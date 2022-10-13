Read full article on original website
Carter County Commission appropriates $1.1 million for replacing windows and gutters of courthouse
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Courthouse will be getting new windows and new gutters to correct some drafts and leaks that have caused some structural damage to the landmark building. The Carter County Commission voted 23-1 on Monday night to appropriate $1,127,500 from a fund in the county budget...
Budget Inn rezoning dies for second time at Unicoi BMA
Monday’s Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen was packed as citizens showed up to comment about the rezoning of 185 Golf Course Road. The agenda item died, however, when no alderman made a motion to discuss it.
Erwin Board of Mayor and Alderman candidates discuss growth, development and more
Early voting will kick off in Unicoi County on Wednesday and three seats on the Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen are up for grabs. There are five candidates running for a position on the Erwin BMA. The Johnson City Press sent a questionnaire to each of those candidates.
Meat processing project in Telford is awarded essential funding grant
Organizations working to develop a farmer-owned meat processing facility in Washington County have been awarded a key $991,546 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The ARC grant will go to the Appalachian Producers Cooperative, which is the first farmer-owned cooperative established in Tennessee in more than 50 years. The cooperative will operate the facility that will be located near the Jonesborough Flea Market facility in Telford.
Goodman, Hicks vying for Tennessee's 6th House District seat
Joel Goodman, a Johnson City businessman, is challenging incumbent state Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, in the 6th House District race. Goodman, an independent candidate, is looking to unseat Hicks, a Washington County home builder who is seeking a second term to the General Assembly, on the Nov. 8 ballot.
City Commissioner John Hunter talks running for re-election, issues facing the city, affordable housing
Johnson City Commissioner John Hunter is one of four people vying for two open seats on the Johnson City Commission. Hunter, who served five years on the Johnson City Board of Education, is seeking a second term in office. Hunter and fellow incumbent Jenny Brock will be challenged for their seats by John Baker and Jay A. Emberton.
Dobyns-Bennett teacher Elizabeth Wilkins in Teacher Spotlight
KINGSPORT — Hablas Espanol?
Sullivan East's 'SWAG' Shop a project of group supporting school
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School has a PAC. No, it's not a political action committee but rather a group helping provide clothing and other items to students and to improve the campus for students, staff, faculty, alumni and the general public.
Elizabethton water line work set for Wednesday night
ELIZABETHTON — The city of Elizabethton said utility work Wednesday evening on West Elk Avenue will cause water customers from North Roan Street to McArthur Street to experience low water pressure or no water. This will include Cherokee Park Drive. Work will begin at 9 p.m. Wednesday and continues...
Volunteer, Sullivan East take Three Rivers XC titles
BRISTOL — In spite of the blustery conditions at Monday’s Three Rivers Conference cross country championships at Steele Creek Park, the Volunteer girls and Sullivan East boys soared above the competition en route to the team titles. On the individual side, Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington claimed her first...
Washington County Sheriff's Office looks to save money on capital projects
Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are hoping to save money on a number of important renovation and repair projects by using in-house resources. Many of those resources will be coming in the form of skilled labor from inmates housed at the Washington County Detention Center.
State Line Drive-In celebrates 75 years of providing entertainment to the community
ELIZABETHTON — There have been a lot of great memories and good times made in a large field on the southeastern edge of Elizabethton over the last three-quarters of a century. That is why the State Line Drive-In Theater is celebrating its 75th anniversary on the last weekend of the season. The final show of the year is Halloween Ends, but the State Line has no plans to end in the foreseeable future.
Leaf-peeping season in full swing
WISE, Va. — If you're a leaf peeper looking for spectacular fall color, you need not travel far. Science and scenery ensure that areas in and around UVA Wise in nearby Wise County, Virginia, offer some of the region's most vibrant and longest-lasting fall colors.
ETSU’s online radiologic science program ranked third in the nation
East Tennessee State University’s online Bachelor of Science degree in radiologic science ranks third in the country, according to EduMed.org’s rankings of the “Best Online Radiology Tech Programs for 2023.”. “ETSU’s College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences is a hub for some of the nation’s fastest-growing...
ETSU among top online nursing programs in Tennessee
East Tennessee State University is among the top online nursing programs in Tennessee for 2023, according to a new ranking released by EduMed.org. The ETSU College of Nursing is ranked No. 2 in the state for its online undergraduate, master’s and doctoral-level nursing programs.
Chuck Vest on why he's running for another term as Jonesborough's mayor
Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest is running unopposed for a third full term as the town’s mayor. Vest has been mayor since being appointed to the role in 2018 following the resignation of then-Mayor Kelly Wolfe. Vest has run unopposed in each election for mayor.
Montrose Court Celebration
Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 18
Oct. 18, 1888: According to The Comet, “Mr. James Shelburne, of Milligan, who has been scouring the country buying wheat, was here to-day.”. “W. B. Taylor, the Nimrod of our town, killed an owl this morning which measured four feet four inches from tip to tip of wings.”
The Langston Centre: Promoting excellence and education for generations
The Langston Centre in downtown Johnson City is one of the city’s wealthiest resources when it comes to Black history and community outreach, but it is a gem that many residents may not know about. The Langston Centre, the multicultural center which was once the only high school for...
Kelly Wolfe on why he's running for re-election to the Jonesborough BMA
After being appointed as an alderman earlier this year, former Jonesborough Mayor Kelly Wolfe is unopposed in seeking re-election to Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Wolfe was appointed to the board in April following Alderman Stephen Callahan’s resignation earlier that month. Prior to that, Wolfe served a decade...
