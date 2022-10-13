ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Obituary for Jo Ann Castle Agee

Jo Ann Castle Agee was born October 19, 1935, to James Aubrey and Hazel M. Poor Castle in Saltillo, TX and departed this earth for her heavenly home on October 11, 2022. In a life well lived, Jo Ann was a woman of faith, conviction, and love… and (1 Corinthians 13:13) the greatest of these, is LOVE.
SALTILLO, TX
Obituary for Matt Matlock

Funeral service for Matt Matlock, age 54, of Saltillo, Texas, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Danny Christenberry officiating and with Mike Umbaugh, Beau Orren, Daniel Elliot, Patrick Nichols, Rusty Garmin, and Brent Heflen serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour before the service, at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Mr. Matlock passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence.
SALTILLO, TX
Obituary for Patsy Ruth Allen

A graveside service for Patsy Ruth Allen, age 104, of Winnsboro, Texas, will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Harmony Cemetery in Yantis, Texas. Mrs. Allen passed away in her home on Friday, October 14, 2022. Patsy was born on January 18, 1918 in Pickton,...
WINNSBORO, TX
Obituary for Phyllis (Pepper) Carter

A graveside service for Phyllis (Pepper) Carter, age 73, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Sharp Cemetery in Yantis, Texas with a visitation being held from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Ms. Carter passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Christus Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Hopkins-Rains hay show returns in 2022

The Hopkins-Rains Soil and Water District is pleased to announce their annual Hay Show and Auction. The goal of the Hay Show is to provide agricultural producers an opportunity to test the quality of their forages, raise scholarship funds for area youth who want to study agriculture, and support area FFA and 4-H chapters with natural resources education.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Jack Runnels

Celebration of Life for Jack Runnels, age 80, of Emory, Texas will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Lake Fork Baptist Church with Associate Pastor Tracey Bartley officiating. passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Wesley Oaks Memory Center of Sulphur Springs, Texas. He was...
EMORY, TX
Obituary for Peggy Jean Simpson Tully

Memorial service for Peggy Jean Simpson Tully, age 84 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 10:00 am at League St Church of Christ with Jerry Savage officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Peggy passed away on October 7, 2022, at her residence after a two-year battle with cancer.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 10/17

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Our Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Imaging Center provided 20 free mammograms on Saturday, October 15th, as part of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s gift to our community (along with a donation from our hospital). They will hold another free clinic on October 29th. By the end of the month October, the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation will have provided 60 free mammograms to uninsured women over forty!
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
2022 Wildcat Hall of Honor Inductees

Four former Sulphur Springs athletic greats will be inducted into the SSHS Hall of Honor in a pre-game ceremony on Friday, Oct. 21. Quan Johnson, a district basketball MVP who graduated in 1990; Torio Kelly, a record-setting running back in the Class of 1996; Maegan Bell Nix, a 2003 graduate who was a two-sport MVP; and Colby Suggs, a 2010 graduate who was an All-State pitcher and won a state championship in football, will be the latest Wildcats to be honored with a Hall of Honor plaque.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
SSMS celebrates high achievers

Sulphur Springs Middle School recently spotlighted several students the first nine weeks for their outstanding achievement. 6th grade Sulphur Springs Middle School Spotlight award winners from left: Cason Cowden, Emeree Sappelt, Mya Anguiano, Presley Bland, Kimberlin Mejia, Nayeli Angel and Rayley Ruthart. 7th grade Sulphur Springs Middle School Spotlight award...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
