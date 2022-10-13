ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia, MN

Derek Malevich pleads guilty in domestic violence murder of Kirsten Bicking

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d1Z0y_0iY00wrt00

Multimedia project aims to shine light on domestic violence 02:17

DULUTH, Minn. – A Virginia man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with the murder of Kristen Bicking last year.

The St. Louis County Attorney's Office says Derek Malevich, 42, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and a count each of second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated witness tampering.

Bicking, 42, was killed on May 12, 2021. She had been in a relationship with Malevich.

The attorney's office says she "was known as a wonderful, caring woman who was taken from her family and friends far too soon," and her family will "carry her memory forward with them in their work to end domestic violence."

Malevich will be sentenced in late November, when he is expected to get 40 years in prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EgJZ9_0iY00wrt00
Derek Malevich St. Louis Co. Attorney's Office

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates
wadvocates.org
Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project
stpaulintervention.org
Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One
dayoneservices.org
Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United
esperanzaunited.org
Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX 21 Online

Man Charged In Cloquet Home Invasion, Assault

CLOQUET, Minn. — A Cloquet man has been charged in a home invasion and assault from earlier this year. Brendan Smith, 43, is accused of breaking into a house on Boulder Drive in Cloquet before strangling a woman inside while she was sleeping. The victim’s husband confronted Smith before...
CLOQUET, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Domestic Abuse Project takes holistic view on breaking cycle of abuse

MINNEAPOLIS -- Recent statistics show at least 26 people were killed last year in Minnesota by domestic violence. The Minnesota Domestic Abuse Project takes a holistic approach to breaking the abuse cycle.The organization provides -- from basic services like finding a safe place to stay, to advocacy, therapy for children and victims, as well for people who use violence. The program began in 1979.While some might express surprise that the project offers help to those who have used violence, DAP's Amirthini Keefe says they work on cases sometimes with both parties in the same room.At a gala this Thursday, supporters will hear from clients about how they're healing and from staff about how to help others.Their fall fundraiser is Thursday night. WCCO's Mike Augustyniak and Shayla Reaves are co-hosting the evening. It's totally free to stream the program, Between now and the end of the week, anyone who donates to DAP will have their contribution doubled.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested

(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
BARNESVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenager charged with killing 16-year-old boy in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 16-year-old boy faces charges for allegedly shooting and killing another teenager on Monday afternoon in St. Paul.The boy is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder while committing a felony. He is charged in Ramsey County, and prosecutors have moved to certify him as an adult.Witnesses near the alley behind the 1000 block of York Avenue said they heard two to five gunshots shortly after noon on Monday, charging documents say. Officers were called to the scene and found 16-year-old Antwan Calvin Watson lying on the ground with multiple gunshot...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Duluth woman pleads guilty for role in murder of Daniel Johnson

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Duluth woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to her role in the 2019 murder of Daniel Alan Johnson on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. Mia Sumner, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting murder in the second degree, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.Three others have pleaded guilty for their involvement in the murder. Alexia Cutbank and Daniel Barrett both pleaded guilty to one count each of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.RELATED: Alexia Cutbank, Mia Sumner charged in connection to 2019 murderCourt documents say that Cutbank and Barrett, along Sumner, entered a garage where Johnson was known to live on Aug. 12, 2019. Cutbank fired multiple shots, killing him and seriously injuring another victim.  Rose Siewert drove the three of them off Red Lake Indian Reservation. She pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in September. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled for Sumner.
DULUTH, MN
nbcrightnow.com

Chiawana High photography teacher sentenced to over 5 years in prison

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Jeffrey Whiston pleaded guilty on August 26 to charges related to a photo shoot with a student that was reported when a parent came forward regarding an inappropriate meeting between the teacher and a 16-year-old student. He’s been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and second-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
TRI-CITIES, WA
voiceofalexandria.com

Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis are looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Minneapolis police say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. Roberts is reportedly Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Who is funding fiery new ad accusing AG Keith Ellison of being "anti-cop"

MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a new commercial targeting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that features some serious accusations.The commercial claims that Ellison "has been anti-cop forever, cops know it," and that he "supports convicts." Political experts say that some of the accusations the group makes are misleading. Some of the scenes depicted in the ad are from Minneapolis, such as the ones that show the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. But at least one disturbing image is actually not from Minnesota. The carjacking scene where a person is dragged out of the car is the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
98K+
Followers
25K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy