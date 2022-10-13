Read full article on original website
Related
Obituary for Margie Sewell Morrison
Funeral service for Margie Sewell Morrison, age 86, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ed Lantz and Bro. David Larkin officiating. Interment will follow at Sulphur Springs City Cemetery with Michael Morrison, Grant Morrison, Blake Morrison, Brady Atwood, Charles David Sewell, and Jamie Sonnen serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Messenger Class of First United Methodist Church, Bill Morrison, Don Morrison, Ronny Young, Steve Young, and Alan Dement. Visitation will be held at 12:00 p.m., prior to service time. Margie passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Plano Regional Hospital. She was born on November 12, 1935, in Sulphur Springs, TX, the daughter of Miller D. Sewell and Hazel Robertson Sewell. She married Bobby Lee Morrison on September 3, 1954, in Garland, TX. She worked as an executive assistant for Texas Instrument for 29 years. In her spare time, she loved cooking, baking, gardening, reading, and spending time with her family.
Obituary for Matt Matlock
Funeral service for Matt Matlock, age 54, of Saltillo, Texas, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Danny Christenberry officiating and with Mike Umbaugh, Beau Orren, Daniel Elliot, Patrick Nichols, Rusty Garmin, and Brent Heflen serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour before the service, at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Mr. Matlock passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence.
Obituary for Patsy Ruth Allen
A graveside service for Patsy Ruth Allen, age 104, of Winnsboro, Texas, will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Harmony Cemetery in Yantis, Texas. Mrs. Allen passed away in her home on Friday, October 14, 2022. Patsy was born on January 18, 1918 in Pickton,...
Obituary for Phyllis (Pepper) Carter
A graveside service for Phyllis (Pepper) Carter, age 73, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Sharp Cemetery in Yantis, Texas with a visitation being held from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Ms. Carter passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Christus Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler.
Hopkins-Rains hay show returns in 2022
The Hopkins-Rains Soil and Water District is pleased to announce their annual Hay Show and Auction. The goal of the Hay Show is to provide agricultural producers an opportunity to test the quality of their forages, raise scholarship funds for area youth who want to study agriculture, and support area FFA and 4-H chapters with natural resources education.
Obituary for Jack Runnels
Celebration of Life for Jack Runnels, age 80, of Emory, Texas will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Lake Fork Baptist Church with Associate Pastor Tracey Bartley officiating. passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Wesley Oaks Memory Center of Sulphur Springs, Texas. He was...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 10/17
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Our Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Imaging Center provided 20 free mammograms on Saturday, October 15th, as part of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s gift to our community (along with a donation from our hospital). They will hold another free clinic on October 29th. By the end of the month October, the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation will have provided 60 free mammograms to uninsured women over forty!
Obituary for Peggy Jean Simpson Tully
Memorial service for Peggy Jean Simpson Tully, age 84 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 10:00 am at League St Church of Christ with Jerry Savage officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Peggy passed away on October 7, 2022, at her residence after a two-year battle with cancer.
Obituary for William “Billy” James Lynn Jr.
William “Billy” James Lynn Jr., age 82, of Yantis, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born May 27, 1940, in Miller Grove, Texas to William James and Retha Garrett Lynn. One day his mother was taking Mrs. Pounds, a coworker and friend...
Obituary for Carson Bradley Hicks
Carson Bradley Hicks, 26, ascended to heaven on October 6, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident on the family land, in Pickton, Texas where he loved to work and hunt. Carson was born on March 7, 1996 in Dallas, Texas. He attended Sulphur Springs schools...
Hopkins County 4-H Gives Back by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
National 4-H Week recognition has come to a close, but Hopkins County 4-H’ers are still going strong! Our County Extension staff feel strongly that we need to teach our youth to give back to the community, and that’s exactly what they are doing!. Throughout the month of October,...
Sulphur Springs FFA wins big at State Fair Dairy
This past weekend Sulphur Springs had 4 FFA members travel to the State Fair of Texas Dairy Show. Tripp Smith and Dotti Smith showed Holstein heifers and a cow raised from their dairy. Wayne Hinton also showed 3 Holstein heifers. Jayden Arledge showed 2 Brown Swiss heifers. All 4 had...
Help-A-Child Benefit 2022
Happening now: Help-A-Child benefit at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Loads of fun and profits go to Hopkins county kids in need!
Many options for food and fun at 53rd annual Stew 2022
Almost 170 stew cook sites and projected perfect weather should make for a memorable 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival for the entire family on Saturday. The festival, presented by title sponsor Alliance Bank, will feature 168 cook sites of either chicken or beef stew, a Kids Zone, vendor market and more at Buford Park.
Funding Priorities for the 2023 Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Set
The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Board of Directors have selected funding goals for the 2022-23 year. Through the years, almost $3 million has been raised to provide the local hospital and EMS with equipment and offerings to which a community our size would normally not have access. One...
Tyler AKC kennel club dog show in Sulphur Springs 2022
Bow wow, woof woof and splish splash! The Tyler Kennel Club graced Sulphur Springs this weekend with all manner of pooches great and small.
Obituary for Catherine “Cathy” Hughes
Funeral mass for Catherine “Cathy” Hughes, age 95, will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, October 3, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Victor Hernandez officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. Cathy passed away September 29, 2022, in Lindale, TX. She was born on October 7, 1926, in Dallas, TX, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Lomonaco. Cathy worked as a nurse and was a very devoted wife and mother. She lived in Richardson, TX for many years and was a founding member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Her faith was very important to her throughout her life. She also loved to travel and spend time with her family. Cathy is survived by daughter, Carolyn Davis of Holly Lake Ranch, TX, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, the love of her life and husband of 62 years, Albert G. Hughes, Jr., son-in-law, Kenneth Davis, and eleven siblings.
Meal a day seeking paid position
Meal A Day Board has approved a PAID part-time position for 25 hours a week to manage the daily operations and the volunteers. Below is a description of the job and what we do for potential applicants that are not familiar with us. Meal A Day is a small non-profit...
List of hay bale locations 2022
All hay bales are located in Sulphur Springs unless otherwise stated. American Legend Aircraft Co.
North Hopkins student named to National Society of High School Scholars
The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) recently announced Kesha B. Manso, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS co-founder and President James W. Lewis.
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0