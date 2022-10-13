Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Sam Kerr just falls short of Ballon d'Or glory once again as Barcelona star Alexia Putellas goes back-to-back
Australia superstar Sam Kerr has finished third in the Ballon d'Or Feminin 2022 for the second consecutive year. The Matildas striker was once again pipped by Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas, who collected her second Ballon d'Or Feminin in a row. Despite sitting out the last few months due to...
Sporting News
Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall live fight updates, results, highlights from middleweight title fight
For the first time since 2012, Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall face off inside a boxing ring. The two will fight to determine the undisputed middleweight champion on October 15. The bout takes place at London’s O2 Arena. Originally set for September 10, the death of Queen Elizabeth II forced...
The new Korean Netflix reality music show that I’m obsessed with
The thing I most love about Take 1, a new Korean music reality series that debuted on Netflix on October 14, is how it wraps a pretty meaningful and quite heartfelt Netflix release around a deceptively minimal premise. That premise is the following: As is stated in the opening moments...
Rihanna Drops Teaser For Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4
Rihanna's annual Savage X Fenty show will help the mogul end 2022 with a bang.
Sporting News
Andy Robertson: Liverpool 'brilliant' against Man City, but it will mean nothing without Premier League consistency
Andy Robertson has warned his Liverpool teammates that victory over Manchester City will mean little if it is not backed up by improved results going forward. The Reds put a mixed start to the new season behind them as they inflicted upon the Premier League champions their first defeat of the campaign at Anfield on Sunday.
