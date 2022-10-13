ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Expect Delays: Lane Closure Scheduled For Stretch Of I-84 In Hudson Valley

By Nicole Valinote
 4 days ago

State officials issued an alert about an upcoming lane closure on I-84 in the Hudson Valley.

Dutchess County motorists can expect a lane to close on I-84 eastbound and westbound at Exit 41 (State Route 9D) in Beacon on Friday, Oct. 14, and Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The lane closure will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to accommodate bridge work, officials said.

State officials said motorists should be prepared for delays.

