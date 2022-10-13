The menopause is a factor in why some marriages break down, a new survey has found.According to the survey by the Family Law Menopause Project and Newson Health Research and Education, eight out of 10 women experiencing marriage difficulties said the symptoms of the perimenopause or menopause put a strain on their family life.Menopause can begin months or years before your last period and can last up to four years after your last period.Physical symptoms of menopause include hot flushes, difficulty sleeping and night sweats, while mental symptoms include low mood and anxiety, low libido, and difficulty concentrating.The survey...

