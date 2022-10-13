Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Authorities respond to empty migrant vessel in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a possible migrant landing on the shore of Fort Lauderdale Beach. 7SkyForce captured an empty makeshift boat found on the sand near Sunrise Boulevard just after 8 a.m., Monday. According to police, the vessel washed up vacant after the Coast Guard removed...
WSVN-TV
Small plane crashes into Miramar home’s roof
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane reportedly crashed into a home in a Miramar neighborhood, with the pilot still trapped inside. Miramar Fire Rescue units responded to the scene on 2241 Jamaica Drive, late Monday morning. The aircraft crashed into a home just south of North Perry Airport and came...
Click10.com
Vehicle consumed by fire in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to put out a car that was engulfed in flames in Fort Lauderdale. It happened near Northwest 11th Street and 8th Avenue on Sunday morning. Cell phone video showed crews extinguishing the fire. No injures were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of...
WSVN-TV
Police end search for woman missing from Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Special Victims has ended its search for a missing 31-year-old woman. Yuslay Gil was recovered by police in healthy condition, Monday. She was last seen in the area of Coral Way around 10 p.m., Sunday. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
Vehicle Crash Kills Woman in Coral Springs
A 79-year-old woman was killed in a fatal automobile crash Saturday night in Coral Springs, authorities said. The crash happened in the area of the Sawgrass Expressway and Coral Ridge Drive around 10:20 p.m., according to the Coral Springs Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, a police spokesman said. Police...
Pedestrian Killed In North Broward Hit And Run
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was struck and killed by a car in North Broward County, and now the Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating the suspect. BSO issued this advisory mid-day Monday: “Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Crews repair sewage main break that led Miami Beach officials to advise limiting water use
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Miami Beach are cleaning up following a sewer main break. Cleanup efforts were underway near 69th Street and Indian Creek Drive on Saturday after crews repaired the ruptured line. 7News cameras on Friday night captured sewage water that spilled out, forcing officials to...
WSVN-TV
Woman charged with animal deprivation after over 100 cats found in Pompano Beach trailer
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is facing charges in a case of animal neglect. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, more than 100 cats were rescued last week from unhealthy living conditions. The felines were taken to the Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center...
Man killed in shooting on Lake Victoria Drive
A man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning on Lake Victoria Drive near West Palm Beach. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Click10.com
Surveillance video captures 2 thieves stealing goat from Davie farm
DAVIE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows the moment a goat was stolen from a farm over the weekend in Davie. The farm owner says this isn’t the first time an animal has been stolen there. This time, it was two individuals who took a loved goat, and now...
Click10.com
Argument inside Miami Beach McDonald’s leads to fatal shooting
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old man is facing charges after an argument inside a McDonald’s in Miami Beach led to a fatal shooting last week, authorities confirmed. Aleks Dimitrov, who police say lives on the streets of Miami, was arrested Friday morning on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
NBC Miami
Driver Tries to Run Miami-Dade Police Car Off Road During Pursuit, Ends Up Crashing
An investigation is underway after a driver tried to run a police officer off the road during a pursuit and ended up crashing into a bus, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Investigators said officers arrived at Carver Drive and Lincoln Boulevard a little after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, where several...
WSVN-TV
Driver in custody after police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit came to a crashing end in Southwest Miami-Dade, leading officers to take one driver into custody. Cellphone video posted to social media by Only in Dade captured Miami-Dade Police as they apprehended the motorist near the intersection of Southwest 120th Street and 117th Avenue, Sunday night.
NBC Miami
Multiple People Hospitalized After Fiery Crash in Oakland Park
Multiple people were rushed to the hospital after a fiery crash in Oakland Park Saturday night. The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of the 1300 block of East Oakland Park Boulevard. Oakland Park Fire Rescue said six people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
WSVN-TV
Armored truck driver in distress transported; bullet hole seen in vehicle’s window
MIAMI (WSVN) - An armored truck driver encountered danger on the job in Midtown Miami. City of Miami Police officers on Saturday surrounded the truck in the area of Northeast 36th Street and North Miami Avenue. 7News cameras captured a bullet hole in the window of the truck’s door.
Click10.com
Roach issues found twice, but restaurant not ordered shut?
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Last week, inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspected 381 eating establishments in Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Records show 272 inspections occurred in District 1(Miami-Dade/Monroe) and 109 occurred in District 2 (Broward and Palm Beach). No places were...
WSVN-TV
RV catches fire behind Cutler Bay house, flames spread to home
CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters stopped fast-moving flames in Cutler Bay. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, an RV in the back of a house caught fire, which then spread to the home on Southwest 92nd Avenue, near Cutler Ridge Drive, Saturday morning. “Units arrived and found a fire at...
Fired Riviera Beach cop wants job back
A fired Riviera Beach police captain is now headed to court to try to get his job back. Edgar Foster is suing for back pay, attorney’s fees, and to return to work with Riviera Beach police.
