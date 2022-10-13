ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Peter Thiel Reportedly Wants to Pump Another $5M Into Blake Masters’ Campaign

By Asta Hemenway
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EQzvn_0iY02TXM00
Marco Bello/Getty

Uber-wealthy conservative investor Peter Thiel, who threw more than $13 million into the PAC that supported his pal and former employee Blake Masters’ bid to become the Republican nominee for Senate in Arizona, said he’d make no financial promises this general election. But it seems the billionaire has changed his mind. According to The Washington Post, Thiel held meetings this week with Steven Law, a representative for a PAC linked to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. During a Monday call with Law, he suggested he and the PAC each toss $5 million into Masters’ campaign in a joint financial contribution. However, Law reportedly told Thiel he couldn’t find the funds. Masters is attempting to unseat Sen. Mark Kelly, who hold a significant financial advantage over Masters.

Comments / 2

Related
TheDailyBeast

Blake Masters Is Already Claiming His Election Will Be Stolen

In his campaign to unseat Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Republican Blake Masters has consistently amplified skepticism and conspiracy theories surrounding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.But during the final stretch of his own 2022 race, Masters is starting to cast doubt on the outcome of this election—before the votes are even counted.At a campaign stop on Tuesday in a small town north of Phoenix, Masters was confronted with one voter’s concern that he could win by a “landslide” but that voting machines would “flip the vote” in Kelly’s favor, according to audio of the event obtained by The Daily...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Nike co-founder Phil Knight declares war on Democrats in Oregon

Nike co-founder Phil Knight says he will do anything to block Democrats from keeping their hold on Oregon's gubernatorial seat Saturday. Knight, 84, has poured cash into the campaigns of Democrat Tina Kotek's opponents in the governors race. He helped to kickstart a campaign from Betsy Johnson, a former Democrat running as an independent, who is serving as a major spoiler for Kotek.
OREGON STATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing

Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SheKnows

Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
NFL
Business Insider

Trump denied allegations that he showed ex-employees salacious photos of women he'd been involved with, telling Maggie Haberman it's 'not my style'

Donald Trump denied showing ex-employees photos of women he'd been involved with. Maggie Haberman wrote in her new book, "Confidence Man," that Trump's ex-employees recalled him doing so. They also told Haberman that Trump would belittle gay executives and brag about paying them less. Trump employees recalled that Donald Trump...
POTUS
The Atlantic

Trumpism Has Found Its Leading Lady

As election returns rolled in on the evening of November 3, 2020, a local news host in Phoenix was starring in an intensely awkward broadcast. The Fox 10 anchor Kari Lake was refusing to call Arizona for Joe Biden—even though her network had already done so. “If [voters] wake up tomorrow or two days later and it flips,” she insisted, her pendant earrings swinging, “there’s distrust in the system.” Lake’s co-anchor, John Hook, lost patience. “Well, we’re taking our cues from Fox, the mothership,” he interrupted. “That’s kind of what we do.”
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
33K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy