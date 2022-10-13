ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Cities Film Fest to bring 140 movies to movie fans

By WCCO Staff
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twin Cities are going Hollywood, starting next week.

A documentary on Hope Breakfast Bar is one of 140 movies you can see at this year's Twin Cities Film Fest. The festival is also your chance some of the year's best films before anyone else.

The opening night film is director Chinonye Chukwu's "Till," which tells the story of Mamie Till Mobley, the mother of Emmet Till, whose brutal 1955 murder at age 14 is thought to have fueled the ensuing civil rights movement for Black equality in the ensuing decades. "Till" screens Thursday, Oct. 20.

The closing night selection is "Empire of Light," starring Olivia Colman and directed by Sam Mendes, his first film since the Oscar-winning "1917." The movie is described as a love story set in the '80s, with strong "magic of cinema" overtones. That film screens Saturday, Oct. 29.

And, as the centerpiece "Spotlight" selection, director Maria Schrader's "She Said," the story of how two New York Times reporters broke the story that helped launch the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment.

Also included in the fest's program is a series devoted to spotlighting projects that address climate change, a focus on female and BIPOC filmmakers, locally-produced shorts and features, and more.

Click here for the full schedule and ticket information. Tickets will range from $9 online and $12 in person, to $20 for the opening, closing and "Spotlight" features. Movies are showing at Showplace ICON Theater in St. Louis Park.

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

