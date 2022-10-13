ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Counties most concerned about climate change in North Dakota

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kL4KP_0iY02wwJ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in North Dakota

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in North Dakota using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DOb3U_0iY02wwJ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#53. Mercer County

- Worried about global warming: 46.7%
--- 5.4% lower than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 42.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 31.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 41.4%
- Total population: 6,552 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ydnsx_0iY02wwJ00
David Becker // Wikimedia Commons

#52. Oliver County

- Worried about global warming: 49.3%
--- 2.8% lower than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 44.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 34.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 43.7%
- Total population: 1,357 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLM7E_0iY02wwJ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#51. Pierce County

- Worried about global warming: 49.5%
--- 2.6% lower than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 34.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.6%
- Total population: 3,246 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DduTF_0iY02wwJ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Burke County

- Worried about global warming: 50.1%
--- 2.0% lower than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.2%
- Total population: 1,587 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pJWPv_0iY02wwJ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Hettinger County

- Worried about global warming: 50.7%
--- 1.4% lower than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.3%
- Total population: 2,029 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TNqyM_0iY02wwJ00
Matt // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Foster County

- Worried about global warming: 50.9%
--- 1.2% lower than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.4%
- Total population: 2,563 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYA66_0iY02wwJ00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Williams County

- Worried about global warming: 50.9%
--- 1.2% lower than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.3%
- Total population: 25,328 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LOsjS_0iY02wwJ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Bowman County

- Worried about global warming: 51.0%
--- 1.1% lower than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.9%
- Total population: 2,378 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7rc3_0iY02wwJ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Renville County

- Worried about global warming: 51.4%
--- 0.7% lower than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.3%
- Total population: 1,836 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04KSOt_0iY02wwJ00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#44. Burleigh County

- Worried about global warming: 51.5%
--- 0.7% lower than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.6%
- Total population: 72,816 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hUO1t_0iY02wwJ00
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#43. McHenry County

- Worried about global warming: 51.6%
--- 0.6% lower than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.5%
- Total population: 4,479 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LJrgb_0iY02wwJ00
Cavan-Images // Shutterstock

#42. Stark County

- Worried about global warming: 51.6%
--- 0.5% lower than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.2%
- Total population: 23,039 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7yDz_0iY02wwJ00
Randall Runtsch // Shutterstock

#41. Billings County

- Worried about global warming: 51.7%
--- 0.4% lower than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.0%
- Total population: 725 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kyEmn_0iY02wwJ00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#40. McLean County

- Worried about global warming: 52.1%
--- 0.0% lower than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 47.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.3%
- Total population: 7,519 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29SjE0_0iY02wwJ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Dunn County

- Worried about global warming: 52.1%
--- 0.0% lower than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.9%
- Total population: 3,340 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z5Uct_0iY02wwJ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Emmons County

- Worried about global warming: 52.1%
--- 0.0% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%
- Total population: 2,678 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BqBpr_0iY02wwJ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Divide County

- Worried about global warming: 52.5%
--- 0.4% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%
- Total population: 1,874 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UEOIY_0iY02wwJ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Cavalier County

- Worried about global warming: 52.7%
--- 0.6% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.4%
- Total population: 2,989 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQt9c_0iY02wwJ00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Stutsman County

- Worried about global warming: 52.8%
--- 0.7% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.1%
- Total population: 16,769 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZKQ32_0iY02wwJ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Golden Valley County

- Worried about global warming: 52.9%
--- 0.7% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%
- Total population: 1,435 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39OPjf_0iY02wwJ00
Xerxes2004 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. McKenzie County

- Worried about global warming: 52.9%
--- 0.8% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.2%
- Total population: 9,122 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A8vo6_0iY02wwJ00
Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#32. Morton County

- Worried about global warming: 53.0%
--- 0.9% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.8%
- Total population: 24,158 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQbzA_0iY02wwJ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#31. McIntosh County

- Worried about global warming: 53.3%
--- 1.2% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.8%
- Total population: 2,146 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cmguu_0iY02wwJ00
DakotaDocMartin // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Pembina County

- Worried about global warming: 53.6%
--- 1.5% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.4%
- Total population: 5,508 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FFRHA_0iY02wwJ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Walsh County

- Worried about global warming: 54.2%
--- 2.1% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.1%
- Total population: 8,299 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fPHH1_0iY02wwJ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Sheridan County

- Worried about global warming: 54.2%
--- 2.1% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.1%
- Total population: 1,178 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0actun_0iY02wwJ00
Yosoyana // Shutterstock

#27. Ward County

- Worried about global warming: 54.4%
--- 2.3% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.6%
- Total population: 52,533 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I3T6b_0iY02wwJ00
Jerry Huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Logan County

- Worried about global warming: 54.5%
--- 2.4% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.2%
- Total population: 1,492 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rTANT_0iY02wwJ00
USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#25. Bottineau County

- Worried about global warming: 54.6%
--- 2.5% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.2%
- Total population: 5,121 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KEjY1_0iY02wwJ00
Bjr97543 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Slope County

- Worried about global warming: 54.7%
--- 2.5% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%
- Total population: 594 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RGN6c_0iY02wwJ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Griggs County

- Worried about global warming: 55.6%
--- 3.5% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.8%
- Total population: 1,899 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dGuu9_0iY02wwJ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Grant County

- Worried about global warming: 55.6%
--- 3.5% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.5%
- Total population: 1,866 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JONE5_0iY02wwJ00
{{{1}}} // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Wells County

- Worried about global warming: 55.9%
--- 3.7% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%
- Total population: 3,125 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35z7eJ_0iY02wwJ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Adams County

- Worried about global warming: 55.9%
--- 3.8% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%
- Total population: 1,798 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DbWV_0iY02wwJ00
USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#19. Dickey County

- Worried about global warming: 56.4%
--- 4.3% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.9%
- Total population: 3,782 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S47ZK_0iY02wwJ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#18. LaMoure County

- Worried about global warming: 56.5%
--- 4.4% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.3%
- Total population: 3,266 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HFj3a_0iY02wwJ00
northlight // Shutterstock

#17. Kidder County

- Worried about global warming: 56.6%
--- 4.5% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%
- Total population: 1,938 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yIfxa_0iY02wwJ00
Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Mountrail County

- Worried about global warming: 56.6%
--- 4.5% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%
- Total population: 7,533 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f7m5e_0iY02wwJ00
Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Traill County

- Worried about global warming: 56.7%
--- 4.6% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%
- Total population: 6,223 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZQxS_0iY02wwJ00
chief_huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Barnes County

- Worried about global warming: 56.8%
--- 4.7% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.1%
- Total population: 8,682 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FS9vQ_0iY02wwJ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Ramsey County

- Worried about global warming: 57.4%
--- 5.3% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%
- Total population: 8,910 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMPNV_0iY02wwJ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Nelson County

- Worried about global warming: 57.8%
--- 5.7% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%
- Total population: 2,363 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJCea_0iY02wwJ00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Steele County

- Worried about global warming: 57.9%
--- 5.8% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%
- Total population: 1,402 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryzY8_0iY02wwJ00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Richland County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 6.2% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%
- Total population: 12,768 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tH5ke_0iY02wwJ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Towner County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 6.2% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%
- Total population: 1,727 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dubbl_0iY02wwJ00
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#8. Grand Forks County

- Worried about global warming: 58.4%
--- 6.3% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%
- Total population: 55,639 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34s6hm_0iY02wwJ00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Sargent County

- Worried about global warming: 58.6%
--- 6.5% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%
- Total population: 3,110 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dsDfR_0iY02wwJ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Ransom County

- Worried about global warming: 58.9%
--- 6.8% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.9%
- Total population: 4,214 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yYQRZ_0iY02wwJ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Eddy County

- Worried about global warming: 59.8%
--- 7.7% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.7%
- Total population: 1,806 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t47P6_0iY02wwJ00
Guy William // Shutterstock

#4. Cass County

- Worried about global warming: 60.4%
--- 8.3% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%
- Total population: 137,361 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xDsU_0iY02wwJ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Benson County

- Worried about global warming: 63.2%
--- 11.1% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%
- Total population: 4,485 people

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Rolette County

- Worried about global warming: 69.3%
--- 17.2% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%
- Total population: 9,606 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ppyBZ_0iY02wwJ00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Sioux County

- Worried about global warming: 74.3%
--- 22.2% higher than North Dakota average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 56.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.0%
- Total population: 2,800 people

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy