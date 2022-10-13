SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s less than a week remaining for people in South Dakota to register to vote. Ahead of this upcoming election, Secretary of State Steve Barnett said there’s nearly 593,000 active registered voters and 16,435 people eligible to register to vote but not registered. Those 16,435 possible voters will need to fill out a one-page paper form and turn it into the local county auditor’s office. The other way to register to vote is by filling out additional information when applying for a South Dakota driver’s license.

