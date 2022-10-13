Read full article on original website
Be Filled of South Topeka holds first Fall Festival
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Be Filled of South Topeka held their first Fall festival Saturday at Pauline South Intermediate School. The festival included Hamburgers, a DJ, Children’s Discovery Center mobile museum, face painting, a balloon artist, cotton candy games for the kids, a photo booth and trunk or treat later in the evening. Be Filed of […]
hiawathaworldonline.com
Horton Commission hears ballfield update
The Horton City Commission met earlier this month, and the group discussed an upcoming monitoring visit at the baseball field construction site. The meeting is intended to determine the status of the project, as well as to make sure the project is within grant specifications. The monitoring visit allowed the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Topeka ramp scheduled to be closed
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Pavement repairs will close the exit ramp from eastbound U.S. 24 to Topeka Blvd. in North Topeka, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced the closure on Monday, with the warning that there will be no detours posted. Drivers are encouraged to […]
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence to host ribbon cutting for newest complete segment of Lawrence Loop
The City of Lawrence is set to host a ribbon cutting for the newest complete segment of the Lawrence Loop next weekend. The new segment runs from Peterson Road Park to Michigan Street. The ribbon cutting is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, beginning at the park, 2250 Peterson Road.
White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
WIBW
Weekend fire at White Lakes Mall found to be intentionally set
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A weekend fire at White Lakes Mall has been found to have been set by transients within the building. The Topeka Fire Department says that just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, crews were called to the 3600 block of Topeka Blvd. with reports of smoke coming from the roof of the old White Lakes Mall property.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
WIBW
Two Topeka women arrested in Osage Co. following report of suspicious activity
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were taken into custody in Osage County on Friday morning following a report of suspicious activity. Officials say just after 8:30 a.m., Osage County deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th St. for suspicious activity in the area. During the investigation, two suspects were located and taken into custody after illegal narcotics were discovered.
Topeka family grieves man shot by police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is grieving and remembering a man who was shot and killed by Topeka police on Oct. 13. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man shot as Taylor L. Lowery, 33, of Topeka. “I was just in disbelief and then next thing you know that’s when all the phone calls […]
WIBW
One arrested after meth, marijuana, manufacturing device found in Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a search warrant found meth, marijuana, and a device to manufacture a controlled substance in a Topeka home. The Topeka Police Department says that on Sunday, Oct. 16, members of its Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2600 block of SW Arrowhead Rd. related to an ongoing investigation.
WIBW
Libertarian Party of Kansas holds executive committee meeting in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Libertarian Party of Kansas executive committee met in person Saturday in Topeka. With several Libertarian candidates on the ballot this year, they focused on what needs to be done for the upcoming election. The Libertarian Party will be represented in several races. Seth Cordell is...
Local civil rights organizations are demanding action from city
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After two police killings in recent weeks, local organizations are demanding action. On Thursday a black man was shot and killed by police after officers say he threatened three people with a knife. This, among other recent police-involved shootings led to some local organizations demanding action. Yesterday, the NAACP Topeka Unit, the […]
WIBW
Topeka woman faces meth and other drug charges after traffic stop in Jackson Co.
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after a traffic infraction led to the discovery of multiple drug possession violations. According to Sheriff Tim Morse, shortly before 4pm., on Friday, Oct. 14th, a Jackson County Deputy Sheriff stopped a 2011 Dodge Dakota pickup truck near 142nd and U.S. Hwy 75 for a traffic infraction. The stop led to the discovery of contraband in the vehicle.
Parents at odds with Kansas school district over pandemic-era enrollment fees
TOPEKA — Parents in the Auburn-Washburn school district south of Topeka say they have been unfairly served debt collection letters after confusion over billing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2021-2022 school year, schools operated with a different financial assistance process. Normally, students qualify for financial assistance through the free and reduced lunch program. With […] The post Parents at odds with Kansas school district over pandemic-era enrollment fees appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Trial set for man charged in death of two-year-old
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial is set for a man charged in the death of his two-year-old daughter. Jeffery Exon faces charges for 1st degree murder, child endangerment, and failure to report the death of a child in the January death of his daughter Aurora. A two and a...
lawrencekstimes.com
One killed, one injured in crash south of Lawrence
One person was killed and one was taken to a hospital with injuries after a crash south of Lawrence Saturday afternoon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The crash, in the 500 block of East 1100 Road, involved a pickup truck and a combine, according to a tweet from the department. Other details were unclear.
WIBW
TPD attempts to identify woman connected to burglary investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are attempting to identify a woman in connection with a Topeka vehicle burglary investigation. The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to attempt to identify a woman in connection with an ongoing vehicle burglary investigation. TPD noted that the crime happened...
