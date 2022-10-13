I'm not excited about having hunters coming to South Dakota. Every year we lived on the farm they would trespass on our property without asking permission. There would be candy rappers beer bottles and new name at laying all over. When they leave my friend and Marian always Finds 5 to 7 dogs left behind by these people. They are disrespectful and rude. I know there's some good ones but the majority of them do not respect our no trespassing laws drinking and driving or drinking and hunting laws. If South Dakota brings that me in just so that they can get money shame on you once again greed is the root of all evil just as it is in South Dakota. South Dakota doesn't care about the farmland or the animals that they shoot. I even know somebody whose dog was shot for target practice! Out of state hunters stay off my property are you leaving a body bag.
Comments / 1