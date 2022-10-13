ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Jazz at the Nest Concert of season set for Tuesday at AU

By Ashland Times Gazette
 4 days ago
The Ashland University Jazz Orchestra will perform its first Jazz at the Nest concert of the 2022-23 season 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesday in the Hawkins-Conard Student Center’s Eagle’s Nest. Admission is free of charge.

The AUJO, under the direction of Scott Garlock, a professor of music, has been providing the AU campus and greater Ashland community with jazz programming and internationally recognized jazz artists for more than 50 years. About 20 AU students, playing various saxophone, trombone, trumpet and rhythm instruments, make up this year’s ensemble.

Tuesday’s concert will feature selections ranging from “Basie to Brazil, Sinatra and Nat King Cole and gospel to 1960s jazz,” according to Garlock, and among the selections to be played are “Our Love is Here to Stay,” “Just a Closer Walk with Thee” and “Orange Colored Sky.”

