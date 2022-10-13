ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

CATS Crime: Bus operators claims of unsafe environment supported by data

Search continues for shooter after three shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College homecoming concert. Officers arrived on the West Monroe Street campus at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 after reports of shots fired came in from a concert on campus. ‘This is not what we wanted’: S.C. report...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested, charged with DWI

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pickup truck plows into a Walmart in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Police: Infant found in backseat of car used in high-speed chase into Catawba Co.

HILDEBRAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested Thursday night after police say they were led on a high-speed chase with a baby in the backseat. Burke County communications say they received a call around 9:13 p.m. about two Black males in a car showing off multiple guns and causing a disturbance in the Pond View Apartments parking lot in Hildebran. The caller said one of the men was screaming for a person to come out.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating south Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte. One person was shot on Shady Oak Trail early Sunday morning, according to Medic. Police say a victim was transported to a local hospital where they pronounced dead. More information will be provided when available.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Keeping yourself safe on the mountains

SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed after being struck by a car on Saturday night, the Rock Hill Police said. Around 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 15, officers responded to an accident involving the woman ad a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado on Dave Lyle Blvd near John Ross Parkway.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Chris Tester named interim public works director for City of Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury City Manager Jim Greene, Jr. has named Chris Tester interim public works director ahead of current Director W. Craig Powers’ final days with the city. Tester began his career with the City of Salisbury in 2008 as an engineer in Salisbury-Rowan Utilities. In 2013,...
SALISBURY, NC

