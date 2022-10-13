ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Blazing lesson: Families witness devastating power of house fires during Ashland live burn

By Zach Tuggle, Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UF1WX_0iY02FQQ00

ASHLAND − Children pointed and shrilled as flames leapt from a sofa and engulfed a curtain before billowing across the ceiling.

"That's just three minutes in," Capt. Mark Miller of the Ashland Fire Dept. reminded them.

The families were safe, though, because they were watching from across a parking lot downtown — firefighters had started the blaze as a Fire Prevention Week demonstration.

"This is everything you might find in a house, or an apartment, or a dorm room," Miller said. "It's couches, chairs, mattresses, and some fake curtains hanging on the wall."

Fire made possible by donated items

Among the nearly 100 onlookers Wednesday afternoon was the event's organizer, Sandra Hedlund Tunnell, executive director of Ashland Main Street.

"We really try to push that it's a good thing for the kids to learn," Tunnell said.

She moved the annual event to the county parking lot next to Corner Park for better exposure, a decision that proved effective as motorists slowed to watch smoke billow from the temporary structure.

Ahead of the demonstration, firefighters fashioned a miniature home with wood that had been donated by Farm & Home Hardware. The tiny building consisted of three small bedrooms — the middle room was connected to those on each side by doorways.

Ashland University donated the beds and other furniture items that were set on fire.

Every structure fire 'grows exponentially'

Firefighters kept the blaze simple. Next to the sofa in the middle room, they lit a pile of newspapers using standard kitchen matches. No accelerants were used.

The fire took a couple of minutes to spread to the couch, and then reached a point where it grew rapidly.

"This is just a normal fire," Miller said. "In four minutes, we basically had a fire from floor to ceiling."

Their expectation is that a fire will double in size every minute. It seems small at first, but the growth quickly becomes profound.

"It grows exponentially," Miller said.

Sleeping with bedroom doors closed can save lives

The fire captain pointed out to children and their families that one of the doorways in the demo structure was kept closed, while the other door was left open.

As the fire grew in the middle room, it spread through the open door and into the next bedroom. The room protected by the closed door, however, was kept safe from both smoke and flame.

"Just that small, hollow-core door can stop fire for minutes," Miller said. "Those minutes can save a life."

A closed door can buy enough time for someone to wake up, escape the home and call 9-1-1.

"We try to really stress the importance of having your bedroom door closed at night," Miller said. "You can prove over and over again how much it protects you just to close that bedroom door."

Live burn a good visual for families

It was the first time most of the children in attendance had ever seen such a large fire.

The fire captain explained that blazes are often started by electric blankets, smoking in bed, overheated phone chargers, faulty extension cords and space heaters.

"We go on 600-plus fire calls a year," Miller said.

Most of those are false alarms, but there are a handful of families who are displaced by avoidable fires annually.

That's why Ashland parents like Emily Gross brought their children to watch the fire. Her son, Clayton, 4, was both impressed and concerned by the display.

"It smelled disgusting," the boy exclaimed.

More importantly, he got to see firsthand the devastation that can come from unsafe behavior.

"I always tell him not to mess with candles and stuff," his mother said.

She hopes it's a lesson young Clayton never forgets. And it's a lesson the live burn made even more real for Gross.

"It was scary," she said. "It happened quickly."

ztuggle@gannett.com

419-564-3508

Twitter: @zachtuggle

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County high school student dies in car accident

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Canton Central Catholic High School was killed in a car accident Sunday evening, according to school officials. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Jacob Brown. “Our community is very sad to have to share the news of the loss of Jacob....
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Man, woman shot inside Canton apartment

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a shooting early Monday. Canton police said officers were called out to an apartment in the 1600 block of Oakmont Ave. N.W. around 3:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they said both victims were...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Vandals strike again at Holy Cross Cemetery in Brook Park

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Several mausoleums, two statues and altars were vandalized at Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark. The damage was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Sept. 22. Someone, using orange, black and green paint, sprayed the letters “T” and “M” and the words, “Yellow tape around his body,” “double home,” “HA HA” and “lie to me” on the statues and altars.
BROOK PARK, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Woman shot, man found dead on Elyria street

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Sunday afternoon, a 911 call to Elyria police reported a man laying in the roadway. When officers arrived in the 100 block of Denison Avenue, they say they found a man dead in the street with a firearm next to him. At the same time, police say, a 19-year-old female arrived […]
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police. Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a 911 call, according to a department press release. Police...
ELYRIA, OH
Outdoor Life

Crossbow Hunter Tags 240-Inch Buck, One of the Biggest in Ohio Buckmasters Records

A hunter in Ashland County, Ohio, tagged the trophy of a lifetime last weekend while hunting with his crossbow on private land. After killing the buck on Oct. 8, Abraham Yoder had it scored by Daryl Miller, a certified Buckmasters scorer who lives roughly an hour away from Yoder in Baltic. Miller gave the deer a final score of 239 and 7/8 inches. With a total of 29 scoreable points and some seriously heavy mass, he says it could be the biggest rack he’s ever come across. With that score, it’d be the fourth biggest Ohio buck taken in the Buckmasters records.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

Wooster woman killed in two-vehicle accident

A two vehicle accident yesterday afternoon in Ashland County claimed the life of a Wooster woman. The crash took place at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and County Road 2175. According to the Highway Patrol, 57-year old Gale Stauffer was westbound on 30 and attempting to turn left onto the county road when she pulled into the path of an eastbound semi. Stauffer was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital, while the semi driver, a 40-year old man from Mansfield, was checked out at the scene for minor injuries. The crash, which shut down 30 for about an hour and a half, remains under investigation.
whbc.com

Canton Woman Accused of Using Drugs While in Jail

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton woman faces several drug and other charges. This, after Carroll County jail corrections officers say she tried to snort heroin while behind bars on a drug possession arrest. JordanMillerNews says 45-year-old April Wagner was indicted last week by a session...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Two arrested in Summit County, car filled with possibly stolen items

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were arrested by Summit County deputies Sunday, with possibly stolen tools, coins and car converters recovered from their vehicle. According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Lombardo, 30, and Mysteria Pugh, 35, both of Akron, were pulled over for a license plate violation.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy