Austin, TX

One person killed in auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died following an auto-pedestrian collision Saturday night in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 11:29 p.m. reporting a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 8700 Research Boulevard and Payton Gin Road. ATCEMS said the person on foot...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin ISD bus involved in a crash in central Austin

An Austin ISD bus was involved in a crash Monday morning as heavy rain fell across the Austin metro. The Austin Police Department says it happened around 7 a.m. on W. 35th street near Jefferson Street. Police say an AISD bus was involved in a crash with a Red Ford...
AUSTIN, TX
18-wheeler pin-in leads to one dead, one injured

AUSTIN, Texas — A pin-in with a SUV and 18-wheeler led to one person dead and one injured late Saturday night on US 290 Highway. At 11:46 p.m., the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) received a call to the 15000 block of East US 290 Highway Eastbound regarding a 18-wheeler pin-in. Once on the scene, medical personnel reported a 3-vehicle collision with a pin-in extrication in progress.
AUSTIN, TX
AFD responds to Apartment fire in Central Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out in Central Austin Sunday morning. Firefighters responded around 10 a.m. Sunday to the 1500 block W 39 1/2 Street after reports of a structure fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is...
AUSTIN, TX
1 killed, another taken to hospital after wreck near Bee Cave

The wreck involved three vehicles and happened near the 17200 block of State Highway 71 west of Bee Cave, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). This is close to Pedernales Summit Parkway. When paramedics initially responded, they said the head-on crash with a rollover left one person pinned inside a car.
BEE CAVE, TX
DeBerry man killed in crash near Carthage

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A DeBerry man was killed in a crash near Carthage Thursday evening. DPS reports James B. Peloquin, 44, of DeBerry died in a crash on US-59 about three miles north of Carthage. The DPS investigation said at 4:55 p.m., Peloquin was driving a 2003 Chevrolet...
CARTHAGE, TX
Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family

Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas. The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability. Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated." West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In West Lake Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of West Lake Hills tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in West Lake Hills are highly rated."
AUSTIN, TX
Austin, TX
