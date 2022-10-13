Read full article on original website
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
ktalnews.com
Coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting in Highland neighborhood
The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a man fatally shot Tuesday in the Highland neighborhood. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Caddo Street in Shreveport, was shot numerous times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Coroner identifies victim in fatal...
Bailiff in Louisiana Arrested and Fired After Allegedly Victimizing the Elderly
Bailiff in Louisiana Arrested and Fired After Allegedly Victimizing the Elderly. Shreveport, Louisiana – On October 14, 2022, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced that he had fired a ten-year deputy after detectives determined he participated in the exploitation of an elderly person. “I’m extremely disappointed in this person’s...
KSLA
Man hit by car on E Texas Street in Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering from his injuries after being hit by a car early Sunday morning. The Bossier City Police Department says it happened Sunday, Oct. 16 around 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of E Texas Street near Butler Street. Police say the man was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle that was headed east on E Texas Street. The man was reportedly not in a designated crosswalk when he was hit.
Escaped East Texas murder suspect captured in Caddo Parish
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that Cass County jail escapee Charles Spraberry was arrested Wednesday morning.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shooting suspect in custody
A man wanted by Grambling Police for a September shooting was apprehended in Bossier City Thursday. Quandavius Deshun ”Spud” Stringfellow, 28, was arrested by Bossier City Police and U.S. Marshals at a residence in Bossier City. According to officials, Stringfellow surrendered to authorities after a brief stand-off. On...
westcentralsbest.com
Coroner identifies last victim from 3 fatal shootings Tuesday night
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the third victim shot in three deadly Shreveport shootings Tuesday night. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Shreveport was shot multiple times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport...
Bossier City Crime Stoppers Searching for Retail Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured. On September 22,2022 the unknown female entered into Ulta Beauty store in Bossier City. The subject concealed several items while inside the store and exited without paying for them. Anyone with information...
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
hreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish.
ktalnews.com
Bossier pedestrian to be cited after being hit by vehicle overnight
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police Departments Accident Investigation Team is investigating an early-Sunday morning pedestrian accident. When he is released, police say the victim will be issued a citation for a pedestrian in the roadway. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday Bossier Police responded to reports of an...
KSLA
Shreveport home destroyed in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire crews were called out to a fully involved house fire early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 17 on Perrin Street between Elder and Hartman streets around 4:30 a.m. More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department initially responded to the blaze. KSLA’s...
KTBS
Victim in fatal hit-run identified; charges pending against driver
HAUGHTON, La. - An 81-year-old Haughton man died Friday night in a hit-and-run accident on U.S. Highway 80. The Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Donald Finnell. State police said Finnell's body was discovered just before noon Saturday in the median of Highway 80 in front of...
41-Year-Old Marvin Champlain Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash On LA Hwy 527 (Webster Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 527 on October 15, Saturday. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Marvin Champlain. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by Champlain south Highway at a high rate of speed. For reasons unknown, Champlain veered off the road and was thrown from the motorcycle.
KLTV
UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of suspect in Harrison County stabbing, vehicular assault, arson
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The identity of a suspect has been released after reports that two people had been assaulted with a vehicle, one stabbed with a knife, and a camper intentionally set on fire. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they received multiple emergency calls about a disturbance...
ktalnews.com
Re-Bath Game of the Week: Week 9 Reveal
Perkins announces plans for sports, entertainment …. The City of Shreveport has announced a partnership with Rev Entertainment to build a new sports entertainment facility on the grounds of the Louisiana State Fairgrounds. WATCH: Patient plays saxophone while undergoing brain …. Credit: Paideia Hospital via Storyful. Candidate profile: Business owner...
KTBS
Shreveport man guilty of raping 2 children
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man was found guilty in Caddo Parish District Court Friday of raping two children, in cases reported almost a decade apart, and threatening his victims and their families if exposed. Quinton Carmack Jones, 53, was found guilty on two counts of aggravated rape by the...
ktalnews.com
Could we see one of our earliest first freezes?
Community Renewal spreads kindness with Friendship …. The concrete slab at 2320 Legardy Street is more than the foundation of a house. It's the foundation for building a stronger community. Public school teacher on a mission helping Hispanic …. Hispanic heritage month celebrates Hispanic Americans who have paved the way...
ktalnews.com
Cooler Fall air arriving this week
Arklatex morning weather webcast, Monday, October 17th. Community Renewal spreads kindness with Friendship …. The concrete slab at 2320 Legardy Street is more than the foundation of a house. It's the foundation for building a stronger community. Public school teacher on a mission helping Hispanic …. Hispanic heritage month celebrates...
ktalnews.com
Texarkana man files appeal of capital murder conviction in death of infant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A Texarkana man is asking for a new trial following his conviction last week of capital murder in the death of his infant stepson. According to court documents, 29-year-old Joshua Lowe was found guilty on Oct. 6 of capital murder, felony murder, and injury to a child in the death of 11-month-old Javontae Neely. The jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict on all three counts.
ktalnews.com
Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Tom Arceneaux
Shreveport attorney Tom Arceneaux says he is running to be the next Mayor of Shreveport because he is very passionate about the city and has the experience to take leadership at City Hall head-on. Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Tom Arceneaux. Shreveport attorney Tom Arceneaux says he is running to be...
Ruston man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend and shooting her male friend; charged with Attempted Murder
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/13/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, around 6 PM, 28-year-old Quandavius ”Spud” Stringfellow was arrested by Bossier City Police and US Marshals at a residence in Bossier City, La. According to officials, Stringfellow surrendered to authorities after a brief stand-off. On September 25, 2022, […]
