Frisco, CO

Silverthorne releases almost 150 pages of results from short-term rental survey

The town of Silverthorne has released the results of its short-term rental survey, detailing how respondents answered a variety of questions about short-term rentals in town. The results take up almost 150 pages, and over 1,400 surveys were taken over the course of several weeks. Of the responses, 79.4% said that they own property in the town of Silverthorne while 20.6% said they did not. Just over 50% responded that their property in Silverthorne is their primary residence.
Letter to the Editor: Breckenridge forgets about its resort founders because it leaders are too focused on money

I must agree with Dustin Wexner letter to the editor on Sept. 21 pointing out the less than grateful treatment of the ski resort founders in Breckenridge. However, he must understand that, according to ProPublica, elected officials and unelected town officials were busy grabbing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the government Payroll Protection Program elbow to elbow with their buddies at the giant timeshare companies, like Peak 8 Properties, which alone gobbled up almost $8.59 million from the government giveaway of our money. Real estate agents took money as the market boomed. Even the unnecessary Tourism Office with its taxpayer funds nabbed a couple hundred thousand in the mad scramble to fill the greedy pockets.
Camp Hale monument declaration could renew attention on restoration plan

The Oct. 12 designation of Camp Hale as the country’s latest national monument may refocus efforts at a restoration plan for the area. Ideas for managing the new Camp Hale national monument include:. More interpretive signs about Camp Hale’s history. Improving the campground. Restoring the Eagle River to...
Opinion | Bruce Butler: Which side are you on this election?￼

This week the Nov. 8 election will begin in earnest, as ballots should arrive in the U.S. mail and Summit County voters will begin to record their votes. As I have written several times before, I respect the courage it takes for candidates to place their name on the ballot and to face the judgment of the voters. It is a great honor to serve and at the same time often a thankless job.
Friends of the Dillon Ranger District hosts discussion on clear-cutting

Friends of the Dillon Ranger District is hosting a discussion from 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, about forest clear-cutting with members of the U.S. Forest Service. The event is held at Buffalo Drive Trailhead, County Road 1260. During the discussion, presenters will speak about forest management in Summit County and...
Dillon Amphitheater recognized and rewarded for sustainability efforts

It was recently announced that the Dillon Amphitheater was recognized as a Bronze Level Member of the Colorado Health and Environment’s Colorado Green Business Network. The Colorado Green Business Network is a supportive program that cheers on and rewards entities that attempt to be more sustainable. The bronze level...
Ask Eartha: What cartons are recyclable in Summit County?

I am so confused by cartons like egg cartons, ice cream cartons and juice boxes. What exactly is a carton?. I feel your pain. My grandma calls cardboard boxes cartons, most juice boxes can be recycled as cartons, and foam egg cartons (yes, they unfortunately still exist) are 100% trash. When we talk about cartons in the recycling industry, we’re referring to box-like cartons such as shelf-stable soup cartons and small juice boxes, as well as gable-top cartons that typically contain milk, coffee creamers and pourable egg whites.
Vail Mountain to revive retro ice bar for 60-year celebration

On Thursday, Vail Mountain fired up its first snow guns — a sign that ski season is imminent for the resort’s 60-year anniversary celebration. According to the Colorado Snowsports Museum, the resort opened for its first season on Dec. 15, 1962, with one gondola, two chairlifts and nine trails. In the years since, the resort has seen significant transformation — now boasting two gondolas, around 30 lifts and 195 trails.
‘The future will not look like the past’: Local water leaders emphasize outreach, education about the Blue River

As the first installment of the Summit County government’s new County 101 series, community members gathered to hear from local water leaders about the state of the Colorado River drought and how it affects local headwaters. Representatives from the Colorado District, Colorado Division of Water Resources, Blue River Watershed...
Reader photos: Fall sweeps through Summit County

To celebrate the fall season, Summit Daily News is asking readers to submit their best images for its Fall Photo Gallery. Submissions were accepted starting Sept. 28, and they will continue to be collected through Oct. 31. These are just a handful of the 330 images submitted so far. Readers...
Vail Mountain unleashes its first snow guns of the ski and ride season

Vail Resorts is wasting no time preparing for winter. With the peak of leaf-peeping season barely behind Eagle County, an Instagram post early Thursday from Vail Mountain’s official account shows the first snow guns of the season firing up in preparation for the resort’s projected Nov. 11 Opening Day.
Family & Intercultural Resource Center receives $5K from El Pomar Foundation

The El Pomar Foundation Trustees approved $37,500 in grant funding for the High Country region at its August meeting. Nine nonprofit organizations and government entities received funds, including one in Summit County. The Family & Intercultural Resource Center won a $5,000 regional merit grant for the Sol Center at Alta...
