkv_0iY03I2O00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Madison County

- Worried about global warming: 57.9%
--- 9.9% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%
- Total population: 206,628 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdObc_0iY03I2O00
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Whiteside County

- Worried about global warming: 58.0%
--- 9.8% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 43,540 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xKZ4x_0iY03I2O00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Alexander County

- Worried about global warming: 58.0%
--- 9.8% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.5%
- Total population: 4,803 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a1EGV_0iY03I2O00
MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Kankakee County

- Worried about global warming: 59.2%
--- 8.6% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%
- Total population: 85,130 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYExc_0iY03I2O00
Canva

#20. Stephenson County

- Worried about global warming: 59.3%
--- 8.5% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%
- Total population: 35,358 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fbpC_0iY03I2O00
Canva

#19. McDonough County

- Worried about global warming: 60.3%
--- 7.4% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%
- Total population: 25,255 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5h76_0iY03I2O00
Carldaniel // Wikimedia Commons

#18. McHenry County

- Worried about global warming: 60.5%
--- 7.3% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%
- Total population: 234,368 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UABoB_0iY03I2O00
Teemu008 from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Boone County

- Worried about global warming: 60.6%
--- 7.2% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.8%
- Total population: 40,027 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwCxz_0iY03I2O00
Canva

#16. Knox County

- Worried about global warming: 60.8%
--- 6.9% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%
- Total population: 40,518 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUqj0_0iY03I2O00
Canva

#15. Peoria County

- Worried about global warming: 60.9%
--- 6.9% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.5%
- Total population: 139,284 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wt4HO_0iY03I2O00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Sangamon County

- Worried about global warming: 61.2%
--- 6.5% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.6%
- Total population: 152,675 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hA2P8_0iY03I2O00
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Rock Island County

- Worried about global warming: 62.2%
--- 5.5% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.2%
- Total population: 111,737 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g33dd_0iY03I2O00
Canva

#12. Jackson County

- Worried about global warming: 62.4%
--- 5.3% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.2%
- Total population: 47,332 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJpoO_0iY03I2O00
Teemu008 from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Will County

- Worried about global warming: 62.5%
--- 5.3% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.0%
- Total population: 514,976 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHV6t_0iY03I2O00
Xing979 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. St. Clair County

- Worried about global warming: 63.3%
--- 4.5% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.5%
- Total population: 200,498 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YNjsn_0iY03I2O00
Canva

#9. DeKalb County

- Worried about global warming: 63.3%
--- 4.5% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.6%
- Total population: 81,843 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DtEeY_0iY03I2O00
Michael from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#8. McLean County

- Worried about global warming: 63.7%
--- 4.1% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.8%
- Total population: 135,227 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9Rvq_0iY03I2O00
Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#7. Winnebago County

- Worried about global warming: 64.0%
--- 3.8% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.1%
- Total population: 217,729 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ly92Q_0iY03I2O00
Canva

#6. Kane County

- Worried about global warming: 65.1%
--- 2.7% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.3%
- Total population: 393,677 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUTce_0iY03I2O00
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Kendall County

- Worried about global warming: 66.1%
--- 1.7% lower than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.0%
- Total population: 89,717 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YlYwQ_0iY03I2O00
Neatpete86 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. DuPage County

- Worried about global warming: 68.5%
--- 0.8% higher than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.0%
- Total population: 716,577 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32AYbk_0iY03I2O00
edward P. steinburg desnged // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lake County

- Worried about global warming: 69.1%
--- 1.4% higher than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.9%
- Total population: 529,928 people

Beyond My Ken // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Champaign County

- Worried about global warming: 69.9%
--- 2.1% higher than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.4%
- Total population: 170,340 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sSerI_0iY03I2O00
Canva

#1. Cook County

- Worried about global warming: 73.4%
--- 5.6% higher than Illinois average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 73.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 57.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.6%
- Total population: 4,053,168 people

Community Policy