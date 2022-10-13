ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point charges back to beat Wausau East volleyball

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
The 2022 Wausau East High School volleyball team. (Submitted photo)

WAUSAU – Stevens Point overcame a first-set loss to defeat Wausau East 3-1 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference volleyball match Tuesday night at East High School.

East celebrated Senior Night and came out with an emphatic 25-19 win in the opening set, before the Panthers responded by winning the next three 25-22, 28-26, 25-22.

Martina Ravera had 13 kills, Savannah Spees had 19 assists and 12 kills, and Graysen Burger had 39 digs to lead the way for Wausau East (6-5 WVC).

Sage McKeough added 29 digs and 10 kills and Tristin Young had seven blocks for the Lumberjacks.

Wausau East completes its regular season and Wisconsin Valley Conference schedule at home Thursday against conference champion Marshfield. The match begins at 7 p.m.

