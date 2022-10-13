ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallandale Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Authorities respond to empty migrant vessel in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a possible migrant landing on the shore of Fort Lauderdale Beach. 7SkyForce captured an empty makeshift boat found on the sand near Sunrise Boulevard just after 8 a.m., Monday. According to police, the vessel washed up vacant after the Coast Guard removed...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Small plane crashes into Miramar home’s roof

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane reportedly crashed into a home in a Miramar neighborhood, with the pilot still trapped inside. Miramar Fire Rescue units responded to the scene on 2241 Jamaica Drive, late Monday morning. The aircraft crashed into a home just south of North Perry Airport and came...
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Vehicle consumed by fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to put out a car that was engulfed in flames in Fort Lauderdale. It happened near Northwest 11th Street and 8th Avenue on Sunday morning. Cell phone video showed crews extinguishing the fire. No injures were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police end search for woman missing from Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Special Victims has ended its search for a missing 31-year-old woman. Yuslay Gil was recovered by police in healthy condition, Monday. She was last seen in the area of Coral Way around 10 p.m., Sunday. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

Vehicle Crash Kills Woman in Coral Springs

A 79-year-old woman was killed in a fatal automobile crash Saturday night in Coral Springs, authorities said. The crash happened in the area of the Sawgrass Expressway and Coral Ridge Drive around 10:20 p.m., according to the Coral Springs Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, a police spokesman said. Police...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Pedestrian Killed In North Broward Hit And Run

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was struck and killed by a car in North Broward County, and now the Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating the suspect. BSO issued this advisory mid-day Monday: “Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Argument inside Miami Beach McDonald’s leads to fatal shooting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old man is facing charges after an argument inside a McDonald’s in Miami Beach led to a fatal shooting last week, authorities confirmed. Aleks Dimitrov, who police say lives on the streets of Miami, was arrested Friday morning on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Multiple People Hospitalized After Fiery Crash in Oakland Park

Multiple people were rushed to the hospital after a fiery crash in Oakland Park Saturday night. The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of the 1300 block of East Oakland Park Boulevard. Oakland Park Fire Rescue said six people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Click10.com

Roach issues found twice, but restaurant not ordered shut?

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Last week, inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspected 381 eating establishments in Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Records show 272 inspections occurred in District 1(Miami-Dade/Monroe) and 109 occurred in District 2 (Broward and Palm Beach). No places were...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

RV catches fire behind Cutler Bay house, flames spread to home

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters stopped fast-moving flames in Cutler Bay. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, an RV in the back of a house caught fire, which then spread to the home on Southwest 92nd Avenue, near Cutler Ridge Drive, Saturday morning. “Units arrived and found a fire at...
CUTLER BAY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy