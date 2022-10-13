HILDEBRAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested Thursday night after police say they were led on a high-speed chase with a baby in the backseat. Burke County communications say they received a call around 9:13 p.m. about two Black males in a car showing off multiple guns and causing a disturbance in the Pond View Apartments parking lot in Hildebran. The caller said one of the men was screaming for a person to come out.

BURKE COUNTY, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO