1,100+ Minnesotans died in 2021 because of binge drinking
MINNEAPOLIS -- A sobering revelation suggests Minnesotans may want to rethinking their drinking habits.
Recent data from the CDC found that over 1,100 Minnesotans died in 2021 as a result of binge drinking. That's more than homicide and suicide combined.
That statistic from the CDC also represents one of highest rates of alcohol abuse in the country .
If you or someone you know needs help with their addiction, you can call the 24/7 Mental Health and Addiction Services Connection hotline .
Other resources and information:
- Allina Health : The good (and bad) of alcohol
- Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation : Drug & alcohol rehab
- NIAAA : Treatment for Alcohol Problems: Finding and Getting Help
Comments / 10