VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Mississippi River continues to drop, with some areas approaching the lowest levels since 2012. "On a normal day, we'll see the river just at the edge of this bank, or just over the bank in a lot of cases. As you can see, we're 40 or 50 feet beneath what our normal river levels here at the office are," said Austin Golding, president and CEO of Golding Barge.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 6 HOURS AGO