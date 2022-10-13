Read full article on original website
West Monroe PD helps to avoid children from consuming tainted Halloween candy
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Halloween is around the corner, and the West Monroe Police Department’s Street Crimes and K9 Unit is reminding families to remain safe when accepting snacks from strangers while going out trick-or-treating. Concerns about the consumption of fentanyl and other illegal drugs are growing across...
Spooky Science Night at LDCC
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you are looking for a fun thrill, Louisiana Delta Community College of Monroe is hosting Spooky Science Night at the LDCC Monroe Campus Tuesday, October 18th. LDCC Public Relations Director Darian Atkins said this event is for the whole family. “If you want to jump...
Submit photos: Halloween & Fall 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Do you have Halloween and/or fall decorations that are just to die for? We would love to see pictures, as would the rest of the community!. Submit your photos of Halloween & fall decorations from the 2022 year at the link below.
Biedenharn Museum and Gardens honors Emy-Lou Biedenharn with birthday tea
Biedenharn Museum and Gardens honors Emy-Lou Biedenharn with birthday tea. Farmers promote agricultural industry at 163rd Mississippi State Fair. Farmers promote agricultural industry at 163rd Mississippi State Fair. Determining flood insurance rates in Louisiana. Updated: 8 hours ago. Residents in Northeast Louisiana can get discounts on their flood insurance through...
Morning fire destroys south Monroe home
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department is investigating what caused a home on South 12th St. in Monroe to catch fire. MFD responded to the scene after a neighbor called in a house fire shortly before noon. MFD Chief of Investigations ShaBrodrick Jones says nobody was home during...
Ouachita Valley Branch Library presents NELA musician for Pumpkin Bash
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Valley Branch Library welcomed Elizabeth Vidos, who’s also known as “LadyChops”, for Pumpkin Bash Saturday afternoon. Pumpkin Bash is a children’s book festival held by the Ouachita Parish Public Library System. LadyChops is a percussionist from south Louisiana who...
Monday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge celebrates 25th anniversary
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge celebrated its 25th anniversary Saturday morning with its annual Fall Celebration. The celebration was a day of family fun that’s part of National Wildlife Refuge Week. Before wildlife activities kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 10 a.m., families participated in a nature walk, beginning at 9 a.m. at the boat launch parking lot.
Getting vote ready in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The General Election is Tuesday, November 8. Ouachita Parish Registrar of Voters Isabelle Butler said the deadline to register online is Tuesday, October 18th. “Anything you want to know to pertain to voter registration can be done online. You can change your name, and political party...
ULM Wind Ensemble hosts concert in honor of the late Dr. Derle Long
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The ULM Wind Ensemble will be having a concert on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in honor of the late Dr. Derle Long. The concert was planned and prepared by Dr. Long himself before his death. Re-titled “Dancing in Memory” in honor of Long, the performance will showcase dance music from a variety of cultures and regions.
Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus Roadshow makes stop in Monroe
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus Roadshow made a stop in Monroe on October 17th. The delegation updated residents on issues like redistricting and criminal justice reform while urging voters to head to the polls for the midterm elections. “People understand that the count is there,” Chairman...
La Tech Students alerted about armed robbery suspect possibly near campus
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech Police confirmed to KNOE that a “tech alert” went out Saturday evening, alerting students of a possible armed robbery suspect. Campus police said an armed robbery is believed to have occurred off-campus in Ruston on Saturday, October 15. Police say to be aware of a possible armed robbery suspect on Louisiana Tech’s campus, wearing all black. As we get more information, we will update this article.
Grambling falls to Florida A&M in the final seconds
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Tigers lose their second straight game in heart breaking fashion. Grambling scored a touchdown to give them a lead with 10 second remaining but it was called back due to offensive pass interference, ultimately they would fall to Florida A&M 20-16 the final. The G-Men get a well needed bye week but they are back at home against Alcorn State on October 29th.
Ouachita holds on to beat Ash, West Monroe extends winning streak against West Ouachita and Ruston s
Watch these highlights from week 7 of Friday Night Blitz!. Mayor/SEDD go back to the drawing board over funding. Mayor Ellis offered a $1 million TIF on the condition SEDD doesn’t ask residents to tax themselves for improvements.
