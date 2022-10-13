Read full article on original website
AG Vargo: MMIP Liaison to start soon
Attorney General Mark Vargo says the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Person liaison could start by the beginning of November. Vargo hopes the position will open lines of communication between the Attorney General’s office, state and tribes to find missing people. “I’m very excited. We’ve completed our interviews. We’re still...
This Week in South Dakota History: Lightning Creek Camp
This segment posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. On this day, October 17, 1933, the Civilian Conservation Corps camp named "Lightning Creek" opens in the Black Hills near Jewel Cave. Like many of the CCC Camps, work included building dams and thinning forested areas.
