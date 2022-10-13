Read full article on original website
BET
Jackson, Miss., Resident Faces $4,000 Water Bill After Water Crisis
Jackson Miss., has spent much of the autumn dealing with unsafe drinking water or having no water at all as a result of an outdated water infrastructure. But adding insult to injury, many residents there complain that the city has sent them sky-high water bills despite what they’ve gone through. City officials defend the accuracy of their billing amid concerns among residents of the majority-Black city that newly installed water meters are faulty.
Water main break floods Maple Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in the Georgetown community are left with no water after a water main break this weekend. The people living off the corner of Maple Street and Maderia Avenue woke to a rude awakening. A water main break left them with no running water and a flooded street. “I could hear […]
WAPT
'We're 40 or 50 feet beneath our normal river levels,' Vicksburg barge company owner says
VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Mississippi River continues to drop, with some areas approaching the lowest levels since 2012. "On a normal day, we'll see the river just at the edge of this bank, or just over the bank in a lot of cases. As you can see, we're 40 or 50 feet beneath what our normal river levels here at the office are," said Austin Golding, president and CEO of Golding Barge.
WAPT
Residents hope new MEMA emergency contract fixes Jackson's water issues for good
JACKSON, Miss. — Residents are reacting to MEMA's latest emergency staffing contract for the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant as well as other facilities. Many reactions draw towards concern and frustration with getting the Jackson water system where it needs to be for the capital city. The contract, coming...
WAPT
Recycling organization provides two new drop off locations for metro residents
JACKSON, Miss. — People in the metro had the opportunity to recycle their plastic and cans Saturday. A push for recycling has increased in Jackson, and after the latest water crisis bringing thousands of water bottles to the metro, Jacksonians are wanting to properly dispose of their plastic bottles.
WLBT
Lane reopens on I-20 after 18 wheeler fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One lane of I-20 westbound is now open after an 18-wheeler fire near the Indiana Avenue interchange. According to officials on the scene, the fire started sometime around 3:30 Monday morning. Vicksburg fire officials were able to put it out shortly after getting the call. No...
Fire damages historic Afro-American Hospital
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews responded to a fire at the first hospital for Black people in Mississippi, the Afro-American Hospital of Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the hospital opened in 1928 and served the area until it closed in the 1970s. It was listed on the National Register of Historical Places in […]
WAPT
One dead in Richland house fire, according to officials
RICHLAND, Miss. — Richland police are investigating a house fire that turned deadly Sunday morning. According to officials, a home on Thomas Street caught fire shortly after 5:30 a.m. One person was confirmed dead on the scene. Officers identified him as Edward McLean, 72. How the fire started is...
WAPT
Friends help homeless community by providing hot showers
JACKSON, Miss. — For people experiencing homelessness, every resource is critical, including food and shelter. But one resource that's also overlooked is the need for a hot shower. "A shower is something that gives you confidence," said Shower Power founder Teresa Renkenberger. Renkenberger started the nonprofit after she had...
Emergency staffing contract wanted in Jackson water crisis
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Unified Command of the Jackson Water Crisis incident issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) for operations and maintenance at the City of Jackson’s water treatment facilities. The Unified Command is seeking a 12-month emergency contract for staffing for operations, maintenance and management of the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment […]
Jacksonians take advantage of Roll-off Dumpster Day
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson held another Roll-off Dumpster Day at the Metro Center Mall. The dumpster days happen on the second Saturday of each month. It’s a way for Jacksonians to declutter their homes. Items like TV screens, electronics, furniture, limbs, wood and more can be tossed. The days also help […]
WLBT
12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being reportedly accidentally run over at the Lone Oak Apartments on Sunday. Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lance Chancellor said Sunday night said the accident occurred when the girl reportedly ran out in...
WAPT
Mayor responds to governor, says Jackson 'will have final say' in management of water plants
JACKSON, Miss. — Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba responded Monday to a statement from Gov. Tate Reeves saying the city of Jackson ended its cooperation with Unified Command Structure, which was made up of local, state and federal agencies working together to respond to the city's water crisis. "We have...
Jackson, Mississippi resident hit with $4,000 water bill following the water crisis that left the city without clean drinking water for over a month: 'No one should be paying this amount'
One Jackson, Mississippi woman says she got a water bill of more than $4,000 after the city was under a boil water notice that lasted over a month.
Second suspect in death of University of Mississippi student captured; truck involved in accident located
The second suspect in the death of an Ole Miss student early Sunday has been arrested. According to the Oxford Police Department, Seth Rokitka was taken into custody at 8:30 a.m. Monday. His truck was found wrecked in Marshall County. It has since been recovered and impounded. Rokitka and Tristan...
Jackson business accused of denying overtime to workers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor. Officials said the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
WDAM-TV
Law enforcement touts new security plan as state fair ends with ‘no incidents to report’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The gates have officially closed at the Mississippi State Fair, and Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Sunday afternoon that there was no incidents to report. It’s a fact that some are breathing a sigh of relief about because that was not the case a little...
WAPT
Low water disrupts industry along lower Mississippi River
VICKSBURG, Miss. — Plummeting water levels in the lower Mississippi River are projected to drop even lower in the weeks ahead. The water is approaching its lowest level since 2012 in some areas. A dearth of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi approaching record lows across several...
Two Mississippi men dead, one seriously injured in weekend accident
Two Mississippi men died and another suffered severe injuries in weekend two-vehicle collision. Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road in Covington County Saturday morning. Preliminary investigations indicate that Eddie Tanner, 22, of Canton, was traveling...
Suspect charged with murder of Yazoo County woman
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City on Saturday, October 1. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the body of Stacy Lynn Walker, 40, of Yazoo City, was found at the end of Levee Street near […]
