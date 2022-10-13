ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the St. Louis Cardinals can fix their pitching drought

The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t developed a top pitcher in a while. A philosophy change and a generational talent could change that. In the early 2010s, the St. Louis Cardinals were a pitching development factory. Every year, they seemed to churn out elite pitchers who would find spots in the rotation. Sometimes there was such a glut of talent that pitchers who would usually start would be placed in the bullpen because of a lack of space.
Kyle Schwarber’s Phillies NLCS comments will hurt Red Sox fans

In her 2021 hit “deja vu,” Olivia Rodrigo sings,. In between the chorus and the verse (ooh) (I love you) Played you the song she’s singing now when she’s with you. These lyrics are taking on new meaning for Boston Red Sox fans as they watch Kyle Schwarber celebrate every postseason round his new team, the Philadelphia Phillies, conquers. They clinched the first-ever third Wild Card (and their first Wild Card in franchise history) to end the longest postseason drought in the National League, steamrolled the St. Louis Cardinals in the three-game Wild Card series, and then blew the doors off the defending-champion Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. This week, they’ll take on the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
Jacob deGrom rumors: 3 possible landing spots for New York Mets pitcher

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom could be one of the more fascinating pitchers in free agency. There is no question that he is one of the best pitchers in the game when he is on the mound. The problem is that getting him on the mound has been tenuous at best over the past two years. Shoulder and forearm woes have kept deGrom to just 26 appearances over the past two seasons, and at 34 years old, it is fair to wonder if he will be able to put together a full season on the mound again.
New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians: 3 bold predictions for Game 5

A trip to the ALCS is on the line as the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees square off in the Bronx on Monday night in Game 5 of the ALDS. With each team winning a game inside the other’s home stadium, the evenly-matched ALDS best-of-five series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has had plenty of drama. What will happen at Yankee Stadium on Monday night (first pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. (Eastern) and will be televised by TBS)?
