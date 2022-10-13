ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Slightly less smoke today, rainy by Friday

SEATTLE - Thankfully, temperatures will be significantly cooler today compared to Sunday. There will also be slightly less smoke for the Puget Sound lowlands; however, haze will continue to plague many communities over the Cascades. Sunday, a strong combination of offshore winds, high pressure and a "thermal trough" pushed temps...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

We smashed our record high temperature Sunday

SEATTLE - It was a hot October day. We SMASHED our previous record (today) by 16 degrees, and we were 28 degrees above normal! That makes it the second-hottest day ever recorded in October's history. Monday will be significantly cooler. Marine air continues to push onshore, and temperatures have already...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Unhealthy air quality through Sunday with a shot at more record heat.

Seattle - The big weather story this weekend is the unhealthy air quality across the state. Saturday's skies were very hazy and smoky from fires burning around the region. Unfortunately, this will be the case through early Monday. While widespread haze polluted our air quality many of us saw record...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

8 Road Fire continues to grow in south Pierce County

Eatonville, WA. – Crews with multiple agencies have been battling the 8 Road Fire over the weekend. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says that 150 acres have burned as of Sunday. A spokesperson with the agency says air and ground crews have attacked the fire throughout the day, and ground crews will continue work throughout the night.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Pikes/Pines | That sound you heard over Capitol Hill in the middle of the night might have been a bird

Despite sirens, airplanes, and the overall hum of the city, it is still possible to hear them traveling overhead at night. Not every bird calls during migration, but I expect to hear the thin “seeps” of sparrows and plaintive whispers of thrushes when I step outside on an ideal night in the spring or fall. The weeks between the end of September and just about now are peak travel times for birds pouring south for their wintering grounds. The night before writing this, around 300,000 birds moved over King County.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Body of 71-year-old woman discovered in Green Lake

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a body was found in Green Lake on Sunday morning. Police told KING 5 they received a call of a body floating near the southeast corner of Green Lake just before 10 a.m. Sunday. When police responded, they found a 71-year-old woman floating in Green Lake. Crews then recovered the body and provided it to the medical examiner.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Here comes the rain again ... eventually: Today So Far

Rain is — finally — on the horizon for Washington ... eventually. Health experts are concerned about the flu season ahead. Spoiler alert: Prices are still high. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 12, 2022. Rain is — finally — on the...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Eclipse the dog, famous for riding Seattle buses by herself, dies at age 10

SEATTLE - A Seattle-area dog who shot to national viral fame for riding King County Metro buses by herself has died at the age of 10. Eclipse, the half Mastiff, half black lab, gained notoriety for taking herself to the dog park on the bus. Her owner, Jeff Young, said that he used to take her to the Belltown dog park daily via bus. One day, he wasn't paying attention and she got antsy, so she got herself on the bus and got off at the dog park.
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

Dungeness River system to close to all fishing

SEQUIM – Fishing is shutting down on another pair of local waterways. Beginning Sunday, the Dungeness and Gray Wolf rivers will be closed to all fishing due to low water conditions. State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say the closure covers all species and runs the entire length...
SEQUIM, WA
q13fox.com

Caught on camera: Thieves steal Halloween decorations from Tacoma family

TACOMA, Wash. - Weeks before Halloween, a Tacoma family had their holiday decorations stolen from their yard again and this time they caught the thieves on camera. Mikalyn Sharp and her kids decorate their home for Halloween every year. "I have people that come around and they take pictures and...
TACOMA, WA

