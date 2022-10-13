Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in North Dakota

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in North Dakota using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#53. Mercer County

- Worried about global warming: 46.7%

--- 5.4% lower than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 42.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 31.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 41.4%

- Total population: 6,552 people

David Becker // Wikimedia Commons

#52. Oliver County

- Worried about global warming: 49.3%

--- 2.8% lower than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 44.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 34.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 43.7%

- Total population: 1,357 people

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#51. Pierce County

- Worried about global warming: 49.5%

--- 2.6% lower than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 34.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.6%

- Total population: 3,246 people

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Burke County

- Worried about global warming: 50.1%

--- 2.0% lower than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.2%

- Total population: 1,587 people

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Hettinger County

- Worried about global warming: 50.7%

--- 1.4% lower than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.3%

- Total population: 2,029 people

Matt // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Foster County

- Worried about global warming: 50.9%

--- 1.2% lower than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.4%

- Total population: 2,563 people

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Williams County

- Worried about global warming: 50.9%

--- 1.2% lower than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.3%

- Total population: 25,328 people

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Bowman County

- Worried about global warming: 51.0%

--- 1.1% lower than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.9%

- Total population: 2,378 people

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Renville County

- Worried about global warming: 51.4%

--- 0.7% lower than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.3%

- Total population: 1,836 people

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#44. Burleigh County

- Worried about global warming: 51.5%

--- 0.7% lower than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.6%

- Total population: 72,816 people

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#43. McHenry County

- Worried about global warming: 51.6%

--- 0.6% lower than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.5%

- Total population: 4,479 people

Cavan-Images // Shutterstock

#42. Stark County

- Worried about global warming: 51.6%

--- 0.5% lower than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.2%

- Total population: 23,039 people

Randall Runtsch // Shutterstock

#41. Billings County

- Worried about global warming: 51.7%

--- 0.4% lower than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.0%

- Total population: 725 people

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#40. McLean County

- Worried about global warming: 52.1%

--- 0.0% lower than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 47.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.3%

- Total population: 7,519 people

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Dunn County

- Worried about global warming: 52.1%

--- 0.0% lower than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.9%

- Total population: 3,340 people

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Emmons County

- Worried about global warming: 52.1%

--- 0.0% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%

- Total population: 2,678 people

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Divide County

- Worried about global warming: 52.5%

--- 0.4% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%

- Total population: 1,874 people

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Cavalier County

- Worried about global warming: 52.7%

--- 0.6% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.4%

- Total population: 2,989 people

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Stutsman County

- Worried about global warming: 52.8%

--- 0.7% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.1%

- Total population: 16,769 people

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Golden Valley County

- Worried about global warming: 52.9%

--- 0.7% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%

- Total population: 1,435 people

Xerxes2004 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. McKenzie County

- Worried about global warming: 52.9%

--- 0.8% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.2%

- Total population: 9,122 people

Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#32. Morton County

- Worried about global warming: 53.0%

--- 0.9% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.8%

- Total population: 24,158 people

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#31. McIntosh County

- Worried about global warming: 53.3%

--- 1.2% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.8%

- Total population: 2,146 people

DakotaDocMartin // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Pembina County

- Worried about global warming: 53.6%

--- 1.5% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.4%

- Total population: 5,508 people

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Walsh County

- Worried about global warming: 54.2%

--- 2.1% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.1%

- Total population: 8,299 people

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Sheridan County

- Worried about global warming: 54.2%

--- 2.1% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.1%

- Total population: 1,178 people

Yosoyana // Shutterstock

#27. Ward County

- Worried about global warming: 54.4%

--- 2.3% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.6%

- Total population: 52,533 people

Jerry Huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Logan County

- Worried about global warming: 54.5%

--- 2.4% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.2%

- Total population: 1,492 people

USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#25. Bottineau County

- Worried about global warming: 54.6%

--- 2.5% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.2%

- Total population: 5,121 people

Bjr97543 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Slope County

- Worried about global warming: 54.7%

--- 2.5% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%

- Total population: 594 people

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Griggs County

- Worried about global warming: 55.6%

--- 3.5% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.8%

- Total population: 1,899 people

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Grant County

- Worried about global warming: 55.6%

--- 3.5% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.5%

- Total population: 1,866 people

#21. Wells County

- Worried about global warming: 55.9%

--- 3.7% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%

- Total population: 3,125 people

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Adams County

- Worried about global warming: 55.9%

--- 3.8% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%

- Total population: 1,798 people

USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#19. Dickey County

- Worried about global warming: 56.4%

--- 4.3% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.9%

- Total population: 3,782 people

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#18. LaMoure County

- Worried about global warming: 56.5%

--- 4.4% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.3%

- Total population: 3,266 people

northlight // Shutterstock

#17. Kidder County

- Worried about global warming: 56.6%

--- 4.5% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%

- Total population: 1,938 people

Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Mountrail County

- Worried about global warming: 56.6%

--- 4.5% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%

- Total population: 7,533 people

Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Traill County

- Worried about global warming: 56.7%

--- 4.6% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%

- Total population: 6,223 people

chief_huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Barnes County

- Worried about global warming: 56.8%

--- 4.7% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.1%

- Total population: 8,682 people

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Ramsey County

- Worried about global warming: 57.4%

--- 5.3% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%

- Total population: 8,910 people

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Nelson County

- Worried about global warming: 57.8%

--- 5.7% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%

- Total population: 2,363 people

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Steele County

- Worried about global warming: 57.9%

--- 5.8% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%

- Total population: 1,402 people

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Richland County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%

--- 6.2% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%

- Total population: 12,768 people

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Towner County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%

--- 6.2% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%

- Total population: 1,727 people

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#8. Grand Forks County

- Worried about global warming: 58.4%

--- 6.3% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%

- Total population: 55,639 people

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Sargent County

- Worried about global warming: 58.6%

--- 6.5% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%

- Total population: 3,110 people

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Ransom County

- Worried about global warming: 58.9%

--- 6.8% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.9%

- Total population: 4,214 people

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Eddy County

- Worried about global warming: 59.8%

--- 7.7% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.7%

- Total population: 1,806 people

Guy William // Shutterstock

#4. Cass County

- Worried about global warming: 60.4%

--- 8.3% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%

- Total population: 137,361 people

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Benson County

- Worried about global warming: 63.2%

--- 11.1% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%

- Total population: 4,485 people

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Rolette County

- Worried about global warming: 69.3%

--- 17.2% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%

- Total population: 9,606 people

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Sioux County

- Worried about global warming: 74.3%

--- 22.2% higher than North Dakota average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 56.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.0%

- Total population: 2,800 people