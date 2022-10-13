Read full article on original website
Rocktober Fest comes to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank sponsored the third annual Rocktober Fest in Charlottesville this weekend. Leah Williams, the owner of Minerals and Mystics, organized a Rocktober rock and gem show. It's part of an effort to bring back life to vacant stores and share their gems.
E-bikes becoming more popular in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- E-bike owners held a demo day at Meade Park on Sunday afternoon to demonstrate how an e-bike can be used. They also shared the benefits of using one. These bikes have become very popular with people who live in the city. They are being used...
Tom Tom recaps 2022 festival
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thousands of people turned out for the annual Tom Tom Fest earlier this year. On Monday, the Tom Tom Foundation released its recap for the 2022 event, which took place in April. The organization says about 17,000 people attended the four-day series of events, which...
Charlottesville hosting annual 5k Turkey Trot
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville is hosting its annual 5k turkey trot on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24 through Nov. 27. The race will be located next to Albemarle High School located at 2775 Hydraulic road. The race will start at 9 a.m. The course will be held in...
Church hosting Trunk or Treat in Fall Festival
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville church has announced that it is hosting its Fall Festival “Trunk or Treat.”. The event will be held at Mount View Baptist Church on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. People will have the opportunity to enjoy some pumpkin patch fun as...
Morningside of Charlottesville hosts fall festival
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Morningside of Charlottesville held a fundraising event for people in the community on Saturday. This is its first time holding a fall festival, which included community organizations like Heartland Hospice Care. There were plenty of games, food, and more throughout the event, but the point...
Bidding opens on Wildlife Center's online fundraiser
WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An online fundraiser is underway to help rescued wildlife from around Virginia. The Wildlife Center of Virginia is currently hosting its annual benefit auction. This year’s auction features items from artisans and crafters, gifts for children, estate jewelry, and more. Bidding will close at...
CASPCA holds annual Critter Lift and Rummage Extravaganza
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA held its fourth annual Critter Lift and Rummage Extravaganza on Saturday. This adoption, donation, and fundraising event is usually the shelter's biggest fundraiser of the year. Last year, the event raised more than $7,300. People were able to shop and find...
Youngkin family adopts horse from Hope's Legacy
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A horse that was in the care of a local nonprofit has been adopted by Virginia’s executive family. In an announcement posted on Monday, the Youngkin family said they have adopted Merrill, a horse that was being cared for at Hope’s Legacy in Afton.
Shots fired incident in Charlottesville
Early Sunday morning at approximately 2:39 AM, police responded to a reported incident at the 800 block of Hardy drive for shots fired. A building was struck and no injuries were reported. There was no description reported for the suspect. If you have any information please call Charlottesville Police at (434)-970-3280.
Stay Local, Play Local: Virginia Wine Month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local segment, hear from Tasha Durette, with Black Women Who Wine. She discusses some local winery events that are coming in Charlottesville as a part of the blended vineyard universe. For more information, click here.
Beyond the Headlines – Oct. 14
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Beyond the Headlines, News Anchor, Ashley Brooks, and Jim Spencer the editorial page editor at the Daily Progress, discuss the events surrounding the Madison County School. Board’s decision to ban sexually explicit books. Comments? Email beyondtheheadlines@cbs19news.com.
Student-run production elevates the 'Jungle' atmosphere
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Louisa County High School took a great show and made it even better by having students produce a Friday night production at the home football game. Students interested in media presented the idea to the school. They wanted to put on a show during...
Charlottesville police investigating a shooting incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday evening near the Omni Hotel. Around 5:15 p.m., an officer heard gunshots in the area of the hotel's parking lot in Downtown Charlottesville. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male juvenile...
Number of break-ins reported in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Police has received several calls related to vehicle break-ins and valuables stolen. Suspects are entering unlocked vehicles. The most recent incidents occurred in the Teaverton subdivision in Fishersville and Harshberger Subdivision in Weyers Cave. They are occurring during the nighttime hours.
UVA Law says faculty members elected to ALI
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two professors at the University of Virginia School of Law have been elected to the American Law Institute. According to a release, the elections of Bertrall Ross and Micah Schwartzman were announced on Friday, bringing the total number of UVA Law faculty affiliated with the organization to 34.
Virginia ranked No. 18 in preseason AP Top 25
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Despite missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time in nearly a decade, the buzz around Virginia men's basketball heading into the 2022-23 season has the Cavaliers ranked in the preseason AP Top 25. UVA enters the season ranked No. 18 in the preseason AP...
