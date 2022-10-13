ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

BET

Jackson, Miss., Resident Faces $4,000 Water Bill After Water Crisis

Jackson Miss., has spent much of the autumn dealing with unsafe drinking water or having no water at all as a result of an outdated water infrastructure. But adding insult to injury, many residents there complain that the city has sent them sky-high water bills despite what they’ve gone through. City officials defend the accuracy of their billing amid concerns among residents of the majority-Black city that newly installed water meters are faulty.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Water main break floods Maple Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in the Georgetown community are left with no water after a water main break this weekend. The people living off the corner of Maple Street and Maderia Avenue woke to a rude awakening. A water main break left them with no running water and a flooded street. “I could hear […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

'We're 40 or 50 feet beneath our normal river levels,' Vicksburg barge company owner says

VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Mississippi River continues to drop, with some areas approaching the lowest levels since 2012. "On a normal day, we'll see the river just at the edge of this bank, or just over the bank in a lot of cases. As you can see, we're 40 or 50 feet beneath what our normal river levels here at the office are," said Austin Golding, president and CEO of Golding Barge.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Lane reopens on I-20 after 18 wheeler fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One lane of I-20 westbound is now open after an 18-wheeler fire near the Indiana Avenue interchange. According to officials on the scene, the fire started sometime around 3:30 Monday morning. Vicksburg fire officials were able to put it out shortly after getting the call. No...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Fire damages historic Afro-American Hospital

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews responded to a fire at the first hospital for Black people in Mississippi, the Afro-American Hospital of Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the hospital opened in 1928 and served the area until it closed in the 1970s. It was listed on the National Register of Historical Places in […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WAPT

One dead in Richland house fire, according to officials

RICHLAND, Miss. — Richland police are investigating a house fire that turned deadly Sunday morning. According to officials, a home on Thomas Street caught fire shortly after 5:30 a.m. One person was confirmed dead on the scene. Officers identified him as Edward McLean, 72. How the fire started is...
RICHLAND, MS
WAPT

Friends help homeless community by providing hot showers

JACKSON, Miss. — For people experiencing homelessness, every resource is critical, including food and shelter. But one resource that's also overlooked is the need for a hot shower. "A shower is something that gives you confidence," said Shower Power founder Teresa Renkenberger. Renkenberger started the nonprofit after she had...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Emergency staffing contract wanted in Jackson water crisis

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Unified Command of the Jackson Water Crisis incident issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) for operations and maintenance at the City of Jackson’s water treatment facilities. The Unified Command is seeking a 12-month emergency contract for staffing for operations, maintenance and management of the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jacksonians take advantage of Roll-off Dumpster Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson held another Roll-off Dumpster Day at the Metro Center Mall. The dumpster days happen on the second Saturday of each month. It’s a way for Jacksonians to declutter their homes. Items like TV screens, electronics, furniture, limbs, wood and more can be tossed. The days also help […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being reportedly accidentally run over at the Lone Oak Apartments on Sunday. Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lance Chancellor said Sunday night said the accident occurred when the girl reportedly ran out in...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson business accused of denying overtime to workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor. Officials said the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Low water disrupts industry along lower Mississippi River

VICKSBURG, Miss. — Plummeting water levels in the lower Mississippi River are projected to drop even lower in the weeks ahead. The water is approaching its lowest level since 2012 in some areas. A dearth of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi approaching record lows across several...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect charged with murder of Yazoo County woman

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City on Saturday, October 1. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the body of Stacy Lynn Walker, 40, of Yazoo City, was found at the end of Levee Street near […]
YAZOO CITY, MS

