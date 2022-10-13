ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

I'm not excited about having hunters coming to South Dakota. Every year we lived on the farm they would trespass on our property without asking permission. There would be candy rappers beer bottles and new name at laying all over. When they leave my friend and Marian always Finds 5 to 7 dogs left behind by these people. They are disrespectful and rude. I know there's some good ones but the majority of them do not respect our no trespassing laws drinking and driving or drinking and hunting laws. If South Dakota brings that me in just so that they can get money shame on you once again greed is the root of all evil just as it is in South Dakota. South Dakota doesn't care about the farmland or the animals that they shoot. I even know somebody whose dog was shot for target practice! Out of state hunters stay off my property are you leaving a body bag.

KELOLAND TV

6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cold temps approaching record lows in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the forecast shows, KELOLAND is in for a very cold night. Warm weather is certainly on pause across KELOLAND as temperatures are forecast to take a big tumble the next couple of days. Here are the record lows tonight for a few select...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How much out-of-state hunters spend in SD during pheasant season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Out-of-state hunters drop a lot of money in South Dakota while they’re here during pheasant season. Hunters from across the U.S. flew into Sioux Falls Friday ahead of Saturday’s pheasant opener. They acknowledged that inflation has made the sport more expensive for them, but they say the opportunity to hunt in a pheasant hotspot is worth the added investment.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Voter registration shows South Dakota is changing

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — After voter registration closes on October 24 at 5 p.m. and final numbers are posted for South Dakota’s November 8 general election, Republicans could hold their largest lead in at least 50 years, with roughly double what’s in the Democrats column. And “No-Party Affiliation/Independents” could be right behind the Democrats.
ELECTIONS
KELOLAND TV

Cooler highs for the next couple days: Storm Center AM Update — Sunday, October 16

SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Today will be a little cooler than yesterday with highs only into the mid 40s to low 50s in eastern KELOLAND, and upper 40s to mid 50s in central and western South Dakota. We will have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. We will also regain the north to northwest wind throughout the day on Sunday with winds 15 to 25 MPH.
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Outgoing election officials support online voter registration in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s less than a week remaining for people in South Dakota to register to vote. Ahead of this upcoming election, Secretary of State Steve Barnett said there’s nearly 593,000 active registered voters and 16,435 people eligible to register to vote but not registered. Those 16,435 possible voters will need to fill out a one-page paper form and turn it into the local county auditor’s office. The other way to register to vote is by filling out additional information when applying for a South Dakota driver’s license.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KELOLAND TV

Kids dressed as cats for Halloween in South Dakota?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — So if you are kid in Scarville, Iowa, trick or treating this Halloween, you may be dressed as a cat. That’s the most popular costume in Iowa, according to AT &T which compiles information from multiple sources. Scarville is named a spooky-sounding town...
SCARVILLE, IA
kotatv.com

South Dakota is the sixth highest state for fatal semi-truck crashes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Personal injury lawyers examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and found that South Dakota is the sixth highest state when it comes to the percentage of fatal crashes involving large semi-trucks. The research found that 24 of the 191 vehicles involved in...
ACCIDENTS
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in South Dakota

If you live in South Dakota and you also happen to love seafood then here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Dakota that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious seafood.
KELOLAND TV

Inside KELOLAND: Heated discussion on legalizing marijuana in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Once again, South Dakota voters will determine the issue of legalizing marijuana in the state. Initiated Measure 27 would legalize marijuana in small amounts for people age 21 and older. On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, representatives in favor of IM 27 and against IM 27 shared their views in a heated, but civil, discussion on the issue. You can watch the full show in the player above.
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

The timbre of the 2023 SD teacher of the year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – 2023 South Dakota Teacher of the Year Alyssa Cassels has roots where she teaches; she graduated from Deuel High School. “I teach for the students,” said Cassels, who teaches fifth through 12th-grade band at the Deuel School District. “I fell in love with learning when I was a student at Deuel High School.”
HIGH SCHOOL
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota counties most concerned about climate change

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors...
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

A wild visit for some SDDOT workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota Department of Transportation maintenance workers got a four-legged visitor this week in the western part of the state. The SDDOT said Clayton Fosheim and Kathy Brown were visited by a mule deer who was interested in their weed-eating activities along Highway 44.
ANIMALS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: A moose on the loose in an Iowa cornfield

IOWA FALLS, Iowa — He was way above the corn. Diana Winner spent the morning scanning this cornfield with her binoculars, hoping for another glimpse of the moose. He was there all night. She first spotted the moose wandering through the field as she was driving her children to school.
IOWA STATE

