Counties most concerned about climate change in Vermont

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Vermont using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

#14. Essex County

- Worried about global warming: 59.1%

--- 11.7% lower than Vermont average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%

- Total population: 5,108 people

#13. Franklin County

- Worried about global warming: 61.7%

--- 9.0% lower than Vermont average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.5%

- Total population: 38,160 people

#12. Rutland County

- Worried about global warming: 63.1%

--- 7.6% lower than Vermont average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.3%

- Total population: 48,354 people

#11. Orleans County

- Worried about global warming: 63.7%

--- 7.0% lower than Vermont average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.7%

- Total population: 21,692 people

#10. Bennington County

- Worried about global warming: 66.5%

--- 4.3% lower than Vermont average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.7%

- Total population: 28,941 people

#9. Lamoille County

- Worried about global warming: 66.9%

--- 3.8% lower than Vermont average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.9%

- Total population: 20,152 people

#8. Caledonia County

- Worried about global warming: 67.0%

--- 3.7% lower than Vermont average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.8%

- Total population: 24,303 people

#7. Grand Isle County

- Worried about global warming: 67.5%

--- 3.2% lower than Vermont average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.8%

- Total population: 5,787 people

#6. Windsor County

- Worried about global warming: 67.7%

--- 3.0% lower than Vermont average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.7%

- Total population: 45,192 people

#5. Orange County

- Worried about global warming: 68.3%

--- 2.5% lower than Vermont average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.6%

- Total population: 23,561 people

#4. Addison County

- Worried about global warming: 69.5%

--- 1.2% lower than Vermont average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.4%

- Total population: 30,539 people

#3. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 69.7%

--- 1.0% lower than Vermont average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 73.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.7%

- Total population: 47,267 people

#2. Chittenden County

- Worried about global warming: 71.3%

--- 0.6% higher than Vermont average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 73.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 43.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.8%

- Total population: 133,504 people

#1. Windham County

- Worried about global warming: 71.6%

--- 0.9% higher than Vermont average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 73.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.6%

- Total population: 35,105 people