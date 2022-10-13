Counties most concerned about climate change in Vermont
Erika J Mitchell // Shutterstock
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Vermont using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Essex County
- Worried about global warming: 59.1%
--- 11.7% lower than Vermont average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%
- Total population: 5,108 people
Gerald Hann // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Franklin County
- Worried about global warming: 61.7%
--- 9.0% lower than Vermont average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.5%
- Total population: 38,160 people
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Rutland County
- Worried about global warming: 63.1%
--- 7.6% lower than Vermont average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.3%
- Total population: 48,354 people
Mwparenteau // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Orleans County
- Worried about global warming: 63.7%
--- 7.0% lower than Vermont average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.7%
- Total population: 21,692 people
Pixabay
#10. Bennington County
- Worried about global warming: 66.5%
--- 4.3% lower than Vermont average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.7%
- Total population: 28,941 people
Stevage // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Lamoille County
- Worried about global warming: 66.9%
--- 3.8% lower than Vermont average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.9%
- Total population: 20,152 people
P199 // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Caledonia County
- Worried about global warming: 67.0%
--- 3.7% lower than Vermont average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.8%
- Total population: 24,303 people
Mfwills // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Grand Isle County
- Worried about global warming: 67.5%
--- 3.2% lower than Vermont average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.8%
- Total population: 5,787 people
j_m_d_imagery // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Windsor County
- Worried about global warming: 67.7%
--- 3.0% lower than Vermont average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.7%
- Total population: 45,192 people
Agedgeek // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Orange County
- Worried about global warming: 68.3%
--- 2.5% lower than Vermont average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.6%
- Total population: 23,561 people
Jd4508 // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Addison County
- Worried about global warming: 69.5%
--- 1.2% lower than Vermont average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.4%
- Total population: 30,539 people
Justin.A.Wilcox // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Washington County
- Worried about global warming: 69.7%
--- 1.0% lower than Vermont average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 73.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.7%
- Total population: 47,267 people
Erika J Mitchell // Shutterstock
#2. Chittenden County
- Worried about global warming: 71.3%
--- 0.6% higher than Vermont average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 73.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 43.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.8%
- Total population: 133,504 people
Ken Gallager // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Windham County
- Worried about global warming: 71.6%
--- 0.9% higher than Vermont average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 73.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.6%
- Total population: 35,105 people
