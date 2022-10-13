ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Counties most concerned about climate change in Vermont

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ng1Zk_0iY02Lim00
Erika J Mitchell // Shutterstock

Counties most concerned about climate change in Vermont

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Vermont using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=271WO1_0iY02Lim00
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Essex County

- Worried about global warming: 59.1%
--- 11.7% lower than Vermont average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%
- Total population: 5,108 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fo1xM_0iY02Lim00
Gerald Hann // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Franklin County

- Worried about global warming: 61.7%
--- 9.0% lower than Vermont average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.5%
- Total population: 38,160 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg3sp_0iY02Lim00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Rutland County

- Worried about global warming: 63.1%
--- 7.6% lower than Vermont average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.3%
- Total population: 48,354 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oiuZm_0iY02Lim00
Mwparenteau // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Orleans County

- Worried about global warming: 63.7%
--- 7.0% lower than Vermont average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.7%
- Total population: 21,692 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dCZOT_0iY02Lim00
Pixabay

#10. Bennington County

- Worried about global warming: 66.5%
--- 4.3% lower than Vermont average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.7%
- Total population: 28,941 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3z4i_0iY02Lim00
Stevage // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lamoille County

- Worried about global warming: 66.9%
--- 3.8% lower than Vermont average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.9%
- Total population: 20,152 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWKf5_0iY02Lim00
P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Caledonia County

- Worried about global warming: 67.0%
--- 3.7% lower than Vermont average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.8%
- Total population: 24,303 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mwcDZ_0iY02Lim00
Mfwills // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Grand Isle County

- Worried about global warming: 67.5%
--- 3.2% lower than Vermont average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.8%
- Total population: 5,787 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1noxCv_0iY02Lim00
j_m_d_imagery // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Windsor County

- Worried about global warming: 67.7%
--- 3.0% lower than Vermont average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.7%
- Total population: 45,192 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pFwAQ_0iY02Lim00
Agedgeek // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Orange County

- Worried about global warming: 68.3%
--- 2.5% lower than Vermont average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.6%
- Total population: 23,561 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RBZg2_0iY02Lim00
Jd4508 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Addison County

- Worried about global warming: 69.5%
--- 1.2% lower than Vermont average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.4%
- Total population: 30,539 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQYcg_0iY02Lim00
Justin.A.Wilcox // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 69.7%
--- 1.0% lower than Vermont average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 73.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.7%
- Total population: 47,267 people

Erika J Mitchell // Shutterstock

#2. Chittenden County

- Worried about global warming: 71.3%
--- 0.6% higher than Vermont average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 73.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 43.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.8%
- Total population: 133,504 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQvXp_0iY02Lim00
Ken Gallager // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Windham County

- Worried about global warming: 71.6%
--- 0.9% higher than Vermont average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 73.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.6%
- Total population: 35,105 people

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy