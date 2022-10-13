Peter Thiel Reportedly Wants to Pump Another $5M Into Blake Masters’ Campaign

Marco Bello/Getty

Uber-wealthy conservative investor Peter Thiel, who threw more than $13 million into the PAC that supported his pal and former employee Blake Masters’ bid to become the Republican nominee for Senate in Arizona, said he’d make no financial promises this general election. But it seems the billionaire has changed his mind. According to The Washington Post, Thiel held meetings this week with Steven Law, a representative for a PAC linked to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. During a Monday call with Law, he suggested he and the PAC each toss $5 million into Masters’ campaign in a joint financial contribution. However, Law reportedly told Thiel he couldn’t find the funds. Masters is attempting to unseat Sen. Mark Kelly, who hold a significant financial advantage over Masters.