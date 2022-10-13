Read full article on original website
Silverthorne releases almost 150 pages of results from short-term rental survey
The town of Silverthorne has released the results of its short-term rental survey, detailing how respondents answered a variety of questions about short-term rentals in town. The results take up almost 150 pages, and over 1,400 surveys were taken over the course of several weeks. Of the responses, 79.4% said that they own property in the town of Silverthorne while 20.6% said they did not. Just over 50% responded that their property in Silverthorne is their primary residence.
First year of Frisco Bay Marina paid parking totals over 23,000 transactions
Frisco Town Council members reflected on the first season of paid parking at the Frisco Bay Marina and ultimately decided to not raise rates, besides adding a premium on holidays — though the exact amount was not decided upon. In June, paid parking began at the marina to help...
Letter to the Editor: Breckenridge forgets about its resort founders because it leaders are too focused on money
I must agree with Dustin Wexner letter to the editor on Sept. 21 pointing out the less than grateful treatment of the ski resort founders in Breckenridge. However, he must understand that, according to ProPublica, elected officials and unelected town officials were busy grabbing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the government Payroll Protection Program elbow to elbow with their buddies at the giant timeshare companies, like Peak 8 Properties, which alone gobbled up almost $8.59 million from the government giveaway of our money. Real estate agents took money as the market boomed. Even the unnecessary Tourism Office with its taxpayer funds nabbed a couple hundred thousand in the mad scramble to fill the greedy pockets.
County commissioner candidates discuss child care, housing at Summit Daily News election forum
Summit County commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence (D), the incumbent, and Allen Bacher (R), the challenger, are vying for the open District 1 county commissioner seat ahead of this year’s general election, Nov. 8. Both candidates shared their platforms with community members and answered questions about local issues at Summit Daily...
Letter to the Editor: Buying wine at City Market sounds nice, but I’ll choose locals over convenience this election
Boy buying wine at City Market sure sounds interesting. Instead of driving to my favorite liquor store, with the knowledgeable clerks, I could just walk down four blocks to City Market in Dillon and pick up a shelf bottle of wine. Sure sounds pretty convenient. Sounds pretty nice. But wait,...
Camp Hale monument declaration could renew attention on restoration plan
The Oct. 12 designation of Camp Hale as the country’s latest national monument may refocus efforts at a restoration plan for the area. Ideas for managing the new Camp Hale national monument include:. More interpretive signs about Camp Hale’s history. Improving the campground. Restoring the Eagle River to...
Opinion | Bruce Butler: Which side are you on this election?￼
This week the Nov. 8 election will begin in earnest, as ballots should arrive in the U.S. mail and Summit County voters will begin to record their votes. As I have written several times before, I respect the courage it takes for candidates to place their name on the ballot and to face the judgment of the voters. It is a great honor to serve and at the same time often a thankless job.
Friends of the Dillon Ranger District hosts discussion on clear-cutting
Friends of the Dillon Ranger District is hosting a discussion from 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, about forest clear-cutting with members of the U.S. Forest Service. The event is held at Buffalo Drive Trailhead, County Road 1260. During the discussion, presenters will speak about forest management in Summit County and...
Dillon Amphitheater recognized and rewarded for sustainability efforts
It was recently announced that the Dillon Amphitheater was recognized as a Bronze Level Member of the Colorado Health and Environment’s Colorado Green Business Network. The Colorado Green Business Network is a supportive program that cheers on and rewards entities that attempt to be more sustainable. The bronze level...
Ask Eartha: What cartons are recyclable in Summit County?
I am so confused by cartons like egg cartons, ice cream cartons and juice boxes. What exactly is a carton?. I feel your pain. My grandma calls cardboard boxes cartons, most juice boxes can be recycled as cartons, and foam egg cartons (yes, they unfortunately still exist) are 100% trash. When we talk about cartons in the recycling industry, we’re referring to box-like cartons such as shelf-stable soup cartons and small juice boxes, as well as gable-top cartons that typically contain milk, coffee creamers and pourable egg whites.
Residents of Silverthorne want a fire station. What would it take to get one?
Every bench and chair was full of Silverthorne community members on Wednesday night, Oct. 12, to hear Summit Fire & EMS Fire Chief Travis Davis give a presentation about the potential fire station in town. Currently, the Dillon station serves Silverthorne, as well as Summit County communities north of town.
Vail Mountain to revive retro ice bar for 60-year celebration
On Thursday, Vail Mountain fired up its first snow guns — a sign that ski season is imminent for the resort’s 60-year anniversary celebration. According to the Colorado Snowsports Museum, the resort opened for its first season on Dec. 15, 1962, with one gondola, two chairlifts and nine trails. In the years since, the resort has seen significant transformation — now boasting two gondolas, around 30 lifts and 195 trails.
‘The future will not look like the past’: Local water leaders emphasize outreach, education about the Blue River
As the first installment of the Summit County government’s new County 101 series, community members gathered to hear from local water leaders about the state of the Colorado River drought and how it affects local headwaters. Representatives from the Colorado District, Colorado Division of Water Resources, Blue River Watershed...
Bode Miller, Andy Wirth kill plans for ski academy at Granby Ranch￼
Less than a year after Olympian Bode Miller announced he was going to open the first-ever Bode Miller Ski Academy at Granby Ranch Resort in Grand County, he and his business partner Andy Wirth reported Sunday, Oct. 9, that they have terminated the deal. Wirth and Miller made a splash...
Ski area leaders stoke excitement for upcoming plans for this year’s 2022-23 season and beyond
With snowmaking operations underway at three out of the four ski resorts in Summit County, those in the ski industry gathered at the Ski Area Chief Operating Officer (COO) Summit on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Keystone Conference Center in order to discuss the expectations for the 2022-23 ski and ride season and beyond.
Park City could turn into ‘Aspen on steroids’ with a second Olympics
PARK CITY — Jeff Lee, a Jeremy Ranch resident, lived in Salt Lake City during the 2002 Winter Olympics, and supports the efforts for this region to host a second Olympic Games. But Lee has concerns about the prospects of another Olympics impacting the affordability of the Park City...
Reader photos: Fall sweeps through Summit County
To celebrate the fall season, Summit Daily News is asking readers to submit their best images for its Fall Photo Gallery. Submissions were accepted starting Sept. 28, and they will continue to be collected through Oct. 31. These are just a handful of the 330 images submitted so far. Readers...
This week in history Oct. 14, 1922: Winter arrives and slows seasonal mining business
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Oct. 14, 1922. The cattle roundup that has been happening on the hills surrounding Breckenridge the past two weeks will be completed sometime next week. During the past summer, the Hanks Bros. Commission Co. ranged a...
Vail Mountain unleashes its first snow guns of the ski and ride season
Vail Resorts is wasting no time preparing for winter. With the peak of leaf-peeping season barely behind Eagle County, an Instagram post early Thursday from Vail Mountain’s official account shows the first snow guns of the season firing up in preparation for the resort’s projected Nov. 11 Opening Day.
Family & Intercultural Resource Center receives $5K from El Pomar Foundation
The El Pomar Foundation Trustees approved $37,500 in grant funding for the High Country region at its August meeting. Nine nonprofit organizations and government entities received funds, including one in Summit County. The Family & Intercultural Resource Center won a $5,000 regional merit grant for the Sol Center at Alta...
