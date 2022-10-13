ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Johnson City Press

Budget Inn rezoning dies for second time at Unicoi BMA

Monday’s Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen was packed as citizens showed up to comment about the rezoning of 185 Golf Course Road. The agenda item died, however, when no alderman made a motion to discuss it.
Johnson City Press

Meat processing project in Telford is awarded essential funding grant

Organizations working to develop a farmer-owned meat processing facility in Washington County have been awarded a key $991,546 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The ARC grant will go to the Appalachian Producers Cooperative, which is the first farmer-owned cooperative established in Tennessee in more than 50 years. The cooperative will operate the facility that will be located near the Jonesborough Flea Market facility in Telford.
TELFORD, TN
Johnson City Press

Goodman, Hicks vying for Tennessee's 6th House District seat

Joel Goodman, a Johnson City businessman, is challenging incumbent state Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, in the 6th House District race. Goodman, an independent candidate, is looking to unseat Hicks, a Washington County home builder who is seeking a second term to the General Assembly, on the Nov. 8 ballot.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton water line work set for Wednesday night

ELIZABETHTON — The city of Elizabethton said utility work Wednesday evening on West Elk Avenue will cause water customers from North Roan Street to McArthur Street to experience low water pressure or no water. This will include Cherokee Park Drive. Work will begin at 9 p.m. Wednesday and continues...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Volunteer, Sullivan East take Three Rivers XC titles

BRISTOL — In spite of the blustery conditions at Monday’s Three Rivers Conference cross country championships at Steele Creek Park, the Volunteer girls and Sullivan East boys soared above the competition en route to the team titles. On the individual side, Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington claimed her first...
BLUFF CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

State Line Drive-In celebrates 75 years of providing entertainment to the community

ELIZABETHTON — There have been a lot of great memories and good times made in a large field on the southeastern edge of Elizabethton over the last three-quarters of a century. That is why the State Line Drive-In Theater is celebrating its 75th anniversary on the last weekend of the season. The final show of the year is Halloween Ends, but the State Line has no plans to end in the foreseeable future.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Leaf-peeping season in full swing

WISE, Va. — If you're a leaf peeper looking for spectacular fall color, you need not travel far. Science and scenery ensure that areas in and around UVA Wise in nearby Wise County, Virginia, offer some of the region's most vibrant and longest-lasting fall colors.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

ETSU’s online radiologic science program ranked third in the nation

East Tennessee State University’s online Bachelor of Science degree in radiologic science ranks third in the country, according to EduMed.org’s rankings of the “Best Online Radiology Tech Programs for 2023.”. “ETSU’s College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences is a hub for some of the nation’s fastest-growing...
Johnson City Press

ETSU among top online nursing programs in Tennessee

East Tennessee State University is among the top online nursing programs in Tennessee for 2023, according to a new ranking released by EduMed.org. The ETSU College of Nursing is ranked No. 2 in the state for its online undergraduate, master’s and doctoral-level nursing programs.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Montrose Court Celebration

Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 18

Oct. 18, 1888: According to The Comet, “Mr. James Shelburne, of Milligan, who has been scouring the country buying wheat, was here to-day.”. “W. B. Taylor, the Nimrod of our town, killed an owl this morning which measured four feet four inches from tip to tip of wings.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kelly Wolfe on why he's running for re-election to the Jonesborough BMA

After being appointed as an alderman earlier this year, former Jonesborough Mayor Kelly Wolfe is unopposed in seeking re-election to Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Wolfe was appointed to the board in April following Alderman Stephen Callahan’s resignation earlier that month. Prior to that, Wolfe served a decade...
JONESBOROUGH, TN

