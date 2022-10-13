Read full article on original website
Check out 70 photos as St. Charles football hosts Stockbridge featuring homecoming court
ST. CHARLES, MI – St. Charles faced Stockbridge at St. Charles High School on Friday, Oct. 14 for a high school football game during the eighth week of the season. The Bulldogs also celebrated homecoming, senior night and their 100th year of football. Aside from those celebrations, the Panthers...
Aside from snow, current storm will come with uncomfortable wind, solid cold rain
The same storm that should bring very heavy October snow to northern Michigan will swirl stiff winds across all of Michigan. Along with the wind and cold will come a soaking rain. While this won’t be a wind blast the likes of a November windstorm, it will be rough to...
Massive waves topping 15 feet smash into Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI-- Lake Michigan was in an October fury, as gale-force winds from the northwest whipped up some massive waves along the shoreline Monday afternoon. MLive photographers captured images of waves crashing into several of Michigan’s iconic lighthouses.
See when and where to find waves as tall as 19 feet on Lake Michigan, 24 feet on Lake Superior
The current storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast. Waves are going to be incredible in size and come during daylight hours. Here’s when and where you can see the monster waves. This is an early date for this kind of continuous wind strength in a storm. We...
Michigan has a top 10 rattiest city, with 2 more in top 50
There are three Michigan cities in Orkin’s Top 50 Rattiest Cities List. The good news is Cleveland, Ohio, is rattier than all Michigan cities. Detroit ranked as the ninth rattiest city in the United States in Orkin’s recently released list that ranks metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments - commercial and residential - performed from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022. But it wasn’t as ratty as Cleveland, which came in eighth.
More than two dozen photos of celebrities we saw in Michigan this weekend
NOVI, MI - Tens of thousands of people descended upon Michigan this weekend to meet some of their favorite celebrities from many different genres of pop culture at Motor City Comic Con, Michigan’s largest comic con, which held its second event of the year. From “Doctor Who” and “Hocus...
Oakland County man; ‘I felt like I couldn’t breathe!’ after winning $549,033 jackpot
LANSING, MI -- A lottery player from Oakland County went from being dejected to being elated after he won a $549,033 jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Super Lucky 7′s Fast Cash game. “I bought two Fast Cash tickets while I was at the store, a Super Lucky 7′s...
Toys R Us returns to Michigan with 14 locations now open; here’s where to find them
Those who didn’t want to grow up can rejoice as Toys R Us has returned to Michigan. Four years after the toy retailer shuttered the doors on all of its stores, the company is back on a smaller scale and has opened 14 locations inside Macy’s stores in Michigan.
First snowman appears outside National Weather Service office in Michigan
GAYLORD, MI - Meteorologists at the National Weather Service are finding creative ways to enjoy this late fall storm that’s bringing snow to parts of Michigan. While the Lower Peninsula is not getting socked like areas of the U.P. - which has some spots reporting snowfall in the double-digit inches - forecasters at the NWS office in Gaylord managed to ball together enough of the white stuff falling there early today to give us our first snowman of the season. The snowman even had a pet.
Gale Warnings for Great Lakes, waves up to 24 feet during early winter storm
An early winter storm pushing into the Upper Peninsula Monday and Tuesday could lay down more than 18 inches of snow across some areas there, and a few inches of snow in the Lower Peninsula - but it’s also going to be packing a punch with high winds. This has spawned warnings of storm-force winds and gales across Lake Superior and portions of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.
Snow coming to Lower Michigan; Here’s what you need to know
A very early season snow system will bring some accumulation to patchy areas, even as far south as southern Lower Michigan. The Upper Peninsula will have an all-out snowstorm. With such an early season snow, the trick is to figure out how much snow will melt as it hits the ground. The ground surface will still have temperatures in the 40s during the daylight and above freezing in the mid-to-upper-30s at night.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Halloween treats from Heidi’s Darn Good Cookies
SAGINAW, MI – Heidi’s Darn Good Cookies is offering special Halloween cookies to treat yourself or someone else this spooky season. Customers can pre-order Halloween cookies and Halloween cookie pies until Wednesday, Oct. 26. Halloween cookies pies are $20, decorative sugar cookies are $30 a dozen and other cookies are $24 a dozen.
Scholten has big cash advantage over Gibbs in final month of West Michigan congressional race
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Democrat Hillary Scholten entered October with a significant cash advantage over Republican John Gibbs in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District race, new campaign finance reports show. Scholten, an immigration attorney from Grand Rapids, raised $1.5 million between July 14 and Sept. 30, more than three...
New $40M lodge at Hocking Hills State Park: terrific views from every room
LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s most remarkable state park finally has an overnight lodge that matches its grandeur. The Lodge at Hocking Hills opened last weekend and immediately became a magnet for visitors and locals alike. “It exceeds expectations,” said Sue Karshner, from nearby Lake Logan. “We’ve been waiting...
Barack Obama to rally with Michigan Dems in Detroit Oct. 29
Former President Barack Obama will return to Detroit for a rally supporting Democrats on Oct. 29, 10 days before the Nov. 8 general election. A press release from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s campaign announcing the appearance said Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and other Democrats would join Obama for a get out the vote rally. Registration is open to the public here.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: D&W’s Street Eatery provides Latin American BBQ
FENTON, MI - Smokin Street Tacos, Wide Load Nachos, Dirty Smoked Burritos, and Barbeque Black Beans. D&W’s Street Eatery, a Fenton-based food truck, advertises as a Latin American restaurant and has everything people look for, including a vegan option. Dana Ahrenberg began working in restaurants at 14 years old,...
Pickup hits gas line after crash, setting house ablaze in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A car crash started a house fire Monday in Southwest Michigan. At about 7:33 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, two vehicles were being driven south Barron Lake Road near Mannix Street, in Howard Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. One of the drivers, a...
Proposal 1 aims to shake up Michigan government, but for better or worse?
Michigan has the strictest term limits in the nation. The state is also one of only two with no financial disclosure requirements for elected officials. By amending Michigan’s Constitution, Proposal 1 would change both those things. It would rejigger term limits and provide a measure of financial disclosure where there was none before.
High wind warning issued for Mackinac Bridge
ST. IGNACE, MI – A high wind warning has been issued by the Mackinac Bridge Authority due to winds of 20-34 mph whipping through the Straits of Mackinac. The authority is warning all motorists preparing to cross the bridge. All drivers are instructed to turn on their flashers, limit speed to 20 mph, use the outside lane and “exercise appropriate caution.”
Seven to campaign for three openings on St. Charles council in November
ST. CHARLES, MI — Seven candidates will pursue three open spots on the 7-member St. Charles Village Council during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Jaime Browne-Faughnan, Dane Couture, Troy Freed, Paul B. Ginderski, Jayme Kendall, Darci Ann McSweyn and Marie Roe will pursue the 4-year trustee seats. Roe is the lone incumbent of the group.
