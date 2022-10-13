Read full article on original website
Related
Crash on Highway 71 near Austin airport causing delays
A crash on Highway 71 toll eastbound is causing delays near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Monday morning.
1 dead in auto-pedestrian crash in north Austin late Saturday
It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Research Boulevard and Payton Gin Road, ATCEMS said.
CBS Austin
One person killed in auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died following an auto-pedestrian collision Saturday night in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 11:29 p.m. reporting a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 8700 Research Boulevard and Payton Gin Road. ATCEMS said the person on foot...
18-wheeler crash near Manor leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
It happened just before midnight Saturday near FM 1100 and U.S. 290 eastbound.
CBS Austin
Austin ISD bus involved in a crash in central Austin
An Austin ISD bus was involved in a crash Monday morning as heavy rain fell across the Austin metro. The Austin Police Department says it happened around 7 a.m. on W. 35th street near Jefferson Street. Police say an AISD bus was involved in a crash with a Red Ford...
KVUE
18-wheeler pin-in leads to one dead, one injured
AUSTIN, Texas — A pin-in with a SUV and 18-wheeler led to one person dead and one injured late Saturday night on US 290 Highway. At 11:46 p.m., the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) received a call to the 15000 block of East US 290 Highway Eastbound regarding a 18-wheeler pin-in. Once on the scene, medical personnel reported a 3-vehicle collision with a pin-in extrication in progress.
Remains of 31-year-old Conroe man missing since March 2022 found near Austin
Investigators say they do not suspect foul play at this time, though it is unclear how he died.
CBS Austin
AFD responds to Apartment fire in Central Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out in Central Austin Sunday morning. Firefighters responded around 10 a.m. Sunday to the 1500 block W 39 1/2 Street after reports of a structure fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is...
Skeletal remains found in Williamson County identified as missing Conroe man, according to WCSO
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) has confirmed that the skeletal remains found in off of Toll Road 45 and Mopac on Oct. 11 were identified as missing person Timothy Perez, 32, of Conroe. The remains were found in a field off of north Toll...
Human remains found in Williamson County identified as missing person
The remains were found Tuesday evening in the southern part of Williamson County near State Highway 45 and MoPac Expressway, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
1 killed, another taken to hospital after wreck near Bee Cave
The wreck involved three vehicles and happened near the 17200 block of State Highway 71 west of Bee Cave, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). This is close to Pedernales Summit Parkway. When paramedics initially responded, they said the head-on crash with a rollover left one person pinned inside a car.
KLTV
DeBerry man killed in crash near Carthage
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A DeBerry man was killed in a crash near Carthage Thursday evening. DPS reports James B. Peloquin, 44, of DeBerry died in a crash on US-59 about three miles north of Carthage. The DPS investigation said at 4:55 p.m., Peloquin was driving a 2003 Chevrolet...
‘Dead animal’ smell wafts miles into Elgin neighborhood
Neighbors living at The Arbors at Dogwood Creek subdivision in Elgin said there's a "dead animal" smell coming from a nearby plant, and they said it's been happening for years.
Central Texas cities rank safest in Texas, according to new analysis
AUSTIN, Texas — Home security reviewer SafeWise ranked the safest cities to raise a family in Texas, and some Central Texas cities made the top spots. Elgin comes in sixth, Hutto is 23rd, Leander is 33rd, Lakeway is 48th and Cedar Park comes in at No. 49. Safewise analyzed...
Motorcyclist dead after Taylor hit-and-run
Officers with the Taylor Police Department began an investigation Thursday after an overnight collision resulted in the death of a man near the 2000 block of West Second Street.
fox26houston.com
The Missing: Timothy Perez's skeletal remains found in Williamson County, family says
CONROE, Texas - Family of a missing Conroe man have learned the shocking truth about what happened to him after he vanished on his way back from a road trip. PREVIOUS: Conroe family desperate for answers after 32-year-old man disappears returning from Austin road trip. FOX 26 first reported back...
fox7austin.com
Beloved Austin bartender in coma after scooter crash
Austin police are investigating the cause of the crash. Meanwhile, the community is coming together to help.
Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family
Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas. The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability. Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated." West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In West Lake Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of West Lake Hills tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in West Lake Hills are highly rated."
All lanes clear on northbound US 183 near Lamar Boulevard following crash
AUSTIN, Texas — All lanes of northbound U.S. 183 near Lamar Boulevard have been reopened after a crash Wednesday morning. As of 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 12, the crash that led to all lanes on northbound U.S. 183 near the Lamar Boulevard exit have been reopened according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).
KVUE
Austin, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 1