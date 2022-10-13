1,100+ Minnesotans died in 2021 because of binge drinking

MINNEAPOLIS -- A sobering revelation suggests Minnesotans may want to rethinking their drinking habits.

Recent data from the CDC found that over 1,100 Minnesotans died in 2021 as a result of binge drinking. That's more than homicide and suicide combined.

That statistic from the CDC also represents one of highest rates of alcohol abuse in the country .

If you or someone you know needs help with their addiction, you can call the 24/7 Mental Health and Addiction Services Connection hotline .

Other resources and information: