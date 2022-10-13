Michigan State University President Quits Amid Board Turmoil

Rob Kim/Getty Images

The president of Michigan State University is stepping down after three years as the university’s administration charters a tumultuous path in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal. Samuel Stanley Jr.’s resignation comes a day after the faculty Senate approved a vote of no confidence in the university’s Board of Trustees. The Senate had previously called out the board for meddling with academic management after the board launched an investigation into the firing of former business school dean Sanjay Gupta. The Senate went on to accuse the board of “ providing cover and protection ” for Gupta, who Stanley Jr. said was removed for his failures of Title IX leadership. Stanley Jr. said he’d lost confidence in the board and couldn’t serve “in good conscience” anymore. University trustees are chosen in statewide elections; the board currently has five Democrats and three Republicans.

