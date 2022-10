Metro League football statistical leaders through Week 6

Here are the Metro League leaders through six weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.

Passing yards

Drew Nees, Sunset - (111 - 165) 1,082 yards

Hunter Borter, Beaverton - (78 - 144) 854 yards

Alex Ingalls, Mountainside - (66 - 109) 842 yards

Jacob Hutchinson, Jesuit - (46 - 74) 684 yards

Nolan Keeney, Westview - (55 - 102) 539 yards

Passing TDs

Alex Ingalls, Mountainside - 10 TDs (2 interceptions)

Drew Nees, Sunset - 10 TDs (7 interceptions)

Hunter Borter, Beaverton - 7 TDs (5 interceptions)

Jacob Hutchinson, Jesuit - 6 TDs (3 interceptions)

Nolan Keeney, Westview - 3 TDs (5 interceptions)

Rushing yards

Payton Roth, Jesuit - 1,143 yards on 101 carries

Jordan Fisher, Westview - 1,064 yards on 151 carries

Aaron rey Simpson, Mountainside - 269 yards on 35 carries

Dez Valencia, Beaverton - 258 yards on 56 carries

Drew Nees, Sunset - 215 yards on 97 carries

Noah Staley, Jesuit - 209 yards on 22 carries

Jared Lang, Mountainside - 201 yards on 35 carries

Owen Scholes, Sunset - 189 yards on 57 carries

Ian Salbeda, Mountainside - 175 yards on 44 carries

Rushing TDs

Jordan Fisher, Westview - 14 TDs

Payton Roth, Jesuit - 14 TDs

Jared Lang, Mountainside - 6 TDs

Lonnie Burt, Jesuit - 5 TDs

Dez Valencia, Beaverton - 3 TDs

Thatcher Killian, Jesuit - 3 TDs

Receiving yards

Jace Burton, Jesuit - 491 yards on 25 receptions

Brayden Boe, Mountainside - 321 yards on 15 receptions

Cole Massar, Sunset - 313 yards on 35 receptions

Jaydon McBreen, Westview - 223 yards on 16 receptions

Emmit Simpson, Beaverton - 211 yards on 21 receptions

Dez Valencia, Beaverton - 173 yards on 18 receptions

Oliver Leubkert, Beaverton - 164 yards on 12 receptions

Quinn O’Connor, Mountainside - 156 yards on 13 receptions

Addison Schinderle, Beaverton - 150 yards on 14 receptions

Receiving TDs

Brayden Boe, Mountainside - 5 TDs

Jace Burton, Jesuit - 5 TDs

Oliver Leubkert, Beaverton - 4 TDs

Cole Massar, Sunset - 3 TDs

Max Odom, Sunset - 3 TDs

Samuel Pimentel, Mountainside - 2 TDs

Jaydon McBreen, Westview - 2 TDs

Tackles

Jacient Cox, Sunset - 63 tackles

Jeff McMillan, Sunset - 43 tackles

Cole Massar, Sunset - 40 tackles

Griffin Jevning, Sunset - 38 tackles

Blake Hurley, Sunset - 37 tackles

Madden Tanuvasa, Mountainside - 33 tackles

Jared Lang, Mountainside - 28 tackles

Gunner Jorgensen, Westview - 27 tackles

Tackles for loss

Jonathan Berrien, Mountainside - 6 tackles for loss

Gunner Jorgensen, Westview - 6 tackles for loss

Campbell Sager, Westview - 6 tackles for loss

James Richardson, Mountainside - 5 tackles for loss

Jacient Cox, Sunset - 4.5 tackles for loss

Madden Tanuvasa, Mountainside - 4 tackles for loss

Jason Cephus, Westview - 4 tackles for loss

Jeff McMillan, Sunset - 4 tackles for loss

Sacks

Jason Cephus, Westview - 4 sacks

Gunner Jorgensen, Westview - 3 sacks

Campbell Sager, Westview - 3 sacks

Jonathan Berrien, Mountainside - 2 sacks

Kevin Cassidy, Mountainside - 2 sacks

Interceptions

Cole Massar, Sunset - 2 interceptions

Jace Burton, Jesuit - 2 interceptions

Griffin Jevning, Sunset - 2 interceptions

Jaydon McBreen, Westview - 2 interceptions

Brayden Boe, Mountainside - 2 interceptions

Quinn O’Connor, Mountainside - 2 interceptions

Fumble recoveries

Julius Christensen, Jesuit - 3 fumble recoveries

Jacob Munly, Westview - 2 fumble recoveries

Nonffensive TDs

Cole Massar, Sunset – 3 TDs

