Police find suspicious package in Druid Park prompting road closures
BALTIMORE-- Police are investigating a suspicious package found in Druid Hill Park, according to a release Sunday afternoon.Officers responded at 11:07 a.m., to the 3000 block of Swann Drive, where they found a suspicious item.Baltimore Police Department and Fire Department personnel have blocked off portions of the park and adjacent roadways, to include 1-83 during this investigation. Police ask that you please avoid these areas until further notice. Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.
Man dies in crash in Montgomery County
One man has died and two other people were injured in a crash in Montgomery County on Saturday night.
foxbaltimore.com
Bel Air home goes up in flames Saturday night
Bel Air, Md. (WBFF) — The Bel Air Fire Company says a home went up into flames last night in Harford County. The fire company said a neighbor discovered the fire at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the Unit block of West Riding Drive. The fire was come from the...
Police: Road closed due to fire activity in Harford County
A road closure is in place for Troyer Road between Hunter Mill Road and Norrisville Road due to fire activity, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.
One dead, one flown to hospital after car, truck crash in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers were investigating a collision between a car and truck that killed the car’s driver. The driver of the truck had to be flown to the hospital for treatment. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack were in the area of U.S. Route […]
Police investigate burned body found in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- Police are investigating a burned body found Sunday morning in East Baltimore, according to a release.Officers responded at 11:11 a.m. to the 1000 block of East 20th Street, near the intersection of Kennedy Avenue where they found an unidentifyed male body burned. When officers arrived at the scene, Baltimore City Fire Department were extinguishing the fire. The remains of the victim were then located. Fire Department personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.The body will be taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and identification.This incident is under the investigation; homicide detectives ask anyone who has information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.
Police investigate fatal motorcycle accident near Wilmington, Delaware
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident near Wilmington.
‘I Smelled Burning Plastic’: Burned Body Discovered In East Baltimore
Baltimore County to break ground on new Recreation Activity Center in Rosedale
ROSEDALE, MD—The Department of Recreation and Parks will host a groundbreaking later this week to celebrate the first new Recreation Activity Center “RAC” in Baltimore County. The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Rosedale RAC at McCormick Elementary School.
Stolen ATM, van recovered near Belair Road following Northeast Baltimore crime spree
BALTIMORE -- City officers recovered a minivan and a damaged ATM from an alleyway in the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood of Belair-Edison on Saturday, according to authorities.Police on patrol in the area were alerted to the presence of the minivan and ATM behind the 2700 block of Pelham Avenue at 12:46 p.m., police said.The blue van sat with its sliding door ajar in the alleyway. Rolls of receipt paper sat inside of it while a handicap tag hung on the rearview mirror.The ATM lay beside it amid green trash cans and blue recycling bins.The officer assigned to the recovery effort examined...
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH AT INTERSECTION OF U.S. ROUTE 40 AND HARMONY ROAD IN FREDERICK COUNTY, MARYLAND
FREDERICK, MD (October 15, 2022) - – The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday evening in Frederick County. Shortly before 9:20 P.M. on Friday, October 14, 2022 Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to the area of U.S. Route 40 and Harmony Road in Frederick, Maryland for a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Toyota Prius, driven by Donald Frederick Reineke, 89, of Frederick, Maryland, was traveling north on Harmony Road and attempted to cross U.S. Route 40.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Middletown area on early Saturday morning. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:23 a.m., a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway (Route 13). At the time, a 2018 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Route 13 within the left lane of travel and was proceeding north from the intersection with Hyetts Corner Road. In the area north of the Route 1 overpass the Dodge, for unknown reasons, left the roadway and entered into the grass median. The Dodge proceeded across the grass median and entered into the left lane of Route 13 northbound, directly into the path of the Ford. The Dodge struck the front and driver side of Ford for a point of impact. The Dodge then came to rest within the left lane of northbound Route 13 and the Ford came to a rest within the right shoulder of northbound Route 13.
Bay Net
Deputies Investigating Fatal Vehicle Crash In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, Md. — On October 15, 2022, at approximately 2:07 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of Southern Maryland Boulevard (MD Route 4) and Ward Road in Dunkirk, for a serious motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival,...
Police investigate a shooting that killed an identified male in Southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A male was shot and killed Saturday night in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers responded to a reported shooting at 10:48 p.m. on the Unit block of South Monastery Avenue, where they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.The identified victim was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and pronounced dead by medical personnel.This incident is under investigation. Homicide detectives ask anyone who has information about this incident to call at 410-396-2100.
Towson man pleads guilty to fatal 2021 shooting in Trader Joe’s parking lot
TOWSON, MD—A Towson man has pled guilty to killing a man in a Trader Joe’s parking lot last year. Kevin Sharp, 22, on Monday pled guilty to first-degree murder in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County for the killing of Barry Ransom. On October 25, 2021, Baltimore County...
Baltimore police discover burning body, homicide detectives assume investigation
foxbaltimore.com
Devastated by floods in recent years, Ellicott City unveils new defense
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WBFF) — State and Howard County officials celebrated the completion of a new pond designed to protect flood-prone Ellicott City from dangerous waters. The pond -- which can hold enough stormwater to cover a football field 13 feet high -- will be dry most of the year. But its upstream location will allow it to collect excess stormwater before its reaches the historic mill town.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 3 homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in Baltimore last week:. 56-year-old Stephen Sloman was killed on October 13, 2022, in the 4800 block of Reisterstown Road. 23-year-old Antonio Wilkins was killed on October 14, 2022, in the 2600 block of West Patapsco...
Dropped iPhone may help police arrest person who robbed pizza delivery driver in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone who robbed a pizza delivery driver Sunday night left something behind: an iPhone. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the robbery took place in the 200 block of Mountain Ridge Ct. in Glen Burnie. The delivery driver who said he was robbed drove […]
