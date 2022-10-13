Derek Malevich pleads guilty in domestic violence murder of Kirsten Bicking

Multimedia project aims to shine light on domestic violence 02:17

DULUTH, Minn. – A Virginia man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with the murder of Kristen Bicking last year.

The St. Louis County Attorney's Office says Derek Malevich, 42, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and a count each of second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated witness tampering.

Bicking, 42, was killed on May 12, 2021. She had been in a relationship with Malevich.

The attorney's office says she "was known as a wonderful, caring woman who was taken from her family and friends far too soon," and her family will "carry her memory forward with them in their work to end domestic violence."

Malevich will be sentenced in late November, when he is expected to get 40 years in prison.

Derek Malevich St. Louis Co. Attorney's Office

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.