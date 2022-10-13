Read full article on original website
Related
hiawathaworldonline.com
Horton Commission hears ballfield update
The Horton City Commission met earlier this month, and the group discussed an upcoming monitoring visit at the baseball field construction site. The meeting is intended to determine the status of the project, as well as to make sure the project is within grant specifications. The monitoring visit allowed the...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Junior Hawks topple Royal Valley to clinch winning season
Hiawatha got their offense got back in sync on Thursday night, as the Hiawatha Middle School Red Hawks hosted the Royal Valley Panthers, capping the final game of the season with a 38-28 win, and locking up winning record for the season. The Red Hawks hosted the Panthers, and found...
hiawathaworldonline.com
More injuries haunt Hawks in Marysville loss
The hits just keep coming for the Hiawatha Red Hawks, as the football team traveled to Marysville on Friday, taking the 43-13 loss, while also sustaining still more injuries, as the season total continues to grow. After allowing a touchdown on Marysville’s first drive, the Hawks responded, as Ashton Rockey...
Comments / 0