The Lima News midseason Big Ten power rankings

Here are my Big Ten power rankings at midseason:

1. Ohio State (6-0). Even injuries to key players haven’t slowed down the Buckeyes.

2. Michigan (6-0). If Michigan beats Penn State on Saturday it probably will be undefeated when it plays Ohio State.

3. Penn State (5-0). Penn State had a bye week last week to prepare for Michigan.

4. Illinois (5-1). The Illini got their first win over Iowa since 2008 last week and continue to surprise people.

5. Minnesota (4-1). Minnesota was 4-0 with running back Mohamed Ibrahim in the lineup before losing to Purdue without him because of a sprained ankle. He is expected to play against Illinois on Saturday.

6. Purdue (4-2). Back to back road wins at Minnesota and Maryland announced the Boilermakers as a Big Ten West contender.

7. Maryland (4-2). The Terrapins’ only Big Ten win is over Michigan State.

8. Wisconsin (3-3). If Wisconsin had played all season like it did in a 42-7 win over Northwestern last Saturday, Paul Chryst would still be its coach.

9. Iowa (3-3). Iowa’s offense has scored seven touchdowns in six games. Its defense is very good, though, and gives up only 9.8 points a game.

10. Nebraska (3-3). The Cornhuskers are 2-1 since Scott Frost was fired.

11. Rutgers (3-3). Rutgers’ biggest problem is its passing game. It ranks No. 114 nationally in passing yardage.

12. Indiana (3-3). The Hoosiers rank thirteenth in the Big Ten in scoring and last in points allowed. That’s not a winning formula.

13. Michigan State (2-4). An 11-win season last year created big expectations but the Spartans don’t have the talent to back them up.

14. Northwestern (1-5). Northwestern hasn’t won since its season opener against Nebraska.