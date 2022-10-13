Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a homeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
The Steve Wilks Era starts off on the wrong footEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
The Charlotte, NC Hunger WalkTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
WBTV
CATS Crime: Bus operators claims of unsafe environment supported by data
WBTV
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office sergeant fired after weekend arrest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A sergeant with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and charged in an alleged domestic violence incident Sunday, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. Sean Dunne was charged with assault on a female after a 911 call was made from his...
WBTV
Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested, charged with DWI
WBTV
Group continues push to remove ‘Red Raider’ mascot from Gaston County school
WBTV
Rowan-Salisbury Schools bus involved in crash in area of Long Ferry Road, I-85
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Rowan-Salisbury Schools bus was involved in a crash Monday morning, officials said. According to the school district, the crash happened on Long Ferry Road near Interstate 85 after another vehicle ran a stop sign. Fifteen Hanford Dole Elementary School students were on the bus...
WBTV
Search continues for shooter after two shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College
WBTV
Pickup truck plows into a Walmart in Alexander County
WBTV
Two people injured during shooting at Livingstone College homecoming concert
WBTV
Police: Infant found in backseat of car used in high-speed chase into Catawba Co.
HILDEBRAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested Thursday night after police say they were led on a high-speed chase with a baby in the backseat. Burke County communications say they received a call around 9:13 p.m. about two Black males in a car showing off multiple guns and causing a disturbance in the Pond View Apartments parking lot in Hildebran. The caller said one of the men was screaming for a person to come out.
WBTV
CMPD investigating south Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte. One person was shot on Shady Oak Trail early Sunday morning, according to Medic. Police say a victim was transported to a local hospital where they pronounced dead. More information will be provided when available.
WBTV
Keeping yourself safe on the mountains
WBTV
Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent sets time for community meet and greet events
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan-Salisbury Schools: Join us for a Meet & Greet with our new superintendent, Dr. Kelly Withers. Each RSS community is hosting an event for the community, staff and families to get to know Dr. Withers. Click here for more information. Spanish interpreters will be provided at all events.
WBTV
‘This is not what we wanted’: S.C. report cards show significant learning decline during pandemic
WBTV
Grand opening held recently for new Midland Logistics Park in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation and the Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway recently hosted the grand opening of the Midland Logistics Park in Midland. Located on Highway 24/27, the Midland Multi-Modal Industrial Park will be developed into a major logistics hub serving both the...
WBTV
2nd annual Camden Cohick Memorial Car Show to benefit Suicide Awareness
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second straight year a special car show will be held in Rowan County to bring awareness to suicide prevention, and to raise funds for music scholarships. This scholarship fund honors the life, leadership, legacy and the love of music of Camden William Cohick...
WBTV
Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion
WBTV
Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed after being struck by a car on Saturday night, the Rock Hill Police said. Around 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 15, officers responded to an accident involving the woman ad a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado on Dave Lyle Blvd near John Ross Parkway.
WBTV
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
WBTV
Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested for DWI after being found unconscious in parking deck
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte Hornets player James Bouknight was arrested over the weekend for driving while impaired, authorities said. According to information from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Bouknight was booked into jail at 1:51 a.m. on Sunday on the DWI charge. Bouknight’s bond was set at $2,500.
WBTV
Chris Tester named interim public works director for City of Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury City Manager Jim Greene, Jr. has named Chris Tester interim public works director ahead of current Director W. Craig Powers’ final days with the city. Tester began his career with the City of Salisbury in 2008 as an engineer in Salisbury-Rowan Utilities. In 2013,...
